Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Filipino-Hawaiian Hula Truck to Open Restaurant This Fall
Hula Bar and Kitchen will open in downtown San Jose this year.
sonomasun.com
When Sonoma rocks it, it stays rocked
Consider Sonoma rocked for at least one year. The annual Sonoma City Party was held August 4 on Sonoma Plaza to bring the community together for fun and festivities. The evening was filled with fantastic food, tasty drinks, incredible local entertainment, and an abundance of community spirit. How do you...
kcbx.org
Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Jean-Charles Boisset Transforms Napa’s Historic Calistoga Depot
Built in 1868, Napa Valley’s historic Calistoga Depot has opened as Calistoga Depot Provisions, a modern mercantile and wine shop offering the best in Napa Valley varietals, artisanal foods, and unique gift items. Calistoga Depot Provisions is the first phase of an entire renewal and reimagining of California’s second oldest train station.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
sfstandard.com
SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market
The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
sonomasun.com
New bike bridge, new pool, old family favorite
Sonoma’s Fryer Creek Pedestrian & Bicycle Bridge Project. It’s been lingering so long that some of the original proponents have aged off bikes and onto walkers. But, progress. Construction is underway to connect Newcomb Street and Manor Drive. Improvements include a new 8-foot wide, 60-foot long paved bicycle and pedestrian path, plus sidewalk and curb/gutters along Newcomb. The bridge should be open to foot traffic “this Fall,” the City promises.
Oakland deli with rich family history serves the tastiest cheap sandwiches
"There were so many products here in the '60s. You'd smell every kind of spice."
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley’s newest pizza spot promises East Coast pies from a lauded chef
Derek Lau didn’t take the usual route on the road toward gastronomic glory. After a long career as a Bay Area DJ, he traded in his decks for dishes about 15 years ago, and learned his craft at spots ranging from gritty neighborhood gems to some of the world’s most lauded kitchens. Now he’s opening a place of his own in Berkeley: State Flour Pizza, an East Coast-inspired pie shop that will start serving diners in the Elmwood this fall.
Returning students greeted by heat wave; Temperatures to top 100 in many communities
WALNUT CREEK -- As students return to classrooms across the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, they will be greeted by sweltering temperatures as a heat wave begins blanketing the region.It won't last long, forecasters said, temperatures should return to their normal spread by Wednesday evening.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday for communities bordering the Central Valley, including eastern portions of Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties. An additional heat advisory was also issued Monday afternoon. The advisory will go into effect late Tuesday morning and expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday night."Record or near...
berkeleyside.org
Meet the 4 new principals chosen to lead Berkeley schools this year
Four new principals have been appointed to lead three Berkeley elementary schools and one middle school this year. They will be joined by new superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel, who began her new role as Berkeley Unified superintendent July 1. Salita Mitchell: Longfellow Middle School. After two years as vice principal...
marinmommies.com
Gravenstein Apple Fair: An Old-Time Country Festival
The 2022 Gravenstein Apple Fair takes place Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14, from 10 am to 6 pm. The Fair is held at Ragle Ranch Park, located at 500 Ragle Ranch Road in Sebastopol. Admission at the door is $25 for adults 13+, $20 for seniors 65+, and...
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
Exhibit on Japanese internment camps at Tanforan Mall in San Bruno
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — An exhibit honoring the history of the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II is now open at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno. The free admission “Sansei Granddaughters’ Journey: From Remembrance to Resistance” will be on display from July 24 to Sept. 3 at the AZ Gallery. The […]
marinmagazine.com
Marin’s Cities & Towns: Novato
Fun fact: Novato’s City Hall is located in a former Presbyterian church built in 1896. The northernmost city in Marin County, Novato offers something to appeal to every one of its residents, young and old, from history buffs to tech workers. Novato is home to a diverse group of businesses, including the U.S. headquarters of Birkenstock, the venerable Buck Institute on Aging, pharmaceutical company Ultragenyx and Novato Community Hospital.
Eater
Beloved Japanese Sandwich Pop-Up Gets Permanent Location in Brentwood
Japanese sandwich pop-up Choo Sando is finally getting its own store in Brentwood. Choo Sando will be located at 5222 Burnet Rd Suite 535, opening Wednesday, August 17. Choo Sando serves both Japanese sandwiches and omakase by pre-order. The shop will offer grab-and-go lunch sushi (think: donburi and rolls) at a later date. Sandwiches include savory options like chicken katsu or tamago (Japanese-style egg salad), and sweet options like strawberries with whipped cream, all served on soft milk bread. The sandwiches also come in sampler boxes to try different kinds. With the new location, Choo Sando will expand to vegan and gluten-free options, as well as a daily special.
everythingsouthcity.com
THE BEST OF MEXICO IN ONE PLACE at La Tapatia Mexicatessen on Grand Avenue South San Francisco
Come every weekend and enjoy our delicious birria. 411 Grand Avenue South San Francisco Phone. (650) 589-5881. About La Tapatia, South City’s favorite Mexican eatery!. La Tapatia was established in South San Francisco in 1976 by Eduardo Haro and Humberto Campos. The business was primarily open as a tortilla factory to supply tortillas to restaurants and other stores. However, a small storefront was included to sell their tortillas, along with other Mexican food products to the general public. This was one of the first Mexican stores of its kind to open in the downtown area of South San Francisco, along Grand Avenue.
SFist
Sunday Links: Warm Temperatures Expected to Heat Up Bay Area Next Week
Expect many parts of the Bay Area — particularly inland metros — to get uncomfortably hot next week. High temperatures in the low-90s are forecasted as early as Tuesday in San Jose, Concord, and other parts of the region... though San Francisco and more coastal areas won't likely see temps hotter than the mid-70s. [Twitter]
Cruise line begins offering luxurious tours of the Bay-Delta region — with a price to match
Starting early next year, tourists can take an 8-day cruise valued at more than $6,000 through San Francisco, Stockton, Sacramento, Vallejo and Napa. American Cruise Lines, a small-ship cruise line with headquarters in Connecticut, will offer their first roundtrip tour beginning Feb. 17, 2023, with prices starting at $6,095. The...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise
A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
