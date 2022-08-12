ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robb Report

This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NEW CANAAN, CT
therealdeal.com

Luxury senior housing proposed for vacant Westchester office

As the office market continues to sag in the wake of the pandemic, one developer is eyeing new life for one Westchester complex in the form of luxury senior housing. AMS Acquisitions proposed converting the vacant office complex at 800 East Main Street in Yorktown into a senior housing development, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The 35-acre property formerly served as the headquarters for Blue Book Network.
YORKTOWN, NY
WestfairOnline

Simone completes industrial renovation, begins residential structure

Simone Development Companies has made new moves in both industrial and residential real estate in Westchester. It has completed the redevelopment of an industrial building in Mount Vernon that it acquired in September 2021 and, with Stagg Group, started construction on the residential phase of a project at 26 Garden St. in New Rochelle. A completed portion already houses Westchester County agencies, including New Rochelle Family Court and the Department of Probation.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Manhattan, NYC — 20 Top Places!

Apples aren’t just the only food you’d find in the Big Apple. In fact, there are countless cuisines to enjoy when you’re in New York City, especially in Manhattan. This vibrant NYC borough is most known for its exclusive shopping, rich culture, and luxury businesses, but it’s also a fantastic spot for food lovers to explore.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
zip06.com

Award-Winning Le Petit Café Closes at Branford Location

On August 13, with a message posted at its Facebook page and restaurant website, the owners of Branford’s award-winning Le Petit Café announced they were closing the business at its current location along the Branford green, after 25 years. They cited major kitchen renovations required at the café...
BRANFORD, CT
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The author of “Cult Classic” dishes on her deeply New York novel

New York is very much not dead, but it is indeed a ghost town. The city is steeped in history, and if you’ve lived here long enough, it’s probably rare you walk a few blocks and don’t reflect on which banks used to be cool bars and which buildings you used to visit your ex at and which corner—well, you get it. It’s a city of infinite possibility and stacked memories, a place where, at any time, you can be struck with a powerful reminiscence and equally as likely run into someone completely random and out of context.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Register Citizen

Westport weighs $1M in repairs for crumbling mansion

WESTPORT — An unoccupied brick mansion adorned in light pink columns and trim sits at the end of a winding driveway. Vacant for decades, the house was once the home of Baron Walter Langeer von Langendorff, a perfumer. It is believed he immigrated to the U.S. during World War...
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday

Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
GREENWICH, CT
momcollective.com

11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022

The 11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022, with special thanks to Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner, returns Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Harbor Point, Stamford’s beautiful waterfront community. This is Connecticut’s largest health expo featuring eight zones, 100 exhibitors, and free group fitness...
STAMFORD, CT
longisland.com

Six More Beaches Closed to Bathing

The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Baycrest Association Beach and Wincoma Beach in Huntington Bay; Fiddlers Green Association Beach in Lloyd Nek, and Sayville Marina Park Beach.
NORTHPORT, NY
PIX11

Illegal pool with 60 tons of water found on Brooklyn rooftop

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Water you doing? New York City’s Department of Buildings shut down and removed an illegal rooftop pool in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday. The 480-square-foot pool in Williamsburg contained just under 60 tons of water. And yes, the building was occupied. “New York. We know. It’s hot. We get it. But please […]
BROOKLYN, NY

