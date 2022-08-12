Read full article on original website
timesnewspapers.com
Cool As A Beatles Song
Just as four Beatles looked for “Norwegian Wood” in a cooler clime in 1965, some area residents recently looked for an artesian well in sizzling 2022 heat. Ozark wells offer cool, flowing water, even when its 100-plus degrees. “I love taking people to see the artesian well at...
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
tncontentexchange.com
The highlights of Missouri's high point
While you may not be able to enjoy the Rocky Mountains and the Niagara Falls in the same day, you could experience mountains and waterfalls at one of Missouri’s state parks. At Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, you’ll feel like you’re on top of the world after hiking to the top of the park’s namesake mountain. In fact, you will be on top of Missouri. With an elevation of 1,772 feet, this park is the official highest point in the state.
Dare to Explore the “Devil’s Well” in the Missouri Ozarks
Despite the name, this isn't scary at all. Many have dared to explore "The Devil's Well" in the Missouri Ozarks. It's a unique window into what has been described as "the Earth's plumbing" underground. What is The Devil's Well?. As the National Park Service describes it, the Devil's Well "was...
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
St. Louis area Trap Shooter is close to Olympic Dream
PACIFIC, Mo. – Jake Wallace’s favorite hideout spot is on the shooting range. Jake, who lives in St. Charles, has been trap shooting for the better part of the last 15 years, and his entry into the shooting sports world is unique. “When I was 11, I ended up breaking my right hip, and I […]
Why Pork Place Beats The Beef House At This Year’s Missouri State Fair
When it comes to value for your food money, this year, Pork Place beats the Beef House hands down. I was shocked, but not really surprised when I went over to the Missouri Cattlemen's Association Beef House for dinner on Thursday night and saw the prices. All of us in the radio station crew was excited to get the Ribeye Sandwich because it's our favorite. Yet, after seeing the prices, Craig and I were the only guys who popped the cash to enjoy their really tasty steak sandwich.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
lakeexpo.com
Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri
It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
kttn.com
Missouri State Fair officials announce Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Barrow
Wyatt Copenhaver, son of Chad and Hannah Copenhaver, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Barrow at the Missouri State Fair. Wyatt is from Lexington, MO, and is a member of the 40-Ville 4-H Club. Wyatt’s prize-winning barrow weighs 273 pounds. The Reserve Grand Champion Barrow honor went...
wgnradio.com
Heather Brown shares the magnitude, music and magic of Lake of the Ozarks!
Executive Director of the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitors Bureau, Heather Brown joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Heather shares the story of how the Lake of the Ozarks was born and became the one of the nation’s favorite summer destinations. Listen as Heather fills us in on the lakeside communities and events including music, family fun and the non-stop festivities, that make Lake of Ozarks the best place to be for millions of visitors each year. Whether it’s the party with the El Bandido Yankee Yacht, National Power Boat Racing or family relaxation at local resorts, Lake of the Ozarks has something for everyone. For more information on events, festivals and everything happening, head to www.FunLake.com.
Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday
Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
See a Tiny Container House at Missouri ‘s Table Rock Lake
What do you get when you combine a log cabin with shipping containers and a tiny home? This unique space at Missouri's Table Rock Lake which combines all 3 of those things into one small but cozy space. I found what is described by the hosts Catherine and Richard as...
Cost of nursing homes and assisted living: how Missouri ranks
How much do nursing homes and assisted living facilities cost in Missouri and how do those costs rank compared to other states? A recent study ranked each states' long-term care quality.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion
As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use
Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.
tncontentexchange.com
A hunting connection
Across South Dakota this fall, thousands of new hunters will take to the field, and many of them will be first-timers fresh out of hunter education courses completed this spring and summer. This next generation of sportsmen and sportswomen comprise the future of not only the hunting population but also...
kmaland.com
Annual Child Well-Being Report Ranks Missouri 27th Among States
(KMAland) -- Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression - that's according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally,...
tncontentexchange.com
St. Charles residents say they want dragonflies in Frenchtown, not a parking lot
ST. CHARLES — Dragonflies zipped overhead here, sunlight glinting off their wings. Damselflies and butterflies darted around an old apple tree. Joseph Becker counted them, describing their colors and sizes. The small grass block in historic Frenchtown draws neighbors like Becker daily, to take a walk, watch for rare...
krcu.org
Recreational marijuana is on Missouri's ballot in November. Critics say to read the fine print
Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older in November. If the constitutional amendment, called Legal Missouri (Amendment 3 on the ballot), is approved, Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Legal Missouri projects that the state will earn annual...
