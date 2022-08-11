ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

travelawaits.com

7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin

Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
EDGERTON, WI
beachconnection.net

Where the Cushy and Beachy Collide at N. Oregon Coast's Manzanita: Ocean Inn

(Manzanita, Oregon) – A tad out of the way while you're zipping up Highway 101, Manzanita is a little north Oregon coast town that's rather big on pleasant surprises. The burgh is a bit of a nook 'n cranny all itself, but within it are other such pockets of beachy delights just a bit tucked away out of sight, including some culinary finds and even accesses. Much about this place seems hiding in plain sight. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
MANZANITA, OR
Becca C

5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip

This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
PORTLAND, OR
Volume One

Sesquicentennial Stories: Fire in the Sky

A brilliant ball of fire fell from the sky and landed in Eau Claire near the Omaha yards – between Madison and Wisconsin streets – on Saturday, April 18, 1908. The dazzling spectacle was witnessed by several people including Dr. Chase about 11 o’clock at night. “Its...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Sandy Post

Hood To Coast traffic coming to Oregon roadways Aug. 26-27

Fundraising relays run into 40th year with Timberline Lodge starting line, Seaside finish.If you have plans for Friday, Aug. 26, to Saturday, Aug. 27, you'll want to factor in how the annual Hood to Coast Relay might impact your travels. Starting at 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 20,000 runners and walkers, as well as their supporters in vans and vehicles, will take to Oregon's highways between Mount Hood and Seaside. The race will begin at Timberline Lodge and finish on the sands of Seaside, Oregon, throughout the day Saturday, Aug. 27. While folks make their way west, travelers are...
SEASIDE, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire

Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Three people died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Lincoln City on Monday morning. Investigators say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Matthew Phillips was going southbound, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck going northbound around 10:40am. Philips along with his...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
nbc15.com

New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. The doors open following an 8:00 a.m. ribbon cutting for the new shop. “Verona’s the place to...
VERONA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses

MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
MADISON, WI
cannonbeachgazette.com

Countless corgis captivate Cannon Beach

After a two year absence due to COVID, hundreds of Corgis returned to town on Saturday, July 30th for the annual Cannon Beach Corgi Day. Hundreds of people brought their beloved Corgi’s to Cannon Beach to escape the heat and raise funds for the Oregon Humane Society. The local Disaster Animal Response Team (DART) and Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) had tents and volunteers on the beach to provide any needed aid to Corgis and their owners.
CANNON BEACH, OR
kptv.com

Passenger dies in rollover crash on I-205 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 205 in Vancouver on Thursday evening. The crash happened at about 8:18 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-205 near milepost 29. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed a 2003 Ford F-150 was northbound when it went off the roadway to the left, rolled and came to a rest in the grassy median.
VANCOUVER, WA

