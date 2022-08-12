Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
wfxg.com
Residents and commission push for Peach Orchard Road to have traffic lights
(AUGUSTA, GA) - For years PEACH ORCHARD ROAD RESIDENTS have been ASKING FOR A TRAFFIC SIGNAL TO BE PUT IN TO PREVENT DEADLY ACCIDENTS. DISTRICT 6 COMMISSIONER, BEN HASAN AND THE MAYOR HAVE BEEN ATTEMPTING TO GET THE gEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S ATTENTION FOR A FEW YEARS NOW. NOW, WITH A SAFETY STUDY IN PLACE, THEY ARE ONE STEP CLOSER TO CURBING THE NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS THAT OCCUR ON PEACH ORCHARD ROAD.
WRDW-TV
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
wgac.com
Augusta Chick-fil-A Will Test A New Menu Item
Every few years, Chick-fil-A considers adding to it’s extensive menu. They do this by testing the product in various cities, for a specified length of time. The last menu item the company introduced was the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl back in 2017. Next week, the restaurant will be testing...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Augusta metro area
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others.
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: I-20 work to affect drivers tonight at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction work this week again will affect drivers on Interstate 20 at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., rolling lane closures will take place on westbound I-20 near the Savannah River bridge, allowing construction crews to remove any large roadway debris on the shoulders.
The Post and Courier
CSRA Events: Baseball, Beer Festival and Stranger Things
Spend a night at the baseball diamond as the Augusta GreenJackets take on the Charleston Riverdogs from Aug. 16 through Aug. 21. Promotions for the weeklong homestand include Girl Scout Night, Dueling Pianos, a White Claw Pregame Concert, post-game fireworks and Bark in the Park. To learn more about game times and ticket sales, visit the GreenJackets website.
wfxg.com
Rabid raccoon found on Piedmont St. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Department of Public Health has identified a rabid raccoon in Augusta. According to DPH, a domestic dog killed the raccoon in the area around Piedmont St. in Augusta on Aug. 7. Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon. DPH sent the raccoon to the Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing, which came back positive.
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: FOX54 News is expanding
AUGUSTA- (WFXG) - FOX54 is expanding its news coverage. Catch Trent Butler, Kimberely Scott, and Chief Meteorologist Jay Jefferies at 5:00 and 5:30 starting Monday, August 15th.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a person. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at Old McDuffie road and Kenny road on Monday [..]
WRDW-TV
Bus wreck shuts down much of Wrightsboro Road through Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bus plowed into six vehicles and a gas pump in a major wreck Tuesday that brought traffic to a standstill on a Grovetown thoroughfare. The wreck was reported around 12:20 p.m. Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said a Horizon Bus Lines charter bus with no passengers...
wfxg.com
Augusta's Saturday Market designed to support local businesses
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta’s Saturday Market provides a weekly opportunity for shoppers to support small businesses. The market, held Saturdays on 8th and Reynolds streets, features crafters, food trucks, and other local provisions. Lela Nielsen, with Clyde’s Fresh Produce tells FOX54 “It brings people from all over the CSRA,...
Community calls for city leaders to help repair historic monument in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– “see it’s in terrible fragments it almost really looks like the fall of Rome over here with these columns and everything” said resident and activist Kevin de l’Aigle. The monument of philanthropist Emily Tubman was destroyed last month after a car lost control and crashed into It. “It’s been almost three weeks […]
Crash that blocked three lanes of Deans Bridge Road cleared
Drivers should be aware of a traffic accident that is causing lanes on Deans Bridge Road to be blocked.
WRDW-TV
Invasive plants take over Augusta Canal; cleanup in progress
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Invasive plants have taken over the Augusta Canal. Now the problem is so bad that it’s affected hydroelectric plant production and tourism dollars. Clean up underway, but that task will be harder than it seems. If you’ve been around the Augusta Canal lately, there’s a...
WRDW-TV
A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
wgac.com
Update: Man Killed Riding Dirt Bike Identified
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man riding a dirt bike was killed on Monday when he attempted to pass a school bus. Melvin R. Morrison, 45 of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened in the South Augusta area at Old McDuffie Road...
Sheffield's restaurant has closed at Rose Hill in Aiken
Sheffield’s is no longer open for business in Aiken. The restaurant stopped serving customers earlier this month. Sheffield’s was located in the main house on the Winter Colony estate in Aiken known as Rose Hill. Rose Hill is continuing to operate as an event venue, and overnight accommodations...
WRDW-TV
Ellis Street residents speak out about living conditions
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For years, neighbors on Ellis Street say they’ve watched the foundation of their homes tilt and erode because of water falling off the Calhoun Expressway. In commission last week, several of them teared up as they reminded city leaders about the issues. The very next...
Traffic accident on Deans Bridge Road causing blockage on all northbound lanes, one southbound lane
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers should be aware of a traffic accident that is causing lanes on Deans Bridge Road to be blocked. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division, the accident happened at Deans Bridge Road and Morgan Road. Authorities say the time of the call came in at 1:35 P.M. According to […]
