coinjournal.net

FLUX dips by 7% after rallying by more than 60% last week

The cryptocurrency market is having a poor start to the week, with most coins currently in the red zone. The cryptocurrency market is currently trading in the red zone, starting this week in a poor fashion. Despite the poor start to the week, the total market cap still stands above...
Bitcoin could top the $25k resistance level in the coming days

The cryptocurrency market is having a poor start to the week but could recover and rally higher over the next few days. The cryptocurrency market is currently trading in the red zone, starting this week in a poor fashion. The total market cap still stands above $1.1 trillion despite the...
Crypto Kaleo says ‘a bit lower’ before new highs makes sense for Bitcoin

Crypto Kaleo does not think there will be a capitulation to beneath $20K or below for Bitcoin. However, he sees BTC retesting support levels below current prices before making new highs. According to the analyst, despite the bears, it’s possible for new momentum to take BTC/USD to above $28,000.
Bitcoin should be a part of any portfolio, says ex-president of NYSE

Bitcoin has become one of the most popular assets in the world, and a former president of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) believes it should be a part of any portfolio. Former President of the New York Stock Exchange, Thomas Farley, revealed during an interview with CNBC Squawk Box that he believes Bitcoin should be a part of any portfolio.
Shiba Inu breaks out from an ascending triangle as price pumps

Shiba broke past a key resistance over the weekend. SHIB is gearing to go higher, but before then, a correction could occur. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was a top trending cryptocurrency on Monday. Momentum has been building for the cryptocurrency signaling increased buyer interest. The Monday jump takes SHIB above a key resistance as more investors circle.
