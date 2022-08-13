ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Fort Valley State's WR Shemar Bridges 'Stole the Show' in His Ravens Debut

By Kyle T. Mosley
 4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver stole the show in Thursday's preseason opener versus the Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Shemar Bridges stole the show on Thursday's preseason opener versus the Tennessee Titans. The Fort Valley State alumnus had four receptions, 62 yards (15.5 yards/rec.), and one touchdown in his debut.

One of Bridges' big plays came with 38 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Tyler Huntley's tossed a pass to the corner of the endzone and found the HBCU star for a 14-yard touchdown.

Next, Bridges hauled in a 38-yard pass over a defender in 3rd quarter action.

In his Pro Day, the 6-5, 210-pound wideout ran the forty in 4.6 sec, and vertical jumped 34-inches.   He completed his senior season at Fort Valley with 28 receptions, 292 yards receiving, and 1 touchdown against Tuskegee.

The undrafted HBCU player has the potential to land a spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster if he keeps performing well at training camp and in preseason games.

