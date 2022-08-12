ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Cool As A Beatles Song

Just as four Beatles looked for “Norwegian Wood” in a cooler clime in 1965, some area residents recently looked for an artesian well in sizzling 2022 heat. Ozark wells offer cool, flowing water, even when its 100-plus degrees. “I love taking people to see the artesian well at...
KIRKWOOD, MO
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

The highlights of Missouri's high point

While you may not be able to enjoy the Rocky Mountains and the Niagara Falls in the same day, you could experience mountains and waterfalls at one of Missouri’s state parks. At Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, you’ll feel like you’re on top of the world after hiking to the top of the park’s namesake mountain. In fact, you will be on top of Missouri. With an elevation of 1,772 feet, this park is the official highest point in the state.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best

I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

St. Louis area Trap Shooter is close to Olympic Dream

PACIFIC, Mo. – Jake Wallace’s favorite hideout spot is on the shooting range. Jake, who lives in St. Charles, has been trap shooting for the better part of the last 15 years, and his entry into the shooting sports world is unique. “When I was 11, I ended up breaking my right hip, and I […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

Why Pork Place Beats The Beef House At This Year’s Missouri State Fair

When it comes to value for your food money, this year, Pork Place beats the Beef House hands down. I was shocked, but not really surprised when I went over to the Missouri Cattlemen's Association Beef House for dinner on Thursday night and saw the prices. All of us in the radio station crew was excited to get the Ribeye Sandwich because it's our favorite. Yet, after seeing the prices, Craig and I were the only guys who popped the cash to enjoy their really tasty steak sandwich.
MISSOURI STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course
lakeexpo.com

Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri

It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
MISSOURI STATE
wgnradio.com

Heather Brown shares the magnitude, music and magic of Lake of the Ozarks!

Executive Director of the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitors Bureau, Heather Brown joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Heather shares the story of how the Lake of the Ozarks was born and became the one of the nation’s favorite summer destinations. Listen as Heather fills us in on the lakeside communities and events including music, family fun and the non-stop festivities, that make Lake of Ozarks the best place to be for millions of visitors each year. Whether it’s the party with the El Bandido Yankee Yacht, National Power Boat Racing or family relaxation at local resorts, Lake of the Ozarks has something for everyone. For more information on events, festivals and everything happening, head to www.FunLake.com.
TRAVEL
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday

Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion

As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use

Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

A hunting connection

Across South Dakota this fall, thousands of new hunters will take to the field, and many of them will be first-timers fresh out of hunter education courses completed this spring and summer. This next generation of sportsmen and sportswomen comprise the future of not only the hunting population but also...
HOBBIES
kmaland.com

Annual Child Well-Being Report Ranks Missouri 27th Among States

(KMAland) -- Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression - that's according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally,...
MISSOURI STATE

