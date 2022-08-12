ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Governor Pritzker Announces New Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus

BELLEVILLE — Governor Pritzker joined local legislators and stakeholders today to announce a new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville in partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), the Illinois State Police (ISP), and Southern Illinois University (SIU). The campus, located on the former site of Lindenwood University’s undergraduate program, was repurchased by the City of Belleville through a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
BELLEVILLE, IL
thebengilpost.com

CUSD 7 board hires Highland educator as GMS principal

Members of the Community Unit School District 7 Board of Education voted 4-1 Wednesday night to hire Patrick McGinthy, O’Fallon, as Gillespie Middle School Principal for the 2022-23 school year. McGinthy steps into a vacancy created when the board hired form GMS Principal Tara Cooper for a newly-created assistant principal’s position last week.
GILLESPIE, IL
rejournals.com

Russell adds president in St. Louis office

Matthew Stack has joined Russell as president of the company’s St. Louis office. Stack comes to Russell with more than 19 years of experience in executive leadership, project management and business development. Before joining Russell, he served as director of development and operations with U.S. Capital Development. He also...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
Edwardsville, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Edwardsville, IL
KSDK

Q in the Lou postponed to 2023

ST. LOUIS — Q in the Lou has hosted a BBQ festival for years in downtown St. Louis but will not be back this year. The BBQ festival has been hosted since 2015 in Kiener Park in downtown St. Louis, started by Founder Brian Wahby. The event included vendors from different BBQ stands, live music, and other entertainment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Evans
FOX2Now

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis heart transplant recipient meets family of organ donor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heart transplant recipient Darren Garmer met the family of the organ donor who saved his life. In November of 2019, Garmer had a severe heart attack with 100% blockage in a main artery. In August of 2020, Garmer was listed on the transplant list. Five...
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Siue#Illinois University#Division I#Gpa#Ohio Valley Conference#The Ncaa Tournament
advantagenews.com

Flowering native plants for sale August 27 in Godfrey

It’s getting close to time for The Nature Institute’s annual “Wildflower Market” event. On Saturday August 27 from nine until noon, TNI will have many species of native, flowering plants available for purchase at the corner of Levis Lane and South Levis Lane in Godfrey. The flowers provide nectar and pollen for butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds.
GODFREY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Haunted, historic mansion in St. Louis is up for sale

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The historic home built by Captain Lewis Bissell, a veteran of the War Of 1812, has in recent decades been known as a restaurant and dinner theater, but it is said there's more of a mystery within the walls beyond a scripted play — the alleged ghostly spirts of Bissell and one of, or both, of his wives, according to Legends Of America.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
tncontentexchange.com

Watch Now: Creve Coeur transplant recipient meets the family of his donor

Cheston Miller, 30, of Nashville, Tenn., died after being hit by a car while crossing the street. Because he had signed an organ donation card, Darren Garmer, of Creve Coeur, is alive today. Miller's family heard Cheston's heart beat again in a meeting with Garmer at the Washington University Institute for Public Health. Video by Michele Munz.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy