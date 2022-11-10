John Wick: Chapter 4 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Keanu Reeves movie

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4

While many have tried, no one has been able to kill John Wick yet, but that doesn't mean people won't at it in John Wick: Chapter 4, the next installment of the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise.

What started off as a small action movie has become one of the most popular and acclaimed movies of Reeves' career. Each movie has gone bigger: expanding the world of assassins that John Wick occupies and ratcheting the fight sequences to brand new levels. Fans are eager to see how Chapter 4 is going to do the same, as it is one of the most anticipated 2023 new movies.

Here is everything that we know about John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date

John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives exclusively in movie theaters on March 24, 2023, worldwide.

Though there were plans for it to come out in 2022, those behind the movie tried to break the news of a delay to their fans in a pretty cool way, announcing the release date in a short video featuring the pool of wire operators that handle all the assassin contracts in the movie’s universe:

The fourth entry in the John Wick franchise helps make March 2023 a particularly busy one, as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Creed III, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Scream 6 are all currently scheduled to premiere that month.

John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer

The official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 is here, featuring some killer moves and teasing some great faceoffs for Reeve's assassin. See for yourself below:

Also check out this previously released sneak peek:

John Wick: Chapter 4 plot

Ever since he was brought back into the world of assassins after his dog was killed by a gangster's kid, John Wick has been trying to escape and get back to a normal life. Unfortunately, despite racking up the body count, he's been unable to do so and at the end of John Wick: Chapter 3, he was betrayed by long-time ally Winston but gets help from the Bowery King to once again try and beat the High Table that runs this massive network of killers.

In John Wick: Chapter 4, John is offered his clearest path to freedom yet. But of course, a lot more people are going to need to die. Here's the official synopsis:

"John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes."

John Wick: Chapter 4 cast

Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick, aka Baba Yaga, the most feared assassin in the world. The role of John Wick has been a career revitalizing one for Reeves. Not that the actor had stopped working, but it brought him back to the height (perhaps even exceeding it) that he had when movies like Speed and The Matrix trilogy were playing: a true A-list actor that can bring fans into the theater.

Also returning for another go around are John Wick veterans Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) as Bowery King, Lance Reddick (Bosch) as Charon and Ian McShane (Deadwood) as Winston. While Halle Berry has said that she is not appearing in John Wick: Chapter 4, the teaser trailer (available below) does feature a couple shots of Belgian Malinois, the dogs her character had in John Wick: Chapter 3, which raises some eyebrows.

New members of the John Wick universe include Bill Skarsgård (IT), Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train), Shamir Anderson (Invasion), pop star Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins (Day Shift), Natalia Tena (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix), Marko Zaror (Alita: Battle Angel), Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) and Donnie Yen (Ip Man), who John Wick fans are probably most excited to see Keanu Reeves fight.

John Wick: Chapter 4 director

Just as Keanu Reeves has led the John Wick franchise in front of the camera, Chad Stahelski has been responsible for it behind the camera and continues doing so as the director of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Prior to directing John Wick, Stahelski was a stuntman and stunt coordinator. This included being Reeves stunt double in The Matrix movies and working on other high-profile projects like V for Vendetta, Rambo, The Expendables, The Hunger Games and The Wolverine.

Stahelski is slated to expand beyond John Wick soon, with him attached to direct a Highlander remake and an adaptation of the video game Ghosts of Tsushima.

How to watch John Wick movies

If you want to catch up with the first three John Wick movies before John Wick: Chapter 4, here's what you need to know.

All three movies are streaming for free (with ads) on Tubi or are available via digital on-demand in the US. In the UK, John Wick (2014) is streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV, while John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 are streaming on Prime Video.

