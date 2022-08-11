Read full article on original website
Jilly’s in Akron Hosts Its First-Ever Blues Festival
Jilly’s in downtown Akron has a big event this weekend: its first ever Jilly’s Blues Fest. It’s a three-day event featuring some national names and some talented locals. Akron’s Mike Lenz Band, familiar to music lovers in the area, kicks things off on Friday at 7pm, followed by Cocoa Beach, Florida’s Josh Miller Blues Review at 8:30. Closing things out on Friday, starting at 10pm, is one of the mainstays of the touring white blues/roots-rock scene — Washington, D.C.’s Nighthawks, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band this year as they tour behind a new album called (appropriately) Established 1972. Founder/harp player/vocalists Mark Wenner continues to lead a quartet of veterans who play classic blues & R&B.
Hale Farm Civil War Weekend brings history to life
BATH, Ohio — There were fifes and drums, and scenes from both Confederate and Union camps. Hale Farm and Village came to life on this Civil War weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These...
spectrumnews1.com
One Akron: Uniting the City We Love: A talk with Akron leaders in the wake of the Jayland Walker shooting
AKRON, Ohio — Can justice be married with love? That question was contemplated during a recent Spectrum News 1 Ohio-hosted roundtable, following the police killing of Jayland Walker in June. The shooting inflamed police-community relations more than any event in Akron’s recent history. Rallies, marches and episodes of violence...
Punk rock flea market brings fans to Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Akron hosted a punk rock flea market at Lock 3 on Saturday. There were over 60 different unique vendors, food trucks, drinks, and live punk rock bands. Jeff McDaniel, a lifelong punk rock fan, was in attendance for the flea market. He loved getting to see so many people who are a part of the punk rock community.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
16 of the Best Things To Do in Ohio With Teenagers
Finding something to enjoy with your teen gets tougher with each passing year, and Ohio doesn’t necessarily sound like the hotspot you need. However, this midwestern state has plenty of excitement, adventure, and fun to help parents connect with their teens. Toledo, Sandusky, and Cleveland mark the northern border...
thedigestonline.com
Some Of The Coolest Places To Check Out When You’re In Cleveland
Located in the state of Ohio, Cleveland is a major metropolis. Even if you only have a few days in town, you’ll want to see as much as possible. There are so many things to see and do in the state’s second-largest city that it has been elevated to the status of one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.
Jenks 1929 building in Cuyahoga Falls bursting at the seams with creativity (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- How much creative energy can one building hold?. Michael Owen and his wife Jodie Oates Owen, owners of the repurposed Jenks 1929 building in Cuyahoga Falls, are determined to find out. Since opening in November 2020, they have filled the space at 1884 Front Street with unique...
weeklyvillager.com
Battling Beards In Garrettsville
Garrettsville – On Saturday evening the Great Gathering of the Beards – Beard Battle 2022 was held at Slim & Jumbo’s in Garrettsville. Presented by The Barber of G’ville and The Ohio Bearded Sinners Beard Club, a great evening was had by all as men showed off their beards, while the women and children showed off their creativity as all competed for the coveted Best of Show trophy created by Matthew King.
Gray Television, which owns WOIO-19 and WUAB 43, clears hurdle in potential move to Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- City Council has voted unanimously to grant a special conditional use permit to Gray Television to build a broadcast center along Rockside Woods Boulevard North. Gray Television -- owner of WOIO-19, WUAB-43 and the area’s Telemundo network -- currently bases its Northeast Ohio operations out of Reserve...
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert
Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
Cleveland Jewish News
Buckingham acquires Moscarino & Treu LLP; adds 8 attorneys
Moscarino & Treu LLP joined Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC on Aug. 1, bringing eight attorneys to Buckingham’s Cleveland office. Buckingham, with offices in Akron, Cleveland and Canton, has been steadily growing its headcount with about 70 attorneys and deepening its areas of expertise over the years. “We’ve actually...
cleveland19.com
Struggling church forced to cancel festival due to building demolition
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Rocco’s Festival has been canceled yet again. This time, it’s because of a crumbling building that caught fire in 2019. It’s set to be demolished around the same time the labor day festival is usually held. The news is disappointing for...
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Northeast Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed.
Red-tailed hawk survives harrowing rescue
A red-tailed hawk that was trapped in a dead tree for several days in a Medina neighborhood has been rescued.
cleveland19.com
As kids return to school Ohio is dealing with a teacher shortage that could get worse
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As kids prepare for the start of another school year they are, hopefully, well prepared with supplies from backpacks to laptops and some of those same kids are certainly hoping to land in the classroom of a favorite teacher or two. But in some cases, students should...
