Birmingham, AL

WSFA

55 Water: A big part of Alabama overlooking NYC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a New York City landmark and a sky’s the limit Retirements Systems of Alabama investment that has soared as a big money maker for RSA members and retirees. 55 Water, a huge office building overlooking the river, made national news when landmarksofny posted...
WSFA

Alabama tops AP preseason Top 25 for second straight season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Crimson Tide sit atop the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 for the second straight season. With 1,566 poll points, Alabama edged out Ohio State (1,506 points) and Georgia (1,455) for first place. Alabama received 54 of the 63 first-place votes while Ohio State received six and Georgia received the remaining three.
