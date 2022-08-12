ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CBS News

Evidence of "bone-crushing" dog found at Tennessee fossil site

East Tennessee State University says researchers have discovered evidence of the extinct "bone-crushing" dog at a fossil site that also included herbivores, a sabretooth cat and alligators. The university says it identified the Borophagus dog at the Gray Fossil Site by finding a single right humerus upper arm bone. The...
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator

When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
GAINESVILLE, FL
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whiskey Riff

Only In Alaska… Does A Man Make A Moose Antler Skateboard

This lad seems like the type that would be fun to knock a few back with. I mean, if you’re the type of fella that comes up with absolutely ridiculous ideas like this, yet they actually work, I definitely want to have a few and see what comes out of it. You can be certain there will be a good time involved.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Circle of life! Newborn baby gorilla gets her Simba moment as proud mom lifts her in the air to show her off to visitors at Calgary Zoo

A female gorilla was seen introducing her new baby to visitors at the Calgary Zoo in a heartwarming moment. The footage, shared online Thursday by ViralHog, shows the mom grabbing her baby's arms and lifting it in the air before cradling it and kissing the new gorilla's forehead, melting the hearts of visitors who witnessed the moment.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Bear Cubs Attempt To Charge Cameraman

A pair of cinnamon black bear cubs tried to charge at a cameraman and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today. The video starts with two bear cubs emerging from the side of the trail and galloping towards the man, who starts to back up. Maybe because he’s worried that the mother is somewhere nearby? I wouldn’t want to be caught out in the open with two bear cubs near me either.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog Survives 6 Days In The Desert After Falling Off The Plane

A dog named Gaspar experienced a real miraculous situation. The animal was traveling by plane to meet his tutor, when before the takeoff, the cargo compartment door accidentally opened and changed the dog’s fate. Gaspar was traveling to the city of Iquique in northern Chile with his best friend...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

'Healthy' Baby from Small Antelope Species Born at Maryland Zoo

Marigold, a female blue duiker, was born on July 24 at the Baltimore zoo, the facility announced Tuesday in a news release. "Marigold is healthy and gaining weight as she bonds with her mother in the barn," Erin Grimm, a curator of mammals at the Maryland Zoo, shared in the release.
BALTIMORE, MD
UPI News

Newborn Diana monkey surprises keepers at U.K. zoo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Zookeepers at a U.K. zoo arrived at work to an unexpected surprise -- a newborn Diana monkey. The Paignton Zoo in Paignton, U.K., heralded the arrival of the baby Diana monkey on Tuesday morning, zoo officials said. The baby was only a few hours old when it was discovered by zookeepers.
ANIMALS
