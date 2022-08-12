Read full article on original website
Related
[WATCH] Hudson Native’s Heart Stopping ‘Ninja’ Run
You might need to take a seat for this one. One Eastern Iowa native had the whole country on the edge of our seats this week. Iowans seem to always do well on the hit competition show 'American Ninja Warrior.' This year the crew from Cedar Falls came back with a vengeance.
Your 2022 Guide to Eastern Iowa Apple Orchards [LIST]
Fall is on its way, and there are plenty of places in Eastern Iowa to celebrate! Here are some of the popular apple orchards where you can pick your own apples in 2022:. You can check out the schedule of "What's Picking" HERE. Apple cider, apple cider donuts, and hard...
Palo Residents To See Break From Extreme Water Rate Spike-For Now
An extreme rate spike in home water bills is about the last thing anyone wants with the cost of everything else going up these days. It's a basic necessity, after all. But the city of Palo said they had to do it, until residents complained about higher water rates, and they got lowered. It won't be quite that easy in the long-term, but that's what happened according to KCRG, after residents in attendance at a special meeting in the town gathered to air their concerns, about sticker shock over an extra several hundred dollars appearing on their water bills. According to one resident:
Cedar Rapids Church Helps Children Go Back to School
As much as kids across the state might not be looking forward to it, school is almost back in session. For some kids, it's their first day of kindergarten while others may be entering their senior year of high school. Going back to school for a lot of kids means needing school supplies. One Cedar Rapids church helped as many parents and kids as they could with a school supply giveaway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Cedar Rapids Reopens the Vault for Historic Bank Redevelopment
The question of what will become of a historic bank building in downtown Cedar Rapids is back on the table as the development group with a previous proposal in place for the Guaranty Bank building at 220 3rd St. SE has pulled the plug on their plans, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change
They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
Man Wielding Air Soft Gun Shot and Killed by Waterloo Police
Waterloo Police were called to the Flavor Shop on 2301 Lafayette Street at 4:30 pm on Saturday when a man was reported to be waving a gun. Upon arrival by law enforcement, they found the man -- later identified as Michael Ahrens -- walking near the intersection of Dubuque Road and Adrian Street. Upon finding Ahrens, the authorities ordered him several separate times to drop the firearm, but the 32-year-old man refused.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Iowa City Is Home to the Area’s First Plant Bar
Just be sure not to use the beverage in your hand to water the plants and you'll be fine!. During the pandemic, a place with the coolest name ever and an equally cool concept opened in central Iowa. Pots & Shots opened in the Des Moines area in 2021 as a unique place for plant-lovers to gather and get their drink on, while also partaking in one of their other favorite pastimes. You can actually stop by, order a glass of wine, and be immersed in greenery, with experts helping you pick out the perfect houseplant.
Meet The Iowa Farmers Behind America’s Most Famous Cornfield
It’s been an exciting week in Dyersville as excitement stirs before the big game tonight at the famous Field of Dreams. As the story goes, the field was built into a corn field- which is still there today as a reminder of the famous movie. As people flood to...
Waterloo Parents Arrested After Second Odd Incident
Waterloo parents were arrested earlier this week after a second strange instance involving their child. According to a story from the Globe Gazette, a pair of parents are being accused of child endangerment. This entire ordeal began on June 12th of this year. Authorities were called to the 900 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
New Theater and Entertainment Complex Coming to Tiffin
Des Moines-based Fridley Theaters has a reputation across Iowa and Nebraska for building "massive new entertainment centers" in smaller towns across the state. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new one is on its way to another bustling Eastern Iowa community. A video on the Fridley Theaters' Facebook page...
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
Beloved Iowa Eatery Maintains Hope, Adapts To Stay Afloat
A recent post on their Facebook page may have given the impression that times were dire for a favorite local Cedar Rapids eatery, to the point of rumors they might be going out of business. But the owners of the popular Vivian's Soul Food will soon gather with staff to figure out a way to keep the doors open.
Waterloo Man Misses Winning Powerball Jackpot Millions by ONE Number
Ohh to win the lottery. To win a big lottery. To become an overnight millionaire, or billionaire if it's the recent Mega Millions jackpot. That's the dream, right?. No doubt it would be nice to be able to call up work, quit, and kick back on a beach somewhere thanks to matching a few numbers. Well, a Waterloo man just missed living that dream. And yes, he missed it by one number.
Driver Charged in Downtown Cedar Rapids Roe v. Wade Protest
The early part of the summer across the United States was super-charged with tensions after the Supreme Court overturned the long-standing Roe vs. Wade decision, allowing states to make their own abortion laws. A June protest in downtown Cedar Rapids became especially hostile after a driver of a pickup was...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
National Qualifier and Big 12 Champion Transferring to Iowa
Brody Teske, a four-time state champion out of Fort Dodge High School, is now moving on to his third college wrestling program. As he announced on his Instagram, one of the greatest wrestlers in Iowa high school history is transferring to the University of Iowa. As a prep, Teske compiled...
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0