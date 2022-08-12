ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FoodieLand Night Market returns to Sacramento at Cal Expo this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-day event inspired by night markets in Asia will take place at Cal Expo in Sacramento County starting Friday. FoodieLand Night Market promises a street food festival along with carnival games, musical performances and booths from artisans that feature jewelry, clothing and other goods. More...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
BoardingArea

Cheapest and Best Way to Get from Sacramento Airport to Downtown

Sacramento Airport is one of my primary choices when flying out of Northern California. Even considering the long drive time, sometimes the cost savings and time savings is worth it if it saves us a connection. Lighter traffic and cheaper parking make it a better choice than SFO or Oakland. Normally, I park right at the airport. But recently I found myself needing to figure out the best way to get from Sacramento Airport to downtown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opens weeks ahead of schedule

ELK GROVE - Sky River Casino in Elk Grove has opened weeks ahead of schedule. Owners of the casino say it's the closest casino to Sacramento and South and East Bay areas. The casino boasts thousands of slot machines, table games, and an array of dining experiences. The announcement took a lot of people by surprise, since it wasn't supposed to be open for weeks and possibly months. A Facebook post announcing the opening was posted just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night. https://www.facebook.com/SkyRiverCasino/photos/a.3970934193019871/5384478888332054/?type=3&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDSMmcZfR4jnO94e37VkUWRWwUNCD-An--8-X-Z6WXt5OXUUotcqDhKCoxDxGgE7vp74qBie2aY6IUfoMoSyX6B_3yRaJCBoDH-LhFCmvNtl7XSLqLpxzamkbB6jfuUx9WlPo9Sx4Exf_2U7agqK9l3_LTntepO_djLaQuM_3Gj0GX5eBlUFPibBIb4h4UD37MFOtZlFBjHywPQnn7nxhV9V_y6en9PV3XXGqdytrR2m9JtYKn7uZgTVxDBr8oZZ7CMmm1U6LnOyuBK2KoFlkDTH4WygWwgPtfRsZN5pID36IHnN0tIYI1mPeChRA9TTPl0TkWDTL3uQyrMZA&__tn__=-RThere has been a steady stream of people coming to the casino Tuesday morning. 
ELK GROVE, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Davis, CA [2022 Updated]

A restaurant bucket list is a must-have item for all of us. If you haven’t crafted one, just use ours. (We won’t mind, really). Our choices range from fine dining spots to BBQ joints, pizza joints, and others. You’ll find something that suits you. The following are...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Volunteer group pulls thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek

DEL PASO HEIGHTS -  Dozens of volunteers pulled thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek on Sunday. It's part of a major effort to keep Sacramento's waterways healthy.They say they're not just making a dent, they're making a difference. "It's overwhelming because you don't know where to start...there's so much of it," said volunteer Jennifer Padua. Padua spent her Sunday morning in Del Paso Heights digging up garbage in arcade creek. "We said this is going to be, this is going to be a fun day. Because we knew it would be very challenging," said volunteer Becca Berggren. Padua...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Movie being filmed near Roseville school

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin reaping benefits of Prop 68 at Sunset Whitney Recreation Area

ADA-accessible pathways and sweeping views in East Trails. Rocklin, Calif. – The City of Rocklin will officially open Phase 1 of the East Trails at the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area on Wednesday, August 17, at 9 a.m., adding approximately 1.1 miles of ADA-accessible pathways for people to enjoy. Phase...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Carmichael man jailed after sharp sound, Vegas airport panic

LAS VEGAS — A Carmichael man jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of causing a loud noise that sparked panic and travel delays Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport had been arrested at the airport less than 24 hours earlier for allegedly causing a disturbance near a ticket counter, a police official said Monday.
CARMICHAEL, CA
Fox40

Single women lead gender homeowners gap in Sacramento

(KTXL) — A report revealed that single women lead the gender homeowners gap in Sacramento. Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Keisha “Kee” Matthews, a broker and realtor with Matthews & Co. Realty Group, about what she sees in recent interested homebuyers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
restaurantclicks.com

Sacramento Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Sacramento is known as the “Farm to Fork” city due to the vast number of farmers’ markets and the culture around bringing fresh, delicious ingredients to the table. The restaurants in the city get behind this culture by serving some of the highest-quality food in the country.
SACRAMENTO, CA

