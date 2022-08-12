ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State is No. 13 in preseason AP Poll

The voters in the Coaches and AP polls are on the same page, at least when it comes to NC State. The Wolfpack landed at No. 13 in the preseason AP Poll released this afternoon, just as it did in the Coaches Poll last week. NC State received at least...
