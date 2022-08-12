ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of August 15

Sophie Pearl Butler, a resident of Laurel, Del. and formerly of southern Chester County, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Butler, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Rising Sun, Md., she was...
PennLive.com

Demolition of iconic Philly church could start this week: report

This week, the tall spires of an iconic Philadelphia church that has been constantly recognized in the community for over a century might come tumbling down. According to CBS News, there’s a good chance demolition could begin today at the historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown, which sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk streets. Fenced off for some time, the church closed its doors eight years ago due to safety concerns and has been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging.
Bill Thorpe
Jim Kenney
Andy Jenkins
PhillyBite

Experience Food Nostalgia of The 50's at Nifty Fifty's

- The Three Musketeers (Autumn Lockwood, Kevin Waddy, and Michelle Leonard) got together again at Nifty Fifty's in Fishtown at 2431 Aramingo Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125. Earlier, we had been looking at homes in the area. Realtor Dana Friedman had suggested that we go to Nifty Fifty's for burgers and shakes, and once again, Dana was right.
phl17.com

Man known to be around Love Park is missing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on August 10, 2022. Police say 65-year-old Franklin Evans was last seen on the 7600 block of Este Street. Evans likes to frequent Love Park, 18th and Arch Street, 17th and Cherry Streets and 19th and Cherry Street.
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Department Needs Your Help Finding Missing Sisters

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing sisters. 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell and 13-year-old Jada Farris were last seen on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:45 P.M. on the 1300 block of South 56th Street. Jasmine is 6′ 0″, 240 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black dress, blue jean jacket and black slides. Jada is 4′ 11″, 120 lbs., medium brown complexion and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black writing, light blue shorts and blue jean jacket with red writing.
fox29.com

'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
billypenn.com

100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin

Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
Cape Gazette

Jehovah's Witnesses at my door – but not for long!

When I lived in Wilmington, Jehovah's Witnesses used to make the climb up our long, steep flight of steps from the street to my door. "Oh no, not again!" was the universal thought. They dressed all up in their Sunday best carrying black valises. My grandmother used to entertain them...
