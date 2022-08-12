Read full article on original website
sicem365.com
19 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #19s AJ McCarty & Javon Gipson
As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. AJ McCarty is a redshirt sophomore cornerback from Brownwood, Texas. He should have two years of eligibility remaining past this season, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds. McCarty is currently competing in Fall Camp for the third corner spot behind Mark Milton and Lorando Johnson.
sicem365.com
20 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #20s Craig Williams & Devin Lemear
As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Craig “Sqwirl” Williams is a junior running back from Crosby, Texas. While Williams is technically entering his fifth season in Waco, he’s only considered a junior because he’s had quite the tumultuous career as a Bear due to injuries. However, if he can stay healthy, our own Travis Roeder thinks “Sqwirl” can be one of, if not the best running back in Baylor history.
'Sweating Through Sluggish Play': Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Looks For More Energy In Practice
After a rough practice in Waco, Dave Aranda isn't ready to hit the panic button.
OC Jeff Grimes Reveals Why Blake Shapen is Baylor's Starting QB
'Consistency' one of the main reason's Blake Shapen won starting job over Gerry Bohanon
WacoTrib.com
Gone, but not forgotten: Dave Campbell's influence still top of mind as new season arrives
To members of the media in Central Texas, Dave Campbell was more than an elder statesman. The Tribune-Herald’s sports editor from 1953 to 1993, Campbell was a visionary from the very beginning of his time covering high schools, Baylor and the entire Southwest Conference. So when he remained an active, accessible presence in the press box well into the first two decades of the 21st century, Campbell was more like a prophet.
WacoTrib.com
Untouchable Hughes propels Midway all-stars into World Series semis
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you heard of the sequel to the Untouchables? It’s a live show playing out almost daily in the eastern part of North Carolina, and it stars Waco’s own Zaneria Hughes. Hughes turned in another pitching gem, as she hurled a one-hitter in sending...
WacoTrib.com
Dave Campbell: Remembering a legend as high school football season arrives
The Waco Tribune-Herald’s sports editor from 1953 to 1993, Dave Campbell was a visionary from the very beginning of his time covering high schools, Baylor and the entire Southwest Conference in the magazine that still bears his name. To members of the media in Central Texas, Dave Campbell was more than an elder statesman. When he remained an active, accessible presence in the press box well into the first two decades of the 21st century, Campbell was more like a prophet. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/sports/high-school/gone-but-not-forgotten-dave-campbells-influence-still-top-of-mind-as-new-season-arrives/article_6d75b558-19b6-11ed-afda-7b518cfb5c21.html ----- Music from Tunetank.com RecProduction - Autumn in Fall (Copyright Free Music) Download free: https://tunetank.com/track/171-autumn-in-fall.
WacoTrib.com
Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future
STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
1 Person Dead In Fatal Accident In Temple (Temple, TX)
Official authorities of Temple are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that took place on the southbound I-35 on Sunday early in the morning. Officers state that they responded at around 2 AM. to reports [..]
Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young
WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
fox44news.com
Waco Police’s Back to School Bash hands out 1600 backpacks
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department helped students jump back into school with it’s annual back to school bash. The back to school bash not only means a free backpack and school supplies, but it’s also a chance to make sure kids are ready for the new year.
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
craftbeeraustin.com
Bold Republic Brewing Relocates to Temple
We visited the original location of Bold Republic in Belton, Texas last summer and when I recently saw a social media post they were closing, I thought they had become another victim of the pandemic. But upon closer inspection, it turns out they were relocating to a much larger space. I caught up with Adriane Hodges, co-founder, to learn more.
KWTX
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home. The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on...
'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco
WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
Back to school bashes happening tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
Military serviceman travels across the globe for wife’s graduation ceremony
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – On Friday, August 18th, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments. For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her. Michelle Ramirez started her college journey six years ago […]
WacoTrib.com
North Bosque River: Drought of 2022, from Lake Waco northward
The North Bosque River watershed, which spans five counties from Lake Waco to Stephenville, is almost entirely in "exceptional" drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor's most severe designation. The volume of the North Bosque is at the mercy of how much rain falls in the watershed. The flow can fluctuate wildly given the notoriously fickle weather of North Central Texas. It's not forever. This isn't the first time the river's waters have dwindled this far, and the history of flooding along the river in the last five years alone demonstrate the power it gains when rainy weather does return. But climate change experts predict hotter summers and bigger rainstorms to come, and city officials are looking for ways to reuse wastewater instead of return it to nature. Read more: https://go.wacotrib.com/river.
