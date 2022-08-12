Read full article on original website
Kevin Peck appointed EAC dean; Eric Bejarano appointed director of EAC SBDC
THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College has appointed Kevin Peck – the former director of Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center (EAC SBDC) – as dean of business, computers, industrial technical education, and prison programs. Eric Bejarano has been appointed to take Peck’s place as the new EAC SBDC director.
Editorial: Gila River finally flowing
Photo By Mike Bibb: The Gila River flows at the Gila River Diversion Dam. After an extended dry spell and an equally dry Gila River, recent rains in the area have finally contributed enough water to notice a flowing river meandering across Graham County. Somewhat a rarity the past several...
Boy on bike injured despite driver’s efforts
GRAHAM COUNTY — A 13-year-old boy suffered a broken arm after riding his bike into the path of a pick-up truck. Graham County Sheriff’s deputies reported the incident occurred Thursday, Aug. 11, just after 4 p.m. in the area of South Lebanon Road and Anns Ranch Road. Witnesses...
Steven Dwight Hendricks
Steven Dwight Hendricks was born in Morenci Arizona on November 2nd, 1943, to the proud parents Clyde and Alta Hendricks and big sister Caroline (Sally) of Duncan Arizona. He was raised in Sheldon Arizona. At a young age he worked at his mother’s restaurant in Duncan Arizona where he acquired his love for cooking. He attended school in Duncan Arizona. He graduated high school in 1962. After high school he worked for the forest service with a fire crew for a few years. He later enlisted in the Army National Guard and served for several years active and in the reserves. In 1966 when he ended his military career, he began a 17-year career for Mountain Bell telephone company. During this time Steve met the love of his life in 1968 Linda Faye Price.
Storms cancel, delay Pima events
PIMA — Monsoon rains forced the delay of one event and a stoppage of another over the weekend. The storms forced the closure of the Pima Pool for Saturday’s Pima Big Splash Bash fund-raiser for the Pima Volunteer Fire Department, but the department was able to move the hot dog and hambuger barbecue to the fire station.
Dixie Warmington
Dixie Lou Warmington, a resident of Safford, entered into rest Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the age of 74 at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center with her family by her side. Dixie was born December 3, 1947, at the old Safford Inn Hospital to Charles “Bud” Bolinger & Lillian Jewel Donham.
Red Lamp becomes Thatcher Commercial Plaza
THATCHER — Approving the final plat for the Town of Thatcher’s new commercial park was the easy part. Selecting a name was a different matter. The council voted unanimously Monday to approve the plat for the new Thatcher Commercial Plaza, formerly known as Red Lamp. Approval was required...
About the village of Cochise, Arizona
The Cochise Hotel in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by StellarD on Wikimedia Commons. There's a soft spot in my heart for the remote village of Cochise, where I grew up and my family still resides. Childhood friends and I were blessed to enjoy a superabundance of freedom while being watched over by the caring residents of this one-paved-road town.
Safford man sentenced to four years in prison for smuggling illegal aliens and possession of firearms
TUCSON – Last week, Jordon Mark Skinner, 29, of Safford, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash to 48 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. Skinner previously pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for the Purpose of Private Financial Gain, Transportation of Illegal Aliens for the Purpose of Private Financial Gain, and Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.
