Aberdeen, NC

cbs17

Deputies: Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, marijuana

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they busted a Fayetteville man with cocaine and nearly 20 grams of marijuana. Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Echols M. Howell, 46, on six drug charges after executing a search warrant Tuesday morning. Deputies say they found more than four...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
North Carolina State
Ferguson, NC
Moore County, NC
Moore County, NC
Aberdeen, NC
Aberdeen, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Man indicted on gun charges hides under home after SRT deploys gas canister

ROCKINGHAM — A man recently indicted on weapon and drug charges temporarily eluded deputies before being apprehended late Sunday night. Deputies were dispatched to a home on Loch Haven Road just after 10 p.m. to serve 37-year-old Dennis James Little with outstanding warrants, according to a press release issued Monday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Man charged in fatal shooting on Poplar Drive

The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened early Friday, Aug.12 on Poplar Drive. Damian Christopher Jones, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Artis Lee Windsor, police said in a release Saturday. Jones is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Search for shooter continues days after Wake County deputy slain

Flags across North Carolina are flying at half-staff until sunset Monday to honor Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old deputy was found shot dead at about 1 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Byrd died on a sparsely populated stretch of Battle Bridge Road, near Auburn-Knightdale Road,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Burlington, convicted felon charged

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing robbery charges following an armed robbery of a business on Saturday night, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane after getting reports of an armed robbery at the store. Investigators say that […]
BURLINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck

HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Man charged in Jefferson Park shooting

ROCKINGHAM — A man is facing several criminal charges following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a call of someone possibly being shot on Gardena Street in the Jefferson Park neighborhood around 8:15 p.m., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputies arrived on scene,...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cbs17

Traffic stop turns into drug bust: Deputies arrest man in Hoke County

MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday night. At about 10 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Lower Macedonia Road and South Old Wire Road in Maxton.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
DURHAM, NC

