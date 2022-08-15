ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Anne Heche’s Family Guide: Meet Her Sons, Their Fathers and More

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMi0A_0hF1X2VR00

Over the years, Anne Heche has made a name for herself in various movie and TV projects — but it was her role as a mother that quickly became her favorite part to play.

The Ohio native first expanded her family in 2002 when she gave birth to son Homer. Heche and Coleman Laffoon called it quits three years after welcoming their first child. The Another World alum moved on with James Tupper and their son Atlas arrived in 2009.

Following her split from Tupper after nearly a decade , Heche later opened up about being a single mother of two young boys.

“It’s exactly like they say: girls like to sit and color and they are sweet and they let you comb their hair. Boys — my boys and every other boy I know — are active, active, active," she said during an interview with Breezy Mama in 2013. "I play all these things I never thought I would play. Anything with a ball they love. Boys are cuddlers and lovers though. When you tire them out, they love to sit and cuddle their mama. That’s the blessing of boys.”

The Emmy winner continued to gush over her children as they got older. In honor of her youngest son's 13th birthday, Heche took to social media to praise his impact on her life.

“Atlas is a TEEN-AGER? With the children being separated from their parents in the nonsense of hatred and war, I weep, I shared my tears last night," she wrote via Instagram in March 2022, referring to the war in Ukraine. "Today I celebrate both of my sons for each of their monumental Birthdays. #13 #20 #loveourchildren #endthewar.”

Two months later, Hech shared a photo of her posing with her boys, writing via Instagram, "#luckiestmom."

In August 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that the Return to Paradise star was in a car crash . At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department stated that a driver of a Mini Cooper ran off the road when it entered an intersection. The vehicle then collided with a house and was engulfed in flames.

A rep for Heche told Us that their client was "currently in stable condition," adding: “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

In a statement later that month, the rep clarified that the Broadway star fell into a coma amid the health scare . “At this time she is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the statement read. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Less than one week after the accident, a spokesperson for Heche's family confirmed that she would likely not survive after sustaining serious burns.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.”

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star died on August 12, 2022, after being declared brain dead at age 53. Heche was an organ donor and remained on life support for two days until organ recipients were identified.

Scroll down for a guide to Heche's loved ones:

Comments / 34

Kerry Darrah
7d ago

the last thing I seen her in was with Harrison Ford and I love it and wished they had done more together. you was great Anna always great, always great.

Reply(1)
4
Gail Reddy
6d ago

God rest her soul. Who knows why this happened? She did love her boys. God bless her grieving boys.🙏🏻

Reply
6
Related
The List

Inside Anne Heche's Final Instagram Post

It's been several days since Anne Heche, a veteran actor who has appeared in acclaimed films such as "Six Days Seven Nights," "Return to Paradise," and "Psycho," has been in the hospital fighting for her life after a fiery car crash (via TMZ). On Aug. 5, 2022, Heche drove into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Anne Heche's son Homer opens up about losing his mom: 'I am left with a deep, wordless sadness'

In the outpouring of grief and tributes after Anne Heche's death, a particularly poignant statement comes from the actress's eldest son, Homer. "My brother Atlas and I lost our mom," Homer, 20, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Trace Adkins Remembers Anne Heche in Heartfelt Message

Following the untimely death of actress Anne Heche, who crashed into two houses before her car caught fire, Hollywood is taking a moment to remember the late star and the legacy she left behind. On Friday, news broke that the actress passed away due to injuries she sustained from the car crash. Her representative said, “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Page Six

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate son Dylan’s 22nd birthday

He’s feeling 22! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas wished their son, Dylan, a happy birthday Monday with touching Instagram tributes. “Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan,” the actress, 52, captioned a slideshow of throwback photos. “Zero to 22!” she went on to write. “You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.” As for Douglas, the 77-year-old actor wished their son the “best” year. “Dylan my man!” the Oscar winner wrote alongside a smiling snap from Dylan’s Brown University graduation in May. “Happy 22nd! My...
CELEBRITIES
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
James Tupper
Person
Anne Heche
Cinemablend

Anne Heche’s Ex Responds After Her Men In Trees Co-Star Gets Real About Rumors She Was ‘Crazy’

Anne Heche sadly passed away at age 53 last week following her hospitalization due to multiple car crashes and a fire. Since then, Hollywood stars have been paying tribute to Heche. Many entertainers have given their touching and personal accounts, while others have spoken about her influence as an actress. Her former Men in Trees co-star, Emily Bergl, added her take to the chorus of moving posts. And in doing so, Bergl chose to get real about the rumors that Heche was "crazy," prompting her ex-partner to respond.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More

Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fathers#Brain Injury#Birthdays
OK! Magazine

Inside Desperate 911 Call From Anne Heche Crash Scene, Screams Heard About Someone Being Trapped

Anne Heche was trapped in her car after crashing into a two-story home as fire quickly spread, with onlookers desperately trying to help — to no avail.A 911 caller, who seems to be a neighbor of the Los Angeles home Heche barreled her car into on Friday, August 5, reportedly told authorities a car went through the home "very fast." From the recording, it didn't appear the caller was aware the late actress was trapped inside the vehicle, but people in the background could be heard yelling that someone was in trouble.As the panic played out on the phone with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Grant “Making Progress Every Day” After Bike Accident That Left Her Unconscious for 10 Minutes

Amy Grant‘s bike accident left her unconscious for nearly 10 minutes and with a concussion, but her team says her recovery is going well. Grant was hospitalized July 27 after she fell while on a bicycle ride with friends in Nashville.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAsDespite 'Yellowstone' Snub, Popularity Is a Priority at the EmmysPeter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Try and Forget 'The Lord of the Rings' “She is making progress every day,” a rep for Grant told Billboard on Sunday. “As Vince has announced during his concerts at the Ryman,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

186K+
Followers
20K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy