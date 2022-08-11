ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Jilly’s in Akron Hosts Its First-Ever Blues Festival

Jilly’s in downtown Akron has a big event this weekend: its first ever Jilly’s Blues Fest. It’s a three-day event featuring some national names and some talented locals. Akron’s Mike Lenz Band, familiar to music lovers in the area, kicks things off on Friday at 7pm, followed by Cocoa Beach, Florida’s Josh Miller Blues Review at 8:30. Closing things out on Friday, starting at 10pm, is one of the mainstays of the touring white blues/roots-rock scene — Washington, D.C.’s Nighthawks, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band this year as they tour behind a new album called (appropriately) Established 1972. Founder/harp player/vocalists Mark Wenner continues to lead a quartet of veterans who play classic blues & R&B.
Hale Farm Civil War Weekend brings history to life

BATH, Ohio — There were fifes and drums, and scenes from both Confederate and Union camps. Hale Farm and Village came to life on this Civil War weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These...
Punk rock flea market brings fans to Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron hosted a punk rock flea market at Lock 3 on Saturday. There were over 60 different unique vendors, food trucks, drinks, and live punk rock bands. Jeff McDaniel, a lifelong punk rock fan, was in attendance for the flea market. He loved getting to see so many people who are a part of the punk rock community.
16 of the Best Things To Do in Ohio With Teenagers

Finding something to enjoy with your teen gets tougher with each passing year, and Ohio doesn’t necessarily sound like the hotspot you need. However, this midwestern state has plenty of excitement, adventure, and fun to help parents connect with their teens. Toledo, Sandusky, and Cleveland mark the northern border...
Some Of The Coolest Places To Check Out When You’re In Cleveland

Located in the state of Ohio, Cleveland is a major metropolis. Even if you only have a few days in town, you’ll want to see as much as possible. There are so many things to see and do in the state’s second-largest city that it has been elevated to the status of one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.
Battling Beards In Garrettsville

Garrettsville – On Saturday evening the Great Gathering of the Beards – Beard Battle 2022 was held at Slim & Jumbo’s in Garrettsville. Presented by The Barber of G’ville and The Ohio Bearded Sinners Beard Club, a great evening was had by all as men showed off their beards, while the women and children showed off their creativity as all competed for the coveted Best of Show trophy created by Matthew King.
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert

Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
Buckingham acquires Moscarino & Treu LLP; adds 8 attorneys

Moscarino & Treu LLP joined Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC on Aug. 1, bringing eight attorneys to Buckingham’s Cleveland office. Buckingham, with offices in Akron, Cleveland and Canton, has been steadily growing its headcount with about 70 attorneys and deepening its areas of expertise over the years. “We’ve actually...
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
