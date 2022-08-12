Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Man Dives Behind Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Massive Charging Bull Moose
Zero to one hundred… real quick. In my mind, a moose looks like damn dinosaur, and if you’ve ever seen a bull moose up close, you know what absolute freaks these animals are. Big, massive horse-looking things with huge plates of spikes on their heads. I mean, there’s...
natureworldnews.com
Over 100 Bottlenose Dolphins Stabbed to Death as Faroe Islanders Continue Their 'Traditional' Dolphin Hunt
Around 100 bottlenose dolphins have died amid new Faroe Island dolphin hunting that occurred on Friday, July 29. The sea turned red as Faroe islanders reportedly stabbed dolphins to death using a variety of blunt objects like hooks, knives, and spears. Some of the marine animals also suffocated on shore...
Evidence of "bone-crushing" dog found at Tennessee fossil site
East Tennessee State University says researchers have discovered evidence of the extinct "bone-crushing" dog at a fossil site that also included herbivores, a sabretooth cat and alligators. The university says it identified the Borophagus dog at the Gray Fossil Site by finding a single right humerus upper arm bone. The...
Girl, 5, Dies From Snake Bite at Property Where 40 Serpents Were Being Kept
Unsettled villagers watched as dozens of snakes were removed from a property in Bihar, India.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator
When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her
It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
A toddler was playing with bubbles in the backyard. Then he spotted something unusual
A Georgia woman, who had been missing for four days, was reunited with her family after a toddler spotted her feet past his family’s fence line. CNN affiliate WGCL’s Zac Summers reports.
Incredible Video Shows Orca Whales Kill and Devour Great White Shark
They’re not called killer whales for nothing, and this video proves that orcas should absolutely not be messed with. In the video, a group of three orca whales totally massacre a great white shark. The orcas dwarf the shark, as they usually grow about 10 to 12 feet longer than great whites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Huge 3-Legged Alligator Was Wrangled At A Florida Construction Site In A Terrifying Video
Florida alligators strike again. Recent TikTok posts that were broken up into two parts show an unwelcome visitor at a new construction site. The videos — part one was posted Saturday and part two was posted yesterday — show a man with a tool used to wrangle the animal in hopes to get him out of the place.
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
Car Gets Too Close to Bison in Yellowstone and Pays the Price
In defense of the driver, I'm not sure what else they could have done. However, they ended up getting too close to a bison in Yellowstone National Park and now they'll have something to explain to the insurance adjuster. This brand new video share was just dropped on YouTube with...
Only In Alaska… Does A Man Make A Moose Antler Skateboard
This lad seems like the type that would be fun to knock a few back with. I mean, if you’re the type of fella that comes up with absolutely ridiculous ideas like this, yet they actually work, I definitely want to have a few and see what comes out of it. You can be certain there will be a good time involved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Circle of life! Newborn baby gorilla gets her Simba moment as proud mom lifts her in the air to show her off to visitors at Calgary Zoo
A female gorilla was seen introducing her new baby to visitors at the Calgary Zoo in a heartwarming moment. The footage, shared online Thursday by ViralHog, shows the mom grabbing her baby's arms and lifting it in the air before cradling it and kissing the new gorilla's forehead, melting the hearts of visitors who witnessed the moment.
WATCH: Tiny Bear Cubs Attempt To Charge Cameraman
A pair of cinnamon black bear cubs tried to charge at a cameraman and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today. The video starts with two bear cubs emerging from the side of the trail and galloping towards the man, who starts to back up. Maybe because he’s worried that the mother is somewhere nearby? I wouldn’t want to be caught out in the open with two bear cubs near me either.
dailyphew.com
Dog Survives 6 Days In The Desert After Falling Off The Plane
A dog named Gaspar experienced a real miraculous situation. The animal was traveling by plane to meet his tutor, when before the takeoff, the cargo compartment door accidentally opened and changed the dog’s fate. Gaspar was traveling to the city of Iquique in northern Chile with his best friend...
People
'Healthy' Baby from Small Antelope Species Born at Maryland Zoo
Marigold, a female blue duiker, was born on July 24 at the Baltimore zoo, the facility announced Tuesday in a news release. "Marigold is healthy and gaining weight as she bonds with her mother in the barn," Erin Grimm, a curator of mammals at the Maryland Zoo, shared in the release.
Newborn Diana monkey surprises keepers at U.K. zoo
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Zookeepers at a U.K. zoo arrived at work to an unexpected surprise -- a newborn Diana monkey. The Paignton Zoo in Paignton, U.K., heralded the arrival of the baby Diana monkey on Tuesday morning, zoo officials said. The baby was only a few hours old when it was discovered by zookeepers.
Baby Hippo Melts Hearts for Breaking Out of Enclosure to Be With Giraffes
A baby hippo has delighted visitors to Copenhagen zoo for breaking out and causing havoc.
Is that a facehugger?! How the monster from Alien turned up in the Gulf of Mexico
Name: Bathynomus yucatanensis. Yikes! What the hell is that? Can we do this properly, the Pass notes way?. Sorry. Age: Somewhere near the 160m year mark. From fossil records, that’s how long giant isopods are calculated to have been around. Isopod? It’s a type of crustacean. And bathynomus...
7 million people are under flood watches while 7 million face extreme heat alerts
A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday.
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0