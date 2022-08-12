ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Permission and Unstoppable partner to deliver multifunctional Web3 domains

Leading Web3 permission-based ad provider Permission.io and digital identity platform Unstoppable Domains announced a partnership to give users credits to buy multifunctional domains in lieu of a standard wallet address, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Unstoppable has 2.4m+ NFT domains. Unstoppable Domains had more than 2.4 million registered...
Bitcoin should be a part of any portfolio, says ex-president of NYSE

Bitcoin has become one of the most popular assets in the world, and a former president of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) believes it should be a part of any portfolio. Former President of the New York Stock Exchange, Thomas Farley, revealed during an interview with CNBC Squawk Box that he believes Bitcoin should be a part of any portfolio.
The Associated Press

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company bet more on high-tech darling Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Berkshire Hathaway detailed all its second-quarter investments Monday in a new filing with the Securities...
FLUX dips by 7% after rallying by more than 60% last week

The cryptocurrency market is having a poor start to the week, with most coins currently in the red zone. The cryptocurrency market is currently trading in the red zone, starting this week in a poor fashion. Despite the poor start to the week, the total market cap still stands above...
Should you buy LTC as it consolidates at key resistance?

Litecoin is currently trading at $60.94, a 1.76% dip in the past day. The pair is in a consolidation amid bullish indicators. Investors should wait for it to clear above the level. Cryptocurrencies are currently on a retracement following an industry-wide recovery. Bitcoin and Ethereum are down 3.8% and 1.92%...
