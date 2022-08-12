ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tribune-Review

Mars slowly but surely acclimating to coach Eric Kasperowicz’s system

A new coach, a new quarterback and a new playbook. This is a summer of transition for the Mars football program under new coach Eric Kasperowicz, but learning a new offense and defense doesn’t happen overnight. Kasperowicz was hired in April, but it was sometime in early July that he and his staff started to notice the players were much more confident at practice.
MARS, PA
Jason Weiland

Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a game

Rodolfo CastroMinda Haas Kuhlmann, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro looked mortified as he and third base coach Mike Rabelo gawked at the smartphone lying on the ground that had flown out of his back pocket when he slid head-first into third base. Umpire Adam Hamari had a great reaction when he pointed at the phone trying not to giggle at the absurdity of this happening during a game.
PITTSBURGH, PA

