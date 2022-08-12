ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

utahutes.com

Single-Game Football Tickets On Sale, 2022 Game Promotions Announced

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football is 19 days away from its 2022 season opener with single-game tickets officially going on sale today. Fans looking to see the Utes in action this season can purchase single-game tickets at www.UtahTickets.com. A limited amount of reserved tickets still remain while only standing room tickets are available for Utah's game vs. USC on Oct. 15.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

Utah coach not planning to share depth chart ahead of Florida game

The Florida Gators have a huge game against the No. 7 Utah Utes to kick off the season. It will be important for new head coach Billy Napier to start his tenure with Florida strong, but he’ll have his work cut out for him ahead of this one. Don’t expect Utah coach Kyle Whittingham to show the former Ragin’ Cajuns head-man any mercy now that he’s up at the big time.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah

Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Two Utah teams rank in preseason AP Top 25

With two of the best players in the country leading the way — and a championship game loss as motivation — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and ninth time overall. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, national defensive player of year Will Anderson Jr. and the Crimson […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Salt Lake City, UT
ksl.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kjzz.com

Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site

What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Company makes Utah-inspired Monopoly board games

UTAH (ABC4) – Do you think you’re an expert on the Beehive State? Test your knowledge with a Utah-inspired Monopoly board game! Bring a sense of state pride to your next family game night with a localized Monopoly game. Recently, Mayor Overson of Taylorsville paid tribute to his city when he spotted Taylorsville-opoly at his […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

Unique souvenirs from Utah

Mary Lindsey and Shane Breezel, owners of Everything Utah SLC joined us on GTU hour 2 to share where you can snag unique souvenirs from our great state. Everything Utah SLC, is a Premier Immersive Souvenir store located at 311 S State St, in Salt Lake City. They feature local artists including:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Wandering to a Farmers Market Near You

Farmers markets as we know them are changing before our eyes. The once small market that sold primarily produce has grown into a community gathering we look forward to every season with artisan foods, trinkets, art displays, home goods and much more. But the one thing that hasn’t changed about farmers markets is the hard work and long hours vendors put in to bring their best products to the public.
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
UTAH STATE
tourcounsel.com

Great Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, Utah (with Map & Photos)

Great Salt Lake - a salt lake in northwestern Utah, USA, containing industrial concentrations of salts in brines. Located among the western spurs of the Rocky Mountains, near Salt Lake City. The absolute mark of the water surface level is +1280 meters. Remaining basin of ancient Lake Bonneville. The lake is endorheic, the most significant tributaries (the rivers Bear, Weber, Jordan) flow from the Wasatch Range adjacent to the east. The area of ​​the lake varies from 2500 to 6000 km 2depending on the amount of precipitation and, accordingly, the height of the lake level. The average depth is 4.5-7.5 meters, the greatest is 13-15 meters. The climate of the region is arid. The exploitation of the brines of the lake began in 1916 in order to obtain salts of Na, Mg, Br, B, Li. Since 1968, the industrial production of sulfates of K and Na, chlorides of Mg, Na, Li, Br has been mastered.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

‘The Good Shepherds’ looks at church wealth, raising hackles as debut looms

SYRACUSE — With the debut performance looming, a musical that takes aim at the wealth of organized religion is raising hackles among some. The first performance of “The Good Shepherds,” written, composed and directed by a pair of Cache Valley men, David Nolan and Chris Metz, is set for Thursday at the Syracuse Arts Academy Amphitheater. It zeroes in on the sizeable apparent investments of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, arguing that the money could be better spent helping those in need.
SYRACUSE, UT
utahbusiness.com

When you can’t hire employees, buy them housing

Utah companies are combating inflation by subsidizing housing, increasing wages, and launching training programs. You’ve heard it a lot lately—inflation’s high, and so is the number of job openings. In a tight job market, companies across the country have struggled to attract and maintain talent. For Park...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
WEST JORDAN, UT
eastidahonews.com

Idaho reservoir produces third record catch this summer

BRUNEAU – Well, it’s happened again!. C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho – typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass – has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish. Although, this time it’s not a catfish. Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain,...
IDAHO STATE
Gephardt Daily

Missing Millcreek man found deceased

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property. Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday.
MILLCREEK, UT

