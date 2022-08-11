Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
travelawaits.com
7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin
Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
beachconnection.net
Where the Cushy and Beachy Collide at N. Oregon Coast's Manzanita: Ocean Inn
(Manzanita, Oregon) – A tad out of the way while you're zipping up Highway 101, Manzanita is a little north Oregon coast town that's rather big on pleasant surprises. The burgh is a bit of a nook 'n cranny all itself, but within it are other such pockets of beachy delights just a bit tucked away out of sight, including some culinary finds and even accesses. Much about this place seems hiding in plain sight. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
Spotted in a coffee shop in Oregon, WI
These sound like bad yelp reviews or something. No Real Point is a terrible/great visual pun on the Arch. this project is called Subpar Parks, if anyone is interested in seeing more: https://www.instagram.com/subparparks/?hl=en.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volume One
Sesquicentennial Stories: Fire in the Sky
A brilliant ball of fire fell from the sky and landed in Eau Claire near the Omaha yards – between Madison and Wisconsin streets – on Saturday, April 18, 1908. The dazzling spectacle was witnessed by several people including Dr. Chase about 11 o’clock at night. “Its...
wglr.com
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening
Riley is known around the area as ‘the Culver’s guy.’. “I’ve never had a bad experience at Culver’s,” said Riley. “When you go there, everyone is friendly, from the cashier to the person bringing the food.”. Riley has been behind a lot of the...
Hood To Coast traffic coming to Oregon roadways Aug. 26-27
Fundraising relays run into 40th year with Timberline Lodge starting line, Seaside finish.If you have plans for Friday, Aug. 26, to Saturday, Aug. 27, you'll want to factor in how the annual Hood to Coast Relay might impact your travels. Starting at 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 20,000 runners and walkers, as well as their supporters in vans and vehicles, will take to Oregon's highways between Mount Hood and Seaside. The race will begin at Timberline Lodge and finish on the sands of Seaside, Oregon, throughout the day Saturday, Aug. 27. While folks make their way west, travelers are...
captimes.com
Cut the curds: Farmer John’s cheese ousted from Dane County Farmers’ Market
Fourth-generation dairy farmer John Dougherty has sold Farmer John’s cheese at the Dane County Farmers’ Market for over three decades. The popular Saturday morning market on Madison’s Capitol Square is one of Dougherty’s busiest; his fan-favorite cheese curds often draw a crowd. But for the last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire
Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
KXL
3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Three people died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Lincoln City on Monday morning. Investigators say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Matthew Phillips was going southbound, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck going northbound around 10:40am. Philips along with his...
‘It’s a hard hit’: Local construction company talks excavator theft
For the second time this month, an excavator was stolen off a local job site.
nbc15.com
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. The doors open following an 8:00 a.m. ribbon cutting for the new shop. “Verona’s the place to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 identified in deadly Hwy 101 crash near Lincoln City
The three people killed in a crash near Lincoln City on Monday have been identified.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses
MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
Man arrested after attempting to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon, according to officials. According to KPTV, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday pursued a slow-moving excavator on foot for about a half mile. Jesse B. Shaw allegedly had three warrants and was wanted for stealing a car.
OSU models how coastal cities might recover after ‘The Big One’
Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a model for predicting how regional infrastructure will fare in a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and how long it could take communities to recover.
Low-speed pursuit: Wanted man flees in excavator in Banks
A man wanted throughout Oregon drove an excavator about a half-mile in an effort to get away from Washington County deputies and the Oregon State Police.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Countless corgis captivate Cannon Beach
After a two year absence due to COVID, hundreds of Corgis returned to town on Saturday, July 30th for the annual Cannon Beach Corgi Day. Hundreds of people brought their beloved Corgi’s to Cannon Beach to escape the heat and raise funds for the Oregon Humane Society. The local Disaster Animal Response Team (DART) and Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) had tents and volunteers on the beach to provide any needed aid to Corgis and their owners.
Fatal crash in Ridgefield leaves one dead, another injured
One man died in a fatal crash in Ridgefield according to Washington State Patrol.
kptv.com
Passenger dies in rollover crash on I-205 in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 205 in Vancouver on Thursday evening. The crash happened at about 8:18 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-205 near milepost 29. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed a 2003 Ford F-150 was northbound when it went off the roadway to the left, rolled and came to a rest in the grassy median.
Comments / 2