Rodolfo CastroMinda Haas Kuhlmann, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro looked mortified as he and third base coach Mike Rabelo gawked at the smartphone lying on the ground that had flown out of his back pocket when he slid head-first into third base. Umpire Adam Hamari had a great reaction when he pointed at the phone trying not to giggle at the absurdity of this happening during a game.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO