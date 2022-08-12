Read full article on original website
City of Duncan closes roadways for water main repairs
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan has announced immediate road closures on Beech, between Highway 81 and 14th Street, to make repairs to a water main. Officials expect the repairs to last for approximately 4 to 6 hours, or until all repairs are complete. Residents who live in...
Firefighters battle large grassfire near Comanche County Line
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large grassfire near the intersection of Hwy 58 and Hwy 19. 7News’ Jarred Burk was on scene, and said crews are fighting diligently to put out the blaze, which has now jumped Hwy 19 and is headed north.
Elgin police chief voices opposition in ultimate process power assembly
The ultimate assembly of Elgin’s group process power on policing confirmed opposition by metropolis legislation enforcement to a few of the key elements of the citizen suggestions, which is able to now go earlier than the town council. The duty power’s assembly this week wrapped up a yr’s price...
Vehicle catches fire in Lawton parking lot
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A vehicle fire caught the attention of customers in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sheridan Rd. in Lawton Sunday morning. Around 10:30 a.m. Lawton firefighters put out the blaze and Lawton Police officers were also on scene. No word yet on the cause of the fire....
Dobson getting ready to supply web service for Lawton, surrounding space
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a brand new web and cellphone supplier to the town referred to as Dobson Fiber. On Wednesday, officers minimize the ribbon on this new enterprise and are wanting ahead the brand new addition of the Lawton household. They’re...
Rush Springs Holds Its Annual Watermelon Festival Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY - It'll be a seed-spittin' good time with tons of things for the whole family to do. The festival will be in Jeff Davis Park.
Growing complaints surrounding Fletcher Cemetery, more families coming forward about burial placement errors
After Aimee Lowery’s six-year-old daughter died from a car accident, she and her family bought three plots next to her. Since then, someone else’s family member has been buried in the spot they own. Others say they are having the same problem.
Swimming Across Oklahoma: Bath Lake at Medicine Park
"Bath Lake is the heart of Medicine Park," states business owner Candy Hanza. "That's for sure."
Oklahoma church hosts block party to help parents, students before school
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma church hosted a block party to help parents and students get set before school. Many Oklahoma students went back to school this past week. For those who get some extra time, the starting line is almost here. The Immanuel Baptist Church celebrated back to...
Rollover on Lee sends one person to the hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday. The crash happened around two p.m., in front of Southwestern Hospital, and only included one vehicle. The accident caused both lanes of traffic to be shut down, and there is no...
Would You Move Out of Colorado to Live in This Oklahoma Castle?
We all know that the price of real estate in Colorado is not cheap. In fact, the average price per square foot of living space in Colorado is approximately $289 as of June 2022 according to St. Louis Fed. High prices have led some Coloradans to flee the state in...
Reed’s Crimson Dust Ranch Rodeo Again for 12 months Two!
After a profitable first rodeo, Reed’s Crimson Dust Ranch is again for ‘Not our First Rodeo’ yr two!. Sherry Reed has lengthy taught kids of all ages to trip horses. It is her love, and she or he loves sharing it with kids. Sherry does not simply educate them to trip, additionally they study grooming, taking good care of saddles and tack, and a lot extra.
Is Online Water Bill Pay Mayor Booker’s Greatest Failure?
When Stan Booker first ran a campaign to be Lawton's mayor in 2018, he made bold promises that resonated with a frustrated public. He vowed to bring Lawton into the current century, modernizing Lawton City Hall and allowing the citizens the same technology-focused amenities that cities much smaller have been enjoying for years.
Law enforcement involved in tense situations over weekend in central Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are expected to release more details after a tense few days for law enforcement in central Oklahoma. A woman shot a Grady County deputy responding to a welfare check on Friday. Then, on Saturday, a man held a woman and a child hostage in Oklahoma City.
Crash leaves Blanchard woman dead; husband arrested
ARDMORE, Okla. — A Blanchard, Oklahoma, man faces multiple charges after a weekend crash that left his wife dead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Joshua Childers, 31, was driving a pickup truck on U.S. 70 near Lake Murray Drive in Ardmore when he crashed on Saturday night. His wife,...
Waurika residents mourn the death of Mayor Bill Everett
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The people of Waurika are mourning the death of their currently elected Mayor, Bill Everett, who passed away earlier this week. In a social media post by the City of Waurika, officials said Everett served in the city government for 12 years, starting as a councilman before being elected to run the city as Mayor.
Hubert O’Brien | Obituaries | norfolkdailynews.com
CONCORD — Companies for Hubert E. “Hugh” O’Brien, 85, Wayne, previously of Ponca, can be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Harmony. Navy rites can be carried out. Burial can be within the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island. Visitation can...
Oklahoma agency regulating company’s handling of hand sanitizer following large fire in Chickasha
The Director of the Oklahoma State Department of Environmental Quality is regulating how a company handles hand sanitizer following a large fire that destroyed the Chickasha Manufacturing Center.
WATCH: Update On 2 Grady County Shooting Victims
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people, a Grady County deputy and a civilian, were shot near Bridge Creek and transported to OU Medical Center. News 9's Tevis Hillis has the latest from OU Medical Center.
The Catalytic Converter Theft Trend Has Reached Lawton
There is a piece of your vehicle's exhaust system that is tremendously valuable to the lowly criminals in the world. Your catalytic converter. It's the part of your exhaust system that converts the more harmful elements and compound results of the combustion engine into lesser harmful gases. Hydrocarbons get broken down into water vapors, carbon monoxide becomes carbon dioxide, etc... and it's only able to do that because of what is contained inside the converter.
