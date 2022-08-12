Alberta Mae Allen, 96 of Stonington, passed away at 4:47 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Taylorville Care Center. She was born on January 2, 1926 in Pemiscot County, Missouri, the daughter of Albert Arthur and Ellen May (New) Brock. She married Evan Young Allen on May 9, 1943 Perry County, Missouri and he preceded her in death on January 9, 2017. Mrs. Allen was an active member of the Old Stonington Baptist Church and drove a bus for the Stonington School District for many years. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and playing cards and dominoes. Alberta was a talented baker and made the best chocolate chip cookies and pies. She enjoyed camping and her life centered around her family, by whom she will be dearly missed.

STONINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO