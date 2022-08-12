Read full article on original website
Related
Bloomberg
Ola Founder Plans Locally Produced Electric Car by 2024
Bhavish Aggarwal, who founded India’s top ride-hailing startup and then moved into manufacturing electric scooters, is expanding his business empire again. He unveiled plans Monday to enter the electric-car market in competition with local giants like Tata Group and global automakers from Hyundai Motor Co. to Tesla Inc. Ola...
Bloomberg
China Factory Orders Shrink in Ominous Sign for Global Outlook
Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Investors wanting to gauge the health of global consumer sentiment should look no further than China’s factories right now.
Bloomberg
India Says US Raised Concern Over Processed Russian Oil Shipment
The US expressed concern that an Indian company hid the origin of Russian oil, processed it and shipped some products to New York, according to a deputy governor of India’s central bank. India was notified of the case by the US Treasury, Michael Patra, deputy governor in charge of...
Bloomberg
A California Startup Is Selling Electric Vehicle ‘Subscriptions’
Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox. The landmark US climate bill passed by the House of Representatives on Friday is a boon for would-be buyers of electric vehicles: It includes a $7,500 point-of-sale tax credit for any purchase of a qualifying new EV, and $4,000 off the purchase of a used one. But the bill doesn’t solve for one of the biggest challenges facing interested buyers: inventory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomberg
Germany Reaches Gas Storage Milestone Two Weeks Ahead of Plan
Germany’s gas storage facilities have reached a fill level of 75%, two weeks ahead of schedule, the country’s top regulator said, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to shore up supplies cut by Russia. “The first stage goal has been reached”, Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network...
Bloomberg
US Homebuilder Confidence Hits Worst Slump Since 2007 Collapse
A gauge of US homebuilder sentiment declined for an eighth-straight month, marking the worst stretch since the housing market collapsed in 2007 amid higher borrowing costs and elevated prices. The National Association of Home Buyers/Wells Fargo gauge decreased by 6 points to 49 in August, figures showed Monday. The reading...
Bloomberg
China Surprises With Rate Cut as Data Shows ‘Alarming’ Slowdown
China’s central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rates as it ramps up support for an economy weighed by Covid lockdowns and a deepening property downturn. Bond yields slumped after the People’s Bank of China lowered the rate on its one-year policy loans by 10 basis points to 2.75% and the seven-day reverse repo rate to 2% from 2.1%. All 20 economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast the rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility would be left unchanged.
Bloomberg
China's Demographics Spell Decline Not Domination
Demography isn’t destiny. If population size was history’s major determinant, China might have conquered Europe in the 15th century, and Britain certainly would not have conquered India in the 18th. Little countries are capable of great things. Wee Scotland, the population of which was perhaps 1.3 million in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bloomberg
Real Estate Brokerage Compass Slumps as CEO Reffkin Plots Out More Cost Cuts
Compass Inc., the real estate brokerage led by Robert Reffkin, is taking new cost-cutting measures as it seeks to generate positive cash flow in a slowing US housing market. The New York-based company said it would implement a new cost-cutting strategy that should generate about $320 million in run-rate savings, according to an earnings release Monday. The move, which should be completed by the end of the year, follows earlier measures, announced in June, that included a 10% reduction of Compass’s salaried workforce.
Bloomberg
Protests Against Soaring Energy Bills Spread Through UK, and CEOs Are Taking Notice
In cities across Britain, people are stepping up protests against the rising cost-of-living and surging household energy bills forecast to hit £5,000 next year. And some big corporations are taking notice. “These numbers are off the charts and out of reach for most people across the country. So when...
Bloomberg
Germany Proposes Cooler Office Temperatures to Conserve Gas
Germany is proposing additional energy-saving measures as Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government seeks to reduce the country’s dependence on Russian natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry suggested reducing the minimum temperature in offices -- in both the public and private sectors -- to be lowered to 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit) as it seeks to cut gas consumption by 20% ahead of winter, according to a statement.
Bloomberg
Charting the Global Economy: US Inflation Comes Off the Boil
Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Inflationary pressures in the US simmered down on the heels of cheaper gasoline and other fuel costs, which may help persuade the Federal Reserve to ease up a touch on the monetary policy brakes.
Bloomberg
California Plans Delay to Solar-Subsidy Reform, ClearView Says
A California judge proposed delaying reforms to a solar-incentive program that’s helped rooftop systems flourish in the state, according to research firm ClearView Energy Partners LLC. The draft proposal before the California Public Utilities Commission would extend the deadline by a year to Aug. 27, 2023, according a commission...
Bloomberg
Covid-19 Is Just the Beginning of the War on Viruses
“Nearly three dozen people in China have been sickened by a newly identified virus.”. Nope, that isn’t a throwback to 2020. Scientists have identified a new virus named Langya henipavirus, or LayV. The good news is that we’re talking about just 35 cases since 2018, and it doesn’t look like human-to-human transmission is possible (shrews are thought to be natural carriers of the virus).
Bloomberg
Every Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are Crushed
Stock bears are suddenly getting crushed. Once-dependable momentum trades are misfiring. Inflation-lashed bonds are bouncing back. After another expectations-busting week on Wall Street, sharp market reversals are baffling real-money veterans, retail speculators and quants alike.
Bloomberg
Granholm Sees US Gasoline Prices Dropping Further, With Caveat
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said US gasoline prices should fall further after dropping to less than $4 a gallon for the first time since March. “We hope that that’s true but, again, it can be impacted by what’s happening globally,” Granholm said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.
Bloomberg
Your Saturday European Briefing: A Market for Masochists
Well, hello there. We’ve some great stories for you to delve into this evening, and a revealing podcast to get you thinking. Sorry, but recession warnings are everywhere—a Bloomberg survey of economists now puts the odds of a US contraction at a simple toss-up, and that’s never good for Europe. Inflation remains high, Russia’s war with Ukraine is snarling supply chains and boosting the cost of raw materials, while a slowdown in China is sowing worry about the future of global growth. Normally that would be enough for stock investors to head for the hills, but not in this market for masochists. One possible reason for the extraordinarily high pain threshold is Apple. It’s just beaten the S&P 500 for a ninth straight week.
Bloomberg
The Climate Future Just Changed: Eight Predictions for 2030
It’s a summer morning somewhere in the US in the year 2030. You get out of bed and boil water for coffee on the induction stovetop before checking the news: More than half of new cars sold in the US now are EVs. Rates of childhood asthma are down sharply, as researchers had been predicting.
Bloomberg
Another Holiday, Removal Vans Fuel Sense Johnson Has Checked Out
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Boris Johnson is on his second holiday of the month and doesn’t plan to dial in to any remote engagements, his spokesman said, fueling the sense of inertia in the UK government weeks ahead of the prime minister’s formal departure in September.
Bloomberg
Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner. Prince Alwaleed’s investment firm, Kingdom Holding Co., acquired depositary receipts...
Comments / 0