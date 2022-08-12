Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
3 Tips on How to Empower Your Franchisees to Acquire Local Customers
Provide training, technology and resources to support your franchisees. Don't let them go out on their own.
coinjournal.net
Permission and Unstoppable partner to deliver multifunctional Web3 domains
Leading Web3 permission-based ad provider Permission.io and digital identity platform Unstoppable Domains announced a partnership to give users credits to buy multifunctional domains in lieu of a standard wallet address, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Unstoppable has 2.4m+ NFT domains. Unstoppable Domains had more than 2.4 million registered...
coinjournal.net
Should you buy LTC as it consolidates at key resistance?
Litecoin is currently trading at $60.94, a 1.76% dip in the past day. The pair is in a consolidation amid bullish indicators. Investors should wait for it to clear above the level. Cryptocurrencies are currently on a retracement following an industry-wide recovery. Bitcoin and Ethereum are down 3.8% and 1.92%...
