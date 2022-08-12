Read full article on original website
cbs17
Deputies: Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, marijuana
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they busted a Fayetteville man with cocaine and nearly 20 grams of marijuana. Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Echols M. Howell, 46, on six drug charges after executing a search warrant Tuesday morning. Deputies say they found more than four...
Remains of Durham man who disappeared in 2020 found, search warrant executed
A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July.
Not afraid to kill a deputy, not afraid to kill you: Officials urge those with details on Wake deputy murder to come forward
"It’s critical, first of all, to bring them to justice for killing Deputy Byrd," North Carolina Sheriff's Association's Eddie Caldwell said. "Secondly, to make sure they don’t kill somebody else. Certainly, if they’re not afraid to kill a deputy, they wouldn’t be afraid to kill me or you."
Sources: Federal authorities help Wake County deputies with 2 arrests in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Federal authorities are assisting Wake County deputies with two arrests in Burke County Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources confirmed to Channel 9. Reporter Dave Faherty was at the scene on Interstate 40 where the two people were taken into custody. Faherty then later saw the...
RCSO: Man indicted on gun charges hides under home after SRT deploys gas canister
ROCKINGHAM — A man recently indicted on weapon and drug charges temporarily eluded deputies before being apprehended late Sunday night. Deputies were dispatched to a home on Loch Haven Road just after 10 p.m. to serve 37-year-old Dennis James Little with outstanding warrants, according to a press release issued Monday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, NC police say
A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville.
Warrant: 2 shot while playing with toy Nerf guns outside North Carolina Mini Mart
A search warrant reveals two people were shot in Durham Aug. 12 while they were playing with nerf guns.
Search intensifies for Wake sheriff’s deputy shooter as photos of truck released
After Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was shot Thursday night, a $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
FedEx driver arrested for stealing tortoise from NC home, deputies say
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Up and Coming Weekly
Man charged in fatal shooting on Poplar Drive
The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened early Friday, Aug.12 on Poplar Drive. Damian Christopher Jones, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Artis Lee Windsor, police said in a release Saturday. Jones is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Search for shooter continues days after Wake County deputy slain
Flags across North Carolina are flying at half-staff until sunset Monday to honor Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old deputy was found shot dead at about 1 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Byrd died on a sparsely populated stretch of Battle Bridge Road, near Auburn-Knightdale Road,...
Armed robbery in Burlington, convicted felon charged
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing robbery charges following an armed robbery of a business on Saturday night, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane after getting reports of an armed robbery at the store. Investigators say that […]
jocoreport.com
Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck
HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
Driver tries to pass car before deadly head-on crash that injured children, NC cops say
The children were taken to the hospital, officials said.
Man charged in Jefferson Park shooting
ROCKINGHAM — A man is facing several criminal charges following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a call of someone possibly being shot on Gardena Street in the Jefferson Park neighborhood around 8:15 p.m., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputies arrived on scene,...
cbs17
Bicyclist shot in drive-by less than half mile from police station in Hope Mills
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A male victim of a shooting in Hope Mills told police he was shot at by an unknown person in a white van while riding his bike Thursday on S. Main Street. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of South Main Street,...
Delivery driver arrested for tortoise theft in Lee County
A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday in connection with a stolen pet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child. Jiniece Constance Grant, the...
cbs17
Traffic stop turns into drug bust: Deputies arrest man in Hoke County
MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday night. At about 10 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Lower Macedonia Road and South Old Wire Road in Maxton.
Armed robbery at Tobacco Vape store on Holly Hill Ln. in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police said the call came in on Saturday around 8:30 that night. Investigators said Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer, 30, robbed Tobacco Vape on Holly Hill Lane at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed about of money and merchandise. Police said there was an employee in there...
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
