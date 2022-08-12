Read full article on original website
Elizabethton, August 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Morristown-Hamblen High School West soccer team will have a game with Elizabethton High School on August 16, 2022, 16:00:00. Morristown-Hamblen High School WestElizabethton High School.
ETSU women’s basketball coach officially resigns, president responds
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Title IX investigation outlined allegations against East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Women’s Basketball Head Coach Simon Harris, his official letter of resignation was accepted by the university on Monday. “Ultimately, I appreciate ETSU allowing me to be involved in this internal process,” Harris wrote in his letter. “I […]
Johnson City Press
Simon Harris resigns from ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s Head Women’s Basketball Coach Simon Harris, who was suspended on Aug. 1, has resigned from the university. He was set to be fired at 5 p.m. on Monday following an internal investigation into alleged Title IX violations.
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home Apart
Holston United Methodist Home for Children - Greeneville, TennesseeHolston Home for Children/Facebook. Children and families in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are served by many non-profit organizations aiming to help children and families. The Holston Home for Children in Greeneville serves families and children in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, and beyond.
Science Hill senior earns perfect ACT score
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill High School senior recently earned a perfect score on the ACT test. Logan Smith’s score of 36 is something that less than 0.5% of ACT test-takers earn. “I think I just about fell out of my chair,” Smith said. “I was shaking really bad, pretty much until […]
Washington County, Tennessee slaughterhouse on town agenda for Tuesday
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A meat processing facility is coming to Washington County, Tennessee but where it will go is still uncertain. An area next to the Jonesborough Flea Market is a possibility, and so is another plot of land along Highway 11 E. and the Eagle’s Nest residential community. Town leaders will meet […]
Kingsport Times-News
Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22., just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
Greeneville nonprofit sends truckload of donations to flood victims
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit has put together a truckload of donations for Kentucky flood victims. The Greeneville based nonprofit, Gifts for Kids – with the help of local businesses and the public – were able to send a trailer of essential items to victims of the devasting floods in Kentucky on […]
Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle with cancer
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) community, no one fights alone. Early Tuesday morning, retired WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, 57, died surrounded by family and friends following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gent joined the WCSO in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Army, according to WCSO officials. He […]
Columbian Coffee Exchange closing permanently
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities business has announced that it will be closing its doors for good. The Columbian Coffee Exchange posted to Facebook to say that due to rising costs, and the inability to find staff, they will be closing. The company says that many small businesses are struggling to survive in […]
wjhl.com
37604 zip code in Johnson City among top 10 hottest real estate markets
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Millie Pendola wasn’t surprised “at all” when she learned Tuesday that Johnson City’s 37604 zip code ranked seventh nationally in realtor.com’s “America’s Hottest ZIP codes” ranking — even with close to 30,000 competitors. “I love...
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month
Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
wcyb.com
Florida man sustains head injuries after colliding with car on Highway 11W in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Florida man is in the hospital after he collided with a car while bicycling on Highway 11W. It happened on Sunday in Bristol. According to preliminary information from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 51-year-old was bicycling in the right lane. That is when officers...
VA Lottery: Bristol Casino generated almost $12 million in July
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Casino run by Hard Rock generated nearly $12 million in its first month off of table games and slots alone, according to a report published by the Virginia Lottery. Southwest Virginia city and county officials said they’ll receive a cut of gaming tax revenue, and it could be transformative […]
BVPD: More than 6,000 speeding violations recorded in school zones in 5-day period
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – With students in Bristol, Virginia heading back to their classrooms Wednesday, police say they will be extra vigilant this school year. According to a Facebook post from the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), a study was conducted in January 2022 at three schools within the Bristol Virginia Public Schools system. The […]
Tri-Cities skate scene grows, new Bristol park in the works
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport unveiled their new skate park just over a month ago, and there’s one currently in the works for Bristol, Tennessee. Rooster Front Park in Bristol serves as a temporary skate park as the community awaits a bigger and better one. Founder of Skate Bristol, George Linke, has been spearheading efforts […]
US News and World Report
Kitten Rescued From Underneath Tennessee Woman's Car
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — When Shelby Ingram’s Toyota Highlander first began making a strange, unidentified noise, she had no idea what was causing it. That is until automotive technicians at Johnson City Toyota pulled a live kitten from underneath her car on Monday afternoon. Ingram said she...
