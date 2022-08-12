Read full article on original website
Late Kick: What will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the Big 12 will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022.
Bulldog Preseason Practice Notebook: Monday edition
It didn’t rain a drop but there was enough real electricity close enough to move Mississippi State’s practice indoors for their tenth practice session of 2022 training camp.
O’Malley’s Monday Musings
A glass half-full on the perimeter, a new talking Irish tandem, the definitive best job in America, beating the spread…and some seriously strange taste in pizza. All highlight this week’s edition of The Musings.
