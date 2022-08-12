Read full article on original website
Search Ends for Missing Teen Swept Out by High Surf in Puna
The search for a 14-year-old boy that went missing in waters off Shipman/Haena Beach Park in Puna, ended Sunday evening, Aug. 14, and the teen remains missing. The search, in the water and by air, began Thursday, Aug. 11, after the teen, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf.
Cop on Top Returns This Month to Benefit Special Olympics
Volunteer, off-duty law enforcement officers from the Big Island will again take community service to a new level with the return of Cop on Top. Officers will rise to the occasion and collect donations from above to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i from Aug. 25-27 at Walmart in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.
HPD Seeks Help Finding Runaway Teen
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 16-year-old runaway. Connor Uribes was last seen in the Ainaloa area of Pahoa during the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, wearing a yellow hoodie sweatshirt, shorts, and yellow Crocs. Connor is described as having a tan complexion, 5 feet...
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Woman Who Escaped Police Custody
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Jenna Martin who escaped from police custody on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m. Martin is described as a local female, around 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 to...
Hilo Couple Faces Theft Charges in Connection to Stolen Vehicle and Service Dog
Two Hilo residents face felony charges in connection with the reported theft of a Honda CR-V and service dog from the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot on Sunday, Aug. 13. Twenty-year-old Ku‘uhauoliakaleinani Giminiz-Brzezowski was charged with two counts of second-degree theft and first-degree theft. Giminiz-Brzezowski remains in custody in lieu of $9,000 bail.
