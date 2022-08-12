Read full article on original website
FoodieLand Night Market returns to Sacramento at Cal Expo this week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-day event inspired by night markets in Asia will take place at Cal Expo in Sacramento County starting Friday. FoodieLand Night Market promises a street food festival along with carnival games, musical performances and booths from artisans that feature jewelry, clothing and other goods. More...
This Northern California river cruise stops in Sacramento, Napa Valley and costs more than $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new cruise line starting in San Francisco will guide passengers on a Northern California excursion, with stops in Sacramento, Napa, Vallejo and Stockton. American Cruise Lines this month announced its first California cruise, which features a two-day stop in Sacramento and a guided tour of...
Sacramento's annual Tower Bridge Dinner 'sneak peak' revealed by top chefs
The Tower Bridge Dinner is one of the nation's biggest dining experiences, filled with local food. The dinner will take place on Sept. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sky River Casino opens ahead of schedule, becomes first Sacramento County tribal casino
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento County's first tribal gaming casino opened early in Elk Grove. Sky River Casino, off Highway 99 at Kammerer Road, was supposed to begin operating in September, but the doors opened at midnight on Tuesday. By 3 a.m., the parking lot was jam-packed and hundreds...
'I Live in a Serial Killer's Old Home. She Laid Her Victims Out in Our Bedroom'
We looked up the address online. When we discovered the crimes which had taken place at the house, I got excited.
'I'm not angry. I'm hurt': Life-sized Colonel Sanders stolen from Sacramento area senior living complex
The disappearance of a Colonel Sanders statue Monday has left the residents of a Sacramento County apartment complex with heavy hearts, and with lots of questions. The life-sized replica of the face behind Kentucky Fried Chicken wasn’t situated outside a fast food chicken restaurant in town. The statue lived...
‘Overwhelming’ inflation affecting Sacramento restaurants — and chicken spots may be hit hardest
Sacramento’s Mad Butcher Meat Company is a family-owned supplier for restaurants and even for food outlets at casinos throughout the region. And manager Kelly Shum knows firsthand the impact of inflation on the food scene. She says there are large fluctuations in prices at the wholesale level, caused by...
Cheapest and Best Way to Get from Sacramento Airport to Downtown
Sacramento Airport is one of my primary choices when flying out of Northern California. Even considering the long drive time, sometimes the cost savings and time savings is worth it if it saves us a connection. Lighter traffic and cheaper parking make it a better choice than SFO or Oakland. Normally, I park right at the airport. But recently I found myself needing to figure out the best way to get from Sacramento Airport to downtown.
Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opens weeks ahead of schedule
ELK GROVE - Sky River Casino in Elk Grove has opened weeks ahead of schedule. Owners of the casino say it's the closest casino to Sacramento and South and East Bay areas. The casino boasts thousands of slot machines, table games, and an array of dining experiences. The announcement took a lot of people by surprise, since it wasn't supposed to be open for weeks and possibly months. A Facebook post announcing the opening was posted just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night. https://www.facebook.com/SkyRiverCasino/photos/a.3970934193019871/5384478888332054/?type=3&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDSMmcZfR4jnO94e37VkUWRWwUNCD-An--8-X-Z6WXt5OXUUotcqDhKCoxDxGgE7vp74qBie2aY6IUfoMoSyX6B_3yRaJCBoDH-LhFCmvNtl7XSLqLpxzamkbB6jfuUx9WlPo9Sx4Exf_2U7agqK9l3_LTntepO_djLaQuM_3Gj0GX5eBlUFPibBIb4h4UD37MFOtZlFBjHywPQnn7nxhV9V_y6en9PV3XXGqdytrR2m9JtYKn7uZgTVxDBr8oZZ7CMmm1U6LnOyuBK2KoFlkDTH4WygWwgPtfRsZN5pID36IHnN0tIYI1mPeChRA9TTPl0TkWDTL3uQyrMZA&__tn__=-RThere has been a steady stream of people coming to the casino Tuesday morning.
20 Best Restaurants in Davis, CA [2022 Updated]
A restaurant bucket list is a must-have item for all of us. If you haven’t crafted one, just use ours. (We won’t mind, really). Our choices range from fine dining spots to BBQ joints, pizza joints, and others. You’ll find something that suits you. The following are...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the Sacramento Police Department, a motor vehicle accident took place on Friday night in Sacramento. The crash involved an ambulance carrying a patient and a motor vehicle on the 42000 block of Auburn Boulevard in the Del Paso [..]
Volunteer group pulls thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek
DEL PASO HEIGHTS - Dozens of volunteers pulled thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek on Sunday. It's part of a major effort to keep Sacramento's waterways healthy.They say they're not just making a dent, they're making a difference. "It's overwhelming because you don't know where to start...there's so much of it," said volunteer Jennifer Padua. Padua spent her Sunday morning in Del Paso Heights digging up garbage in arcade creek. "We said this is going to be, this is going to be a fun day. Because we knew it would be very challenging," said volunteer Becca Berggren. Padua...
Sky River Casino in Elk Grove surprises customers by opening about a month early
The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove said they were going to open in about a month but surprised customers on social media by posting they were open around midnight.
Movie being filmed near Roseville school
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
Rocklin reaping benefits of Prop 68 at Sunset Whitney Recreation Area
ADA-accessible pathways and sweeping views in East Trails. Rocklin, Calif. – The City of Rocklin will officially open Phase 1 of the East Trails at the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area on Wednesday, August 17, at 9 a.m., adding approximately 1.1 miles of ADA-accessible pathways for people to enjoy. Phase...
The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
Carmichael man jailed after sharp sound, Vegas airport panic
LAS VEGAS — A Carmichael man jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of causing a loud noise that sparked panic and travel delays Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport had been arrested at the airport less than 24 hours earlier for allegedly causing a disturbance near a ticket counter, a police official said Monday.
Single women lead gender homeowners gap in Sacramento
(KTXL) — A report revealed that single women lead the gender homeowners gap in Sacramento. Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Keisha “Kee” Matthews, a broker and realtor with Matthews & Co. Realty Group, about what she sees in recent interested homebuyers.
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
Sacramento Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Sacramento is known as the “Farm to Fork” city due to the vast number of farmers’ markets and the culture around bringing fresh, delicious ingredients to the table. The restaurants in the city get behind this culture by serving some of the highest-quality food in the country.
