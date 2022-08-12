Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
A Philly area nonprofit is filling free backpacks with school supplies for students in need
An assembly line of volunteers spent Tuesday filling backpacks at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. At least 200 backpacks were loaded up with supplies for kids in foster care as they prepare to head back to school. Foster Angels on Earth co-founder and President Patti Hartman said her team hopes to...
See 'Dreamgirls' at Malcolm X park for FREE
The hit movie "Dreamgirls" is being staged in a brand new way, with a West Philadelphia theater company putting on the musical production for free!
fox29.com
North Philadelphia entrepreneur using tragedy to build hope and light for her community
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A young entrepreneur in North Philadelphia, inspired by personal tragedy, is on a mission to improve the community and be a positive role model. The opening of Nae’s Beauty Bar holds so much meaning for 22-year-old Janae Hunter. After her brother I-Zeem was murdered three years ago, just days before she graduated from beauty school.
Phillymag.com
The Worst of Philly 2022: From Jawn Morgan to Pete Rose to Wawa Soft Pretzels
The 20 people, places and, yes, Wawa menu items that made us utterly cringe. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Now that we’ve given you enough time to properly digest the utterly extensive and unimpeachably awesome...
chestercounty.com
Obituaries for the week of August 15
Sophie Pearl Butler, a resident of Laurel, Del. and formerly of southern Chester County, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Butler, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Rising Sun, Md., she was...
‘It’s going to be hard’: Philly’s Roundhouse presents redevelopment challenge
Sometime next year, Philadelphia will solicit bids from real estate developers interested in acquiring the Roundhouse, a complicated piece of Philadelphia history located in a static corner of the city. The response could be underwhelming. Property advisors and preservationists say the blocklong parcel at 7th and Race streets, which includes...
Demolition of iconic Philly church could start this week: report
This week, the tall spires of an iconic Philadelphia church that has been constantly recognized in the community for over a century might come tumbling down. According to CBS News, there’s a good chance demolition could begin today at the historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown, which sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk streets. Fenced off for some time, the church closed its doors eight years ago due to safety concerns and has been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging.
Philly council members are starting to resign to run for mayor. Here’s what that means for your local representation
In the coming months, as many as six Philadelphia council members could resign to begin exploring bids for mayor. That means lots of Philly voters could be picking new local representation as soon as November. Council elections aren’t scheduled until 2023, but Philadelphia’s charter requires that any city elected official...
Philly man becomes world traveler to build Black tourism community
Rahiem Johnson created "TrayTableSeatBack" to make once-in-a-lifetime trips accessible to everyday citizens.
In Philly, Roosevelt Boulevard anti-speeding program ruled a success
'The evidence is clear. Automated speed enforcement saves lives,' a city official said. The post In Philly, Roosevelt Boulevard anti-speeding program ruled a success appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PhillyBite
Experience Food Nostalgia of The 50's at Nifty Fifty's
- The Three Musketeers (Autumn Lockwood, Kevin Waddy, and Michelle Leonard) got together again at Nifty Fifty's in Fishtown at 2431 Aramingo Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125. Earlier, we had been looking at homes in the area. Realtor Dana Friedman had suggested that we go to Nifty Fifty's for burgers and shakes, and once again, Dana was right.
phl17.com
Man known to be around Love Park is missing
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on August 10, 2022. Police say 65-year-old Franklin Evans was last seen on the 7600 block of Este Street. Evans likes to frequent Love Park, 18th and Arch Street, 17th and Cherry Streets and 19th and Cherry Street.
North Philadelphia neighbors upset after city denies block party permit
The city denied the permit, calling the 2900 block of Camac Street a "problem block."
Philadelphia Police Department Needs Your Help Finding Missing Sisters
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing sisters. 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell and 13-year-old Jada Farris were last seen on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:45 P.M. on the 1300 block of South 56th Street. Jasmine is 6′ 0″, 240 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black dress, blue jean jacket and black slides. Jada is 4′ 11″, 120 lbs., medium brown complexion and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black writing, light blue shorts and blue jean jacket with red writing.
fox29.com
'This is our community': Frankford residents gather to honor gun violence victims
FRANKFORD - People in Frankford gathered Saturday for a ‘Stop the Violence Peace Walk’ and the first Glenn Jahlil Graham Memorial Basketball Tournament. It’s to honor victims of gun violence, like Jahlil, as residents try to come together to make a positive impact on Philadelphia. State Representative...
fox29.com
'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council
PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
Allan Domb resigns from Philadelphia City Council ahead of expected mayoral run
Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb has resigned his seat. The announcement making it official is expected to be a prelude for the next announcement: his campaign for mayor.
2 Maryland filmmakers die in I-95 crash returning home from Philly production
Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.
billypenn.com
100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin
Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
Cape Gazette
