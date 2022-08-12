Read full article on original website
Jason Adams
4d ago
yet another waste of money . it makes you wonder if we will ever have another politician with common sense
Reply
4
Related
Government Technology
Indiana Faces Challenges to Support Electric Vehicles
(TNS) — One of the best features of her 5-year-old BMW X5, according to Lisa Putnam, is that she can avoid a trip to the gas station for up to three months. But she acknowledges complications that come with owning a hybrid SUV. Those complications provide a taste of what other electric vehicle owners are experiencing as Indiana ponders a transition toward an increasingly electrified automotive future.
Government Technology
E-Rent Pilot Builds on Maryland Judiciary Digitization Work
Baltimore County’s E-rent Pilot Program is streamlining how landlords file important documents, as part of the larger Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC) project. The E-rent Pilot Program is the next step of the MDEC initiative, which initially started in 2014 to create a digital case management system that allows all courts in the state to collect, store and process records electronically.
Government Technology
Employment Department’s Vendor Day Topic: Customer-Centric Services
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Two state departments that are well-known to technologists and residents alike will be holding an event for IT...
Government Technology
Alaska Bill Establishes New State Broadband Office
Alaska has enacted new legislation to establish a state broadband office, a broadband parity adjustment fund and a statewide broadband advisory board. The law that establishes all three was recently signed by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy after it was initially proposed last year by state Rep. Bryce Edgmon in response to recommendations listed in a Nov. 2021 report from the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband. In the report, the task force detailed the state’s need for a centralized approach to expanding broadband. At the same time, a historic amount of funding for broadband is currently making its way down to states from the federal government.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: State Water Department’s IT Services Buys
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state department that oversees management of a precious state resource spent just more than $5 million on...
Government Technology
Developing Opportunities: IT, Telecom Upgrades, Building Renovation
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The country’s largest four-year public university system has funding for a plethora of technology and modernization-related projects in...
Government Technology
SANS Brings Cyber Reskilling, Upskilling to Maryland
The SANS Institute is renewing and expanding a free cybersecurity training for Maryland residents, in a collaboration with the state. The cybersecurity training school’s Cyber Workforce Academy - Maryland program aims to help students from other careers transition into well-paying cybersecurity jobs and to recruit from demographics underrepresented in cyber.
Government Technology
The Sky Is Falling, the Sky Is Falling!
Here’s an article to brighten your day: “A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history.”. Another climate change forecast for historic flooding in California. As the article points out, you cannot say it has not happened before and with climate change, the possibilities are increasing.
Comments / 5