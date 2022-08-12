ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

WJHL

ETSU women’s basketball coach officially resigns, president responds

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Title IX investigation outlined allegations against East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Women’s Basketball Head Coach Simon Harris, his official letter of resignation was accepted by the university on Monday. “Ultimately, I appreciate ETSU allowing me to be involved in this internal process,” Harris wrote in his letter. “I […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Simon Harris resigns from ETSU

East Tennessee State University’s Head Women’s Basketball Coach Simon Harris, who was suspended on Aug. 1, has resigned from the university. He was set to be fired at 5 p.m. on Monday following an internal investigation into alleged Title IX violations.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home Apart

Holston United Methodist Home for Children - Greeneville, TennesseeHolston Home for Children/Facebook. Children and families in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are served by many non-profit organizations aiming to help children and families. The Holston Home for Children in Greeneville serves families and children in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, and beyond.
WJHL

Science Hill senior earns perfect ACT score

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill High School senior recently earned a perfect score on the ACT test. Logan Smith’s score of 36 is something that less than 0.5% of ACT test-takers earn. “I think I just about fell out of my chair,” Smith said. “I was shaking really bad, pretty much until […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22., just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Greeneville nonprofit sends truckload of donations to flood victims

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit has put together a truckload of donations for Kentucky flood victims. The Greeneville based nonprofit, Gifts for Kids – with the help of local businesses and the public – were able to send a trailer of essential items to victims of the devasting floods in Kentucky on […]
WJHL

Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle with cancer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) community, no one fights alone. Early Tuesday morning, retired WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, 57, died surrounded by family and friends following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gent joined the WCSO in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Army, according to WCSO officials. He […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Columbian Coffee Exchange closing permanently

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities business has announced that it will be closing its doors for good. The Columbian Coffee Exchange posted to Facebook to say that due to rising costs, and the inability to find staff, they will be closing. The company says that many small businesses are struggling to survive in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month

Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

VA Lottery: Bristol Casino generated almost $12 million in July

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Casino run by Hard Rock generated nearly $12 million in its first month off of table games and slots alone, according to a report published by the Virginia Lottery. Southwest Virginia city and county officials said they’ll receive a cut of gaming tax revenue, and it could be transformative […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Tri-Cities skate scene grows, new Bristol park in the works

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport unveiled their new skate park just over a month ago, and there’s one currently in the works for Bristol, Tennessee. Rooster Front Park in Bristol serves as a temporary skate park as the community awaits a bigger and better one. Founder of Skate Bristol, George Linke, has been spearheading efforts […]
BRISTOL, TN
US News and World Report

Kitten Rescued From Underneath Tennessee Woman's Car

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — When Shelby Ingram’s Toyota Highlander first began making a strange, unidentified noise, she had no idea what was causing it. That is until automotive technicians at Johnson City Toyota pulled a live kitten from underneath her car on Monday afternoon. Ingram said she...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

