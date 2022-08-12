Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
thatssotampa.com
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa
The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
995qyk.com
The Best Late Night Bites In St Pete
With endless options to bar hop in St. Pete, it’s good to know a list of places that are serving late night bites. There are plenty of spots downtown that still serve food till midnight or later! So when you’re not ready to take the party home, or Taco Bell doesn’t sound like the move, consider trying one of these late night restaurants!
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
cltampa.com
Chef of Tampa Italian hotspot Cena will open new casual pizzeria in the coming month
One of Tampa's top-rated chefs has more to offer. Michael Buttacavoli, chef of upscale Italian eatery, Cena, will open a casual pizzeria concept next door, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ). The pizzeria, Butta's second restaurant, has not yet been named but is expected to open its doors to hungry eaters within coming months.
cltampa.com
Tampa man shares video and details of alligator attack that crushed his skull
Juan Carlos La Verde was mid-stroke during a swim in Lake Thonotosassa when an alligator’s mouth shot out of the murky water and clamped down hard around his upper body. As soon as the gator’s jaws were around him, the 34-year-old firefighter felt teeth pierce the flesh on his head and chest, and his head made a loud “pop” sound.
doingmoretoday.com
Good Towns: Safety Harbor, Florida
Tucked into the northwest corner of Old Tampa Bay, Safety Harbor has been one of Florida’s best-kept secrets for nearly 500 years. Spanish explorer Pánfilo de Narváez was the first European to discover the locale in 1528. A decade later, Hernando de Soto explored in search of youthful waters – the mystical fountain of youth. By the 18th Century, pirates had turned Safety Harbor into a refuge from their escapades on the high seas. And by 1823, French nobleman Count Odet Philippe arrived to introduce the grapefruit to the region.
Golf cart rentals available in downtown Tampa
The city of Tampa has a new way for people to see the sights. Rented golf carts can now be seen driving through downtown streets.
995qyk.com
The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices
House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
25+ Ideas for Labor Day in Tampa Bay!
Summer’s final long Labor Day weekend is in our sights. What will you do with...
ospreyobserver.com
Eye On Business; Valrico, August 2022
Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters
"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
995qyk.com
Tampa Gambler Flashes $53,000 Cash Winnings Guess What Happens Next?
Tampa Gambler Flashes $53,000 Cash Winnings Guess What Happens Next? All started at the The Seminole Hard Rock Casino. A man gambling won a big $53,000 haul. Was he happy? Yep. Was he celebrating and taking pictures with his cash? Again, yes. Hotel surveillance cameras show the man getting in to a cab, and being followed by 3 men in an Alpha Romeo (nice car) all the way to his hotel in Tampa after 1am. Hotel cameras show the men follow and try to rob the lucky, then maybe not so lucky gambler. There was a struggle, and it looks like the suspects got away with only about $10,000 in cash. No arrests yet, and we’re not sure how much of the cash the Tampa gambler saved.. But lots of camera footage. And, the Alpha Romeo. Source TBT.
fox13news.com
Tampa's real-life 'infiltrator' goes back undercover, opens up in FOX 13 exclusive studio interview
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area man who pulled off, arguably, the greatest undercover operation in US history – infiltrating the biggest drug cartel in the world – has done it again. Robert Mazur chronicled his first deep-dive into the dark and violent world of drug cartels...
995qyk.com
The Sunniest Cities In The United States
A list of the sunniest cities in the United States is out. Three Florida cities have made the Top 25 list, but only Key West is in the Top 10. The Florida cities that are on the list are: Key West #8, Miami #18, Tampa #22. Phoenix is the #1...
cltampa.com
Photos: All the bands and people we saw in St. Pete at Daddy Kool Records' punk-rock flea market
Last weekend, Lakeland's punk-rock flea market headed across the bridge to St. Petersburg to host its (mostly) air conditioned party at Daddy Kool Records. In addition to dozens of vendors, five Florida-based bands—including Ft. Myers' Except You, Silver Alert, Orlando's Suck Brick Kid, Kick Dicker and Big Sad—braved the midday heat and thrashed on Daddy Kool's outdoor stage at this free, all-ages show.
fox13news.com
What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
ABC Action News
Enjoy mochi donuts and Korean rice dogs at this new Tampa shop
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla—Mochinut Tampa is open for business! The donut company got its start in Hawaii and has various locations across the country and overseas, but this is one of the first shops to open in Tampa Bay. So what are mochi donuts? They are the perfect union of...
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three Disappeared
Retha Hiers, Donyelle Johnson and Margaret DashThe Charley Project. Margaret Dash, Retha Hiers, and Donyelle Johnson had never met, but they all have something in common. They all dated Cleveland Hill Jr., and they are all missing.
Tampa Bay HOA board’s heritage blamed for denying American flag in memory of local veterans
Residents of a Lake Wales gated community claim the nationality of HOA board members got in the way of understanding the importance of a request to fly an American flag in memory of recently deceased veterans.
cltampa.com
Op-Ed: Here’s why to ignore the Tampa Bay Times on the Hillsborough schools tax
For almost every employee in the School District of Hillsborough County—whether teacher, paraprofessional, secretary, bus driver, principal, or otherwise—the mere mention of Superintendent Addison Davis awakens intense emotions. The district’s refusal—for the second year in a row—to recognize the work employees have performed and provide the pay adjustments...
