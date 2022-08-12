Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
edglentoday.com
Governor Pritzker Announces New Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus
BELLEVILLE — Governor Pritzker joined local legislators and stakeholders today to announce a new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville in partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), the Illinois State Police (ISP), and Southern Illinois University (SIU). The campus, located on the former site of Lindenwood University’s undergraduate program, was repurchased by the City of Belleville through a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
thebengilpost.com
CUSD 7 board hires Highland educator as GMS principal
Members of the Community Unit School District 7 Board of Education voted 4-1 Wednesday night to hire Patrick McGinthy, O’Fallon, as Gillespie Middle School Principal for the 2022-23 school year. McGinthy steps into a vacancy created when the board hired form GMS Principal Tara Cooper for a newly-created assistant principal’s position last week.
When is the first day of school for St. Louis-area districts?
Time is winding down before thousands of students and teachers around the St. Louis area officially return back to the classrooms.
rejournals.com
Russell adds president in St. Louis office
Matthew Stack has joined Russell as president of the company’s St. Louis office. Stack comes to Russell with more than 19 years of experience in executive leadership, project management and business development. Before joining Russell, he served as director of development and operations with U.S. Capital Development. He also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This St. Louis Cemetery is Eternal Home of Famous Explorer Clark
There are few places that will give you a better perspective on life than a walk through a cemetery. One in particular can also give you a different vantage point on history as it's the eternal resting place of legendary explorer William Clark among others and it's located in St. Louis, Missouri.
KSDK
Q in the Lou postponed to 2023
ST. LOUIS — Q in the Lou has hosted a BBQ festival for years in downtown St. Louis but will not be back this year. The BBQ festival has been hosted since 2015 in Kiener Park in downtown St. Louis, started by Founder Brian Wahby. The event included vendors from different BBQ stands, live music, and other entertainment.
Parents fuming over St. Louis Public Schools suspending bus routes to 8 schools
St. Louis Public Schools announced Monday that it will temporarily suspend bus routes to eight schools for the first two weeks of the school year due to driver shortage.
Washington University began demolition on building Delmar Boulevard
ST. LOUIS — Washington University is in the process of demolishing a building along Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis' Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood. The city on Aug. 2 issued a demolition permit for the vacant 6030 Delmar Blvd., near the Delmar Loop MetroLink station. Though the property is located in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
KMOV
St. Louis heart transplant recipient meets family of organ donor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heart transplant recipient Darren Garmer met the family of the organ donor who saved his life. In November of 2019, Garmer had a severe heart attack with 100% blockage in a main artery. In August of 2020, Garmer was listed on the transplant list. Five...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Downstate Madison, Illinois fire prompts disaster proclamation | Video
A fire broke out in a metal recycling company building in downstate Madison earlier this week, sending plumes of smoke into the air that were visible from St. Louis.
Illinois Business Journal
Tourism bureau offers Fall Color & River Road History tour series starting in October
Calling all leaf peepers and history buffs: the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is now offering a series of guided Fall Color and River Road History Tours in Grafton and Elsah starting in late October and running through early November. The first-ever Fall Colors and River Road History Tours...
advantagenews.com
Flowering native plants for sale August 27 in Godfrey
It’s getting close to time for The Nature Institute’s annual “Wildflower Market” event. On Saturday August 27 from nine until noon, TNI will have many species of native, flowering plants available for purchase at the corner of Levis Lane and South Levis Lane in Godfrey. The flowers provide nectar and pollen for butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds.
recordpatriot.com
Haunted, historic mansion in St. Louis is up for sale
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The historic home built by Captain Lewis Bissell, a veteran of the War Of 1812, has in recent decades been known as a restaurant and dinner theater, but it is said there's more of a mystery within the walls beyond a scripted play — the alleged ghostly spirts of Bissell and one of, or both, of his wives, according to Legends Of America.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tncontentexchange.com
Watch Now: Creve Coeur transplant recipient meets the family of his donor
Cheston Miller, 30, of Nashville, Tenn., died after being hit by a car while crossing the street. Because he had signed an organ donation card, Darren Garmer, of Creve Coeur, is alive today. Miller's family heard Cheston's heart beat again in a meeting with Garmer at the Washington University Institute for Public Health. Video by Michele Munz.
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over Interco warehouse fire
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a massive fire Wednesday at the Intreco recycling facility in Madison, Illinois.
tncontentexchange.com
Brentwood businesses: Huge development on Manchester is a surprise. And the flooding?
BRENTWOOD — From the low-lying stretch of Manchester Road, just east of Brentwood Boulevard, Bob Story has spent 30 years growing Feather-Craft Fly Fishing into an established player in the industry. The company his father started in 1955 now has about 20 employees, a mail-order business with nationwide reach...
Comments / 0