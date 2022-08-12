Read full article on original website
Man accused of shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his son in East Jefferson County on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Deputies said just before 11 p.m. they were called to the 1800 block of Pebble Lake Circle to investigate shots...
55 Water: A big part of Alabama overlooking NYC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a New York City landmark and a sky’s the limit Retirements Systems of Alabama investment that has soared as a big money maker for RSA members and retirees. 55 Water, a huge office building overlooking the river, made national news when landmarksofny posted...
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders say more than a dozen local businesses and vendors have not been paid for their work during The World Games. Event officials tell WBRC that the massive 11-day competition left behind a $14 million deficit. That’s after costing $65 million to produce.
Alabama tops AP preseason Top 25 for second straight season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Crimson Tide sit atop the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 for the second straight season. With 1,566 poll points, Alabama edged out Ohio State (1,506 points) and Georgia (1,455) for first place. Alabama received 54 of the 63 first-place votes while Ohio State received six and Georgia received the remaining three.
University of Alabama president highlights successes from enrollment to new construction
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama’s president spent some time Monday morning, highlighting what’s going on and what to expect in 2022 at UA. UA says incoming freshman enrollment will likely break a record. Last year around 7,600 freshmen enrolled. This fall, that number will be more than 8,000.
‘Our revenues left us with a $14 million deficit’: The World Games 2022 leaders confirm deficit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with The World Games 2022 confirmed the massive event suffered a multi-million dollar deficit. On Monday, August 15, 2022, World Games CEO Nick Sellers CEO released this statement to WBRC FOX6 News:. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team at The World Games 2022...
