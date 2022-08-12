Steven Dwight Hendricks was born in Morenci Arizona on November 2nd, 1943, to the proud parents Clyde and Alta Hendricks and big sister Caroline (Sally) of Duncan Arizona. He was raised in Sheldon Arizona. At a young age he worked at his mother’s restaurant in Duncan Arizona where he acquired his love for cooking. He attended school in Duncan Arizona. He graduated high school in 1962. After high school he worked for the forest service with a fire crew for a few years. He later enlisted in the Army National Guard and served for several years active and in the reserves. In 1966 when he ended his military career, he began a 17-year career for Mountain Bell telephone company. During this time Steve met the love of his life in 1968 Linda Faye Price.

