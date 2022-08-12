Read full article on original website
Related
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Restaurants With The Best Pasta In NYC | NYC’s Best Pasta Restaurants
If there is one thing about me, it’s that I have eaten so much pasta while living in NYC. The variety of options that the amazing restaurants throughout the city offer make it difficult to grow tired of it. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, to Long Island, I have compiled...
therealdeal.com
Luxury senior housing proposed for vacant Westchester office
As the office market continues to sag in the wake of the pandemic, one developer is eyeing new life for one Westchester complex in the form of luxury senior housing. AMS Acquisitions proposed converting the vacant office complex at 800 East Main Street in Yorktown into a senior housing development, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The 35-acre property formerly served as the headquarters for Blue Book Network.
Simone completes industrial renovation, begins residential structure
Simone Development Companies has made new moves in both industrial and residential real estate in Westchester. It has completed the redevelopment of an industrial building in Mount Vernon that it acquired in September 2021 and, with Stagg Group, started construction on the residential phase of a project at 26 Garden St. in New Rochelle. A completed portion already houses Westchester County agencies, including New Rochelle Family Court and the Department of Probation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Manhattan, NYC — 20 Top Places!
Apples aren’t just the only food you’d find in the Big Apple. In fact, there are countless cuisines to enjoy when you’re in New York City, especially in Manhattan. This vibrant NYC borough is most known for its exclusive shopping, rich culture, and luxury businesses, but it’s also a fantastic spot for food lovers to explore.
zip06.com
Award-Winning Le Petit Café Closes at Branford Location
On August 13, with a message posted at its Facebook page and restaurant website, the owners of Branford’s award-winning Le Petit Café announced they were closing the business at its current location along the Branford green, after 25 years. They cited major kitchen renovations required at the café...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The author of “Cult Classic” dishes on her deeply New York novel
New York is very much not dead, but it is indeed a ghost town. The city is steeped in history, and if you’ve lived here long enough, it’s probably rare you walk a few blocks and don’t reflect on which banks used to be cool bars and which buildings you used to visit your ex at and which corner—well, you get it. It’s a city of infinite possibility and stacked memories, a place where, at any time, you can be struck with a powerful reminiscence and equally as likely run into someone completely random and out of context.
City Sells Land Under FBI Building For $2.5M
The city brought in $2.5 million after selling the land underneath downtown’s FBI building to the local private developer that has leased that property for the past two decades. That sale was recently recorded on the city’s online land records database. On Aug. 4, the City of New...
Register Citizen
Westport weighs $1M in repairs for crumbling mansion
WESTPORT — An unoccupied brick mansion adorned in light pink columns and trim sits at the end of a winding driveway. Vacant for decades, the house was once the home of Baron Walter Langeer von Langendorff, a perfumer. It is believed he immigrated to the U.S. during World War...
3 transportation projects in Connecticut to receive federal funding
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for three projects in the state that will advance pedestrian safety, build or improve bike trails, and connect trails to CT Fastrak line. A total of $41.6 million is earmarked for the programs, from the national Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
Register Citizen
Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday
Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
momcollective.com
11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022
The 11th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022, with special thanks to Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner, returns Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Harbor Point, Stamford’s beautiful waterfront community. This is Connecticut’s largest health expo featuring eight zones, 100 exhibitors, and free group fitness...
longisland.com
Six More Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Baycrest Association Beach and Wincoma Beach in Huntington Bay; Fiddlers Green Association Beach in Lloyd Nek, and Sayville Marina Park Beach.
Stamford entrepreneur begins rolling out Bitcoin purchasing kiosks
Anthony Truglia, founder of Bitcoin-Abroad LLC, is pursuing his dream by installing digital kiosks across Stamford that will allow customers to purchase the cryptocurrency Bitcoin quickly and easily. “I think the number one reason I got into this is because I feel there are a lot of people who don’t...
pix11.com
Chef Todd English invites New Yorkers to Hey Stamford! Food Festival
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Looking for a great food trip this weekend?. It will take an actual trip to Connecticut, but it’s worth it. Hey Stamford! Food Festival has a seal of approval from celebrity chef Todd English, who would be there in the weekend for culinary demonstrations.
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
philstockworld.com
JetBlue removes 37 routes with big cuts hitting NYC and South Florida
JetBlue Airways is making some pretty extensive cuts to its route network. The New York-based carrier filed a massive schedule update over the …
NewsTimes
Ridgefield woman goes from teacher to children’s party planner with her Silly Goose business
RIDGEFIELD - Town resident and former elementary school teacher Kate Haase-MacDonald said she has always had a “silly, lighthearted side.”. She said her personality, combined with her passion as an activities coordinator, was what motivated her to open a multi-sensory business she named Silly Goose. Silly Goose. caters to...
Illegal pool with 60 tons of water found on Brooklyn rooftop
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Water you doing? New York City’s Department of Buildings shut down and removed an illegal rooftop pool in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday. The 480-square-foot pool in Williamsburg contained just under 60 tons of water. And yes, the building was occupied. “New York. We know. It’s hot. We get it. But please […]
NewsTimes
‘There was so much joy’: Family remembers former Fairfield man killed in flying incident
FAIRFIELD — The family of a former Fairfield man recently remembered his passion, talent, humor and adventurous spirit after his death in a flying incident late last month. Charles Crooks, 23, died after falling out of an airplane in North Carolina on July 29, according to the Associated Press.
Comments / 0