taylorvilledailynews.com
Shelbyville Public Library Lifting Reading Slumps
The Shelbyville Public Library can keep you entertained without the cost of cable. Monica Cameron is the director of the library. She says they have movies, tv shows, and audio books to entertain you. Audio books can be great for when you are in a reading slump. The best part...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Paulek, Trainor Win At State Fair
Sixty young livestock exhibitors vied for the title of “Grand Champion Overall Master Showman” on Aug. 12 during the 2022 Illinois State Fair Master Showmanship Contest. The exhibitors, who were the winners of their respective 4-H county contests, showcased their skills and knowledge of animal husbandry at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Lake Shelbyville Office of Tourism Events
In the greater Shelbyville area, there are a lot of events happening. Lake Shelbyville Office of Tourism director Freddie Fry keeps track of it all. She says there is a fox chase August 19-20. DirtWorx returns for a weekend of mountain biking around Lake Shelbyville September 9-11. Fry says that...
taylorvilledailynews.com
John Jay Lanzotti
John Jay Lanzotti, 73 of Taylorville, passed away at 5:35p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Decatur Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 24, 1949 in Taylorville, the son of Frank Lanzotti Sr. and Catherine A. (Seward) Lanzotti. John grew up at the One Mile Inn in Taylorville where...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Mary Wanda Ostrow
Mary Wanda Ostrow, 85, of Taylorville, passed away at 4:02 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at her residence. Wanda was born October 26, 1936, in Carlinville, the daughter of Elmer Ray and Anna Christina (Friend) Lyons. She married Troy A. Bonnell, Sr., and they later divorced. Wanda then married Stanley J. Ostrow on July 20, 1980, in Momence. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2007.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville City Council To Meet This Evening
Taylorville City Council is set to meet on Monday evening at the Municipal Building for their bimonthly meeting. After recognizing Jenny Moats as volunteer of the month, the board will review an ordinance on street design pavement standards, discuss approving the promotion of Captain Cody Rogers to Assistant Fire Chief, discuss and potentially approve purchasing rifles for the police department, discuss the Illinois Municipal League conference, and potentially approve the water department to hire Podeschi Tree Farms to plant 100 trees on the North property line of the water treatment plant.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Alberta Mae Allen
Alberta Mae Allen, 96 of Stonington, passed away at 4:47 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Taylorville Care Center. She was born on January 2, 1926 in Pemiscot County, Missouri, the daughter of Albert Arthur and Ellen May (New) Brock. She married Evan Young Allen on May 9, 1943 Perry County, Missouri and he preceded her in death on January 9, 2017. Mrs. Allen was an active member of the Old Stonington Baptist Church and drove a bus for the Stonington School District for many years. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and playing cards and dominoes. Alberta was a talented baker and made the best chocolate chip cookies and pies. She enjoyed camping and her life centered around her family, by whom she will be dearly missed.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Zeitler Pleads Not Guilty To Five Counts Of Wire Fraud
A Taylorville woman indicted on wire fraud has plead not guilty to 5 counts of wire fraud. 63 year old Lori Zeitler of Taylorville appeared in federal court on August 10th in front of Judge Karen L. McNaught for her initial appearance and arraignment. Zeitler plead not guilty to all five counts. Zeitler has been released on a recognizance bond and is set for her initial pretrial on September 22nd at 2:30 PM with a jury trial set for October 4th at 9 AM before Judge Sue E. Myerscough.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Kroger and SSI Concerning Taylorville Asbestos
A lawsuit has been filed against Taylorville Kroger by the State of Illinois and the Attorney General. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a lawsuit against Kroger and SSI Services in relation to alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from Kroger. The lawsuit maintains that Kroger and SSI...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Four Arrested On Meth Charges In Taylorville
Four people have been arrested in Taylorville following complaints from citizens concerning narcotic traffic. 26-year-old Faith Lozier, 61-year-old Donald Lozier, 32-year-old William Simmons, and Ruth Lozier were all arrested for various charges of methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Other charges are expected to come. On...
