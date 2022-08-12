This week, the tall spires of an iconic Philadelphia church that has been constantly recognized in the community for over a century might come tumbling down. According to CBS News, there’s a good chance demolition could begin today at the historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown, which sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk streets. Fenced off for some time, the church closed its doors eight years ago due to safety concerns and has been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO