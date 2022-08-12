ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, OK

kswo.com

City of Duncan closes roadways for water main repairs

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan has announced immediate road closures on Beech, between Highway 81 and 14th Street, to make repairs to a water main. Officials expect the repairs to last for approximately 4 to 6 hours, or until all repairs are complete. Residents who live in...
DUNCAN, OK
thechronicle.news

Elgin police chief voices opposition in ultimate process power assembly

The ultimate assembly of Elgin’s group process power on policing confirmed opposition by metropolis legislation enforcement to a few of the key elements of the citizen suggestions, which is able to now go earlier than the town council. The duty power’s assembly this week wrapped up a yr’s price...
ELGIN, OK
kswo.com

Vehicle catches fire in Lawton parking lot

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A vehicle fire caught the attention of customers in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sheridan Rd. in Lawton Sunday morning. Around 10:30 a.m. Lawton firefighters put out the blaze and Lawton Police officers were also on scene. No word yet on the cause of the fire....
LAWTON, OK
thechronicle.news

Dobson getting ready to supply web service for Lawton, surrounding space

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a brand new web and cellphone supplier to the town referred to as Dobson Fiber. On Wednesday, officers minimize the ribbon on this new enterprise and are wanting ahead the brand new addition of the Lawton household. They’re...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Rollover on Lee sends one person to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday. The crash happened around two p.m., in front of Southwestern Hospital, and only included one vehicle. The accident caused both lanes of traffic to be shut down, and there is no...
LAWTON, OK
thechronicle.news

Reed’s Crimson Dust Ranch Rodeo Again for 12 months Two!

After a profitable first rodeo, Reed’s Crimson Dust Ranch is again for ‘Not our First Rodeo’ yr two!. Sherry Reed has lengthy taught kids of all ages to trip horses. It is her love, and she or he loves sharing it with kids. Sherry does not simply educate them to trip, additionally they study grooming, taking good care of saddles and tack, and a lot extra.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Is Online Water Bill Pay Mayor Booker’s Greatest Failure?

When Stan Booker first ran a campaign to be Lawton's mayor in 2018, he made bold promises that resonated with a frustrated public. He vowed to bring Lawton into the current century, modernizing Lawton City Hall and allowing the citizens the same technology-focused amenities that cities much smaller have been enjoying for years.
LAWTON, OK
KTEN.com

Crash leaves Blanchard woman dead; husband arrested

ARDMORE, Okla. — A Blanchard, Oklahoma, man faces multiple charges after a weekend crash that left his wife dead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Joshua Childers, 31, was driving a pickup truck on U.S. 70 near Lake Murray Drive in Ardmore when he crashed on Saturday night. His wife,...
BLANCHARD, OK
kswo.com

Waurika residents mourn the death of Mayor Bill Everett

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The people of Waurika are mourning the death of their currently elected Mayor, Bill Everett, who passed away earlier this week. In a social media post by the City of Waurika, officials said Everett served in the city government for 12 years, starting as a councilman before being elected to run the city as Mayor.
WAURIKA, OK
thechronicle.news

Hubert O’Brien | Obituaries | norfolkdailynews.com

CONCORD — Companies for Hubert E. “Hugh” O’Brien, 85, Wayne, previously of Ponca, can be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Harmony. Navy rites can be carried out. Burial can be within the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island. Visitation can...
WAYNE, OK
KLAW 101

The Catalytic Converter Theft Trend Has Reached Lawton

There is a piece of your vehicle's exhaust system that is tremendously valuable to the lowly criminals in the world. Your catalytic converter. It's the part of your exhaust system that converts the more harmful elements and compound results of the combustion engine into lesser harmful gases. Hydrocarbons get broken down into water vapors, carbon monoxide becomes carbon dioxide, etc... and it's only able to do that because of what is contained inside the converter.
LAWTON, OK

