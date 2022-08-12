Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Permission and Unstoppable partner to deliver multifunctional Web3 domains
Leading Web3 permission-based ad provider Permission.io and digital identity platform Unstoppable Domains announced a partnership to give users credits to buy multifunctional domains in lieu of a standard wallet address, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Unstoppable has 2.4m+ NFT domains. Unstoppable Domains had more than 2.4 million registered...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin should be a part of any portfolio, says ex-president of NYSE
Bitcoin has become one of the most popular assets in the world, and a former president of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) believes it should be a part of any portfolio. Former President of the New York Stock Exchange, Thomas Farley, revealed during an interview with CNBC Squawk Box that he believes Bitcoin should be a part of any portfolio.
Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company bet more on high-tech darling Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Berkshire Hathaway detailed all its second-quarter investments Monday in a new filing with the Securities...
coinjournal.net
Shiba Inu’s 30% surge causes a social media sensation: here’s where to buy SHIB
Shiba Inu has become a sensation on social media after registering a surge of about 30% over the weekend. The surge sent SHIB price to a high of $0.00001766 before retracing to its current price of $0.00001575. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was still bullish as analysts still...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coinjournal.net
FLUX dips by 7% after rallying by more than 60% last week
The cryptocurrency market is having a poor start to the week, with most coins currently in the red zone. The cryptocurrency market is currently trading in the red zone, starting this week in a poor fashion. Despite the poor start to the week, the total market cap still stands above...
coinjournal.net
Should you buy LTC as it consolidates at key resistance?
Litecoin is currently trading at $60.94, a 1.76% dip in the past day. The pair is in a consolidation amid bullish indicators. Investors should wait for it to clear above the level. Cryptocurrencies are currently on a retracement following an industry-wide recovery. Bitcoin and Ethereum are down 3.8% and 1.92%...
Comments / 0