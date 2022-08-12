Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Wix Logo Maker review
As far as automated logo makers go, Wix's offering works fairly well and offers a decent amount of control and customisation. No, it's not a match for hiring a professional designer to create a bespoke logo that reflects the spirit and values of your brand, but if you don't have the budget for that, this offers an affordable option that lets you fine-tune the end result.
That Pepsi logo design document is still utterly unbelievable
Look, we know logo design is a complicated business. Even the simplest and most minimal-looking logo can take an unprecedented amount of creativity and precision – even if the finished result makes it look effortless. But anyone who thinks graphic design can sometimes be a touch pretentious is going...
Bag Apple's sublime AirPods Pro without the pro price
The Apple AirPods Pro continue to be among the most high-end wireless earphones on the market. With excellent sound quality, noise-cancelling technology and silicone tips for customisable comfort it's no wonder they're so loved by music fans. And right now you can grab a pair of the latest Pros with MagSafe charging case for a non-Pro price. In the US, Amazon has them reduced from $249 to $179.99 (opens in new tab). And in the UK, Very is selling them for £189, down from £239. (opens in new tab)
Sorry Elon, but the Tesla robot looks absolutely terrifying
Whether it's because of the company's innovative vehicle design or the antics of its Machiavellian founder and CEO, Elon Musk, you've probably heard of Tesla by now. And while the company may be most known for its cars, it's branching out... into robotics. Yep, as if self-driving cars weren't dystopian...
Apple's awesome new iPad concept looks perfect for creatives
There's a reason why so many third party iPad cases include a designated pouch or slot for the Apple Pencil. While it's nice that the stylus magnetically snaps to the side of the device for charging, it's hardly a super-snug connection – as anyone whose pulled an iPad from their bag with the Pencil missing will attest.
9 things you need to consider when designing a UI
Designing a UI involves a combination of several skills. Great UI design feels completely natural for the user, but it doesn't happen by accident. It's the result of a lot of research and testing, with consideration given to a number of vital elements. We spoke to some of the experts on our UX Design Foundations course to get some pointers.
OnePlus 10 Pro review
With its striking screen, top-tier specs, and capable camera, the OnePlus 10 Pro is anything but a letdown. Most notably, the phone's super-wide camera crams a GoPro-style field of view, which is great for dynamic, high-impact snaps, and it's also one of the most powerful smartphones available at its price.
Best student MacBook guide 2022
The best student MacBook is affordable, portable and packed with power. We've selected the top Apple laptops available. Looking for the best student MacBook? Whether you're buying for yourself or a family member, you've come to the right place. In this guide I've selected the best Apple laptops for students, ones that mix power and flexibility with price and value.
Instagram's new Mark Zuckerberg NFT is... odd
Meta hasn't been having a great time of late – and it's mainly thanks to the company's handling of Instagram. The photo-sharing app (although that very definition seems up for debate these days) has seen all manner of unpopular algorithmic updates that haven't pleased users. And now it's giving us... an NFT of Mark Zuckerberg as a child? Okay, then.
9 tips for smashing UX design on a budget
Sometimes you'll be asked to produce great UX design on a budget, particularly if you're working for smaller businesses. And while it might seem like you're being asked to do the impossible, there are a few pointers that can help avoid a glaring dead end and ensure you get your UX design as good as you can.
We've apparently just had a glimpse of the iPad 2022
The iPad 2022 – the 10th gen iPad – could drop in just a few weeks if Apple sticks to its usual timetable, and, as with every anticipated Apple product launch, rumours are running wild about what's in store. When it comes to iPads, updates often boost performance and enhance the screen, but we generally expect the various devices in the range to look pretty much the same aside from perhaps a new colour.
This stunning 3D slide optical illusion just broke my brain
Another day, another optical illusion. The internet can't get enough of mind benders and/or bogglers, and new examples go wild on social media every other day. But here's one of the most impressive we've seen recently. A new 3D-printed illusion creates the effect of a ball defying gravity by sliding...
Xiaomi just revealed the laziest gadget concept ever
Picture the scene: you sit down after a long day at work, pick up your phone and then decide that even scrolling is too much effort. We've all been there, right? Well, Xiaomi might have a cure for that scroll fatigue with this futuristic new smart device. Xiaomi has created...
Brilliant Timex billboard ad takes aim at the Apple Watch
Smartwatches have come on leaps and bounds in the last decade, with the Apple Watch now allegedly outselling the entire Swiss watch industry. But with great power comes a great volume of notifications – as this brilliant new Timex ad is keen to point. The watch brand has just...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: hands-on pre-review
You'll notice there's a 0 here in the score box, don't fret, this hands-on pre-review is based on our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – check back in the coming weeks for our full review. While it's an incremental update, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 improves upon a winning formula, bringing back the water resistance, Wacom pen input, and styling that made the Z Fold 3 a mighty foldable, and adding hardware improvements and software flourishes.
Dear Nintendo, please release the Switch Pro
Ah, the Nintendo Switch Pro. The notion of the highly-anticipated console has been exciting players for years now, despite Nintendo dismissing all rumours about it. And sorry to break it to you, Nintendo fans, but it looks like there's more bad news about the elite device. It's been reported that...
Keep it quiet, but Amazon has $200 off the new M2 MacBook Pro
Apple's latest M2-chipped MacBook Pro 13 was released less than two months ago, so we weren't expecting to see much in the way of deals for some time. But Amazon has surprised us, with up to $200 of the 2022 MacBook Pro 13 (opens in new tab) right now. It's...
Are logos really all starting to look the same?
Think logos are all starting to look the same? You're not the only one. While ideally a logo design should aim to be timeless, they do, like anything else, do follow trends. The trend in recent years has been towards minimalist simplification. Both fashion and the practical requirements of small mobile screens have led to simpler, flatter designs.
The best student discounts in 2022
From software and subscriptions to hardware and clothing, these top student discounts will save you a packet. Student discounts are a blessing for anyone who's studying, especially given the rise cost of living in many countries. Students already often struggled to cover all of the tools they need for their education and almost inevitably incur significant debts, so any saving on tech or software essential for study is very welcome.
