Congress & Courts

Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
The Associated Press

Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her allies entered the day downbeat about her prospects, aware that Trump’s backing gave Harriet Hageman considerable lift in the state where he won by the largest margin during the 2020 campaign. Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
MSNBC

How Democrats could actually come out on top in the midterms

For most of 2022, Democrats have been sinking ever deeper into a pit of despair. President Joe Biden’s approval ratings (driven by the worst inflation in 40 years), were approaching those of the late Bush administration. The party’s agenda was apparently dead in the Senate, and Republican gerrymandering had given the GOP a substantial handicap in House elections. Election nerds took it for granted that Democrats would lose the House and probably the Senate too, along with control of vital swing-state governments, in November.
MSNBC

New York Mayor Eric Adams is blowing his chance to be truly welcoming to migrants

Blaming migrants for America’s problems is a political tradition that Republicans have excelled at for years, but statements from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, serve as the latest reminder that casting aspersions on migrants is too often a bipartisan affair. Adams, whose calls for more federal funding to shelter migrants being bused to the city by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona turned what should have been criticism of their political stunt into a blame game on the migrants he wants to support.
MSNBC

Arizona Republicans are making a case against the idea of democracy itself

Since 2020 Republicans across the U.S. have been undermining democracy by fabricating claims of voter fraud and passing laws to make it harder to vote. But a disturbing new report by Robert Draper in The New York Times Magazine shows how Arizona Republicans are increasingly committed to waging a war on the idea of democracy itself, in part through a bid to call the U.S. only a “republic” and not a democracy. These Republicans think they’re defending American traditions of governance, but they’re not in touch with the history they believe they’re championing, and they’re catalyzing more virulent anti-democratic extremism on the right.
MSNBC

In 2016, Trump promised to enforce laws on classified material

Oregon Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. If You Have Gum Disease Or Tooth Decay, Do This Immediately (It's Genius) CoolGifts /. SPONSORED. Here Are 23 of the Coolest Gifts...
MSNBC

For some officials, Trump-era family separation policy was a “success” worth bringing back

In the absence of congressional action to reform America’s immigration policies, cruelty has been the main deterrent strategy to prevent foreigners from attempting to enter the country. That was the main point of the Trump-era Zero Tolerance policy, which separated more than 5,000 migrant children from their parents at the southern border over the course of 18 months. That policy was widely rebuked, but there are officials still employed by the American government who “believe very strongly” in the “success of Zero Tolerance.” Journalist Caitlin Dickerson just published a behemoth investigation about the Zero Tolerance policy for ‘The Atlantic,’ and she says “there’s no question” these policies will return during a different administration. “I did countless interviews and there was nobody who said maybe…we would go a little bit softer or we would try to work more with Congress,” Dickerson tells Ali Velshi. “They are ready to hit the ground running.”Aug. 14, 2022.
MSNBC

Spike in threats against federal law enforcement following FBI search at Trump’s Florida home

An FBI and Department of Homeland Security intelligence bulletin advised officials that the threats are coming from online and other platforms, two senior law enforcement officials said. MSNBC Contributors Clint Watts, Jennifer Rubin, and Barbara McQuade joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the fallout from the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC

People Need to Stop Calling Right-Wing Extremism a “Civil War,” says Yale Professor

As Donald Trump and his legal team continue to shift their narrative surrounding classified documents, the fear mongering by the former President and his allies continues to have a far-reaching impact. On Thursday, a fervent Trump supporter was shot and killed by police—after he fired a nail gun into an FBI office in Cincinnati. All week, right-wing Republican leaders have been ironically threatening to “Defund the FBI” as punishment for the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search. Meanwhile, Trump fan pages on social media have ratcheted up calls for a bloody “civil war.” Yale Professor and historian Joanne Freeman takes issue with that language. In addition to being “threatening,” Freeman says the “civil war” crowd isn’t organized enough to spark a war. And ultimately, it undermines “the real ugliness and violence on the surface of what’s going on right now.” “Words and rhetoric really matter,” says Freeman, “particularly if they are coming from someone high up. Not only do they frame things, but they are a way of sort of setting things in motion.”Aug. 14, 2022.
MSNBC

Rudy Giuliani informed he's a target of Georgia election probe

Washington Post reporter Jackie Alemany, former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi and former CIA Director John Brennan discuss news that Giuliani was named as a target in the investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani WillisAug. 15, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE

