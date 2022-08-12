Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Weed scientists explore new modes of action on barnyardgrass in rice
STUTTGART, Ark. — Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station scientists are exploring new modes of action to combat barnyardgrass, the most problematic weed in Arkansas rice fields. Research results from herbicide resistance screening over the past year were highlighted Aug. 5 during the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s 2022...
Central Arkansas saw the hottest temperature in 8 years Monday!
For a few hours Monday afternoon, the wind shifted from the North to the West, allowing drier air from the river valley to move into Little Rock.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: August 15, 2022
2022 EDUCATION APPRECIATION LUNCHEON | G.R.E.A.T. GRANTS AWARDED | RIBBON CUTTING HELD FOR SUGARTOWN MERCANTILE | JULY YARD OF THE MONTH WINNERS | SIGN UP FOR SMS ALERTS | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES. 2022 Education Appreciation Luncheon. The 36th Annual Education Appreciation Luncheon sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Stuttgart...
Arkansas to see the coldest day since early June!
It's hard to believe that Little Rock is set to see the coolest day since June 10th just two days after recording the hottest temperatures in 8 years. But that's exactly what is going to happen!
Stuttgart Daily Leader
PCCUA in Stuttgart to hold beginner photography class
Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas in Stuttgart will host a beginner’s photography class on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 6 p.m. Director of Community Outreach for PCCUA Lee Ann Hoskyn said anyone can attend the workshop. “We are so excited to be able to begin...
Traffic cleared on I-40 after waste management truck overturns
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic near the I-40 interchange has been cleared after an accident involving a waste management truck. The accident was caused after the truck overturned and began leaking diesel, forcing traffic to come to a standstill. The accident caused stoppage throughout the interstate near Frontage...
Mayoral candidate Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in Little Rock restaurant bathroom
A Little Rock mayoral candidate campaigning on making streets safer admits he left his loaded gun at a local restaurant.
KATV
Arkansas closes out European tour with 70-59 win
COMO, Italy — Arkansas did not allow a field goal until 10 seconds left in the first quarter – to lead 20-5 – and Travon Brazile scored 28 points with nine rebounds to lead the Razorbacks to a 70-59 victory over the Bakken Bears in the fourth and final game in Arkansas’ foreign tour.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Ulm Civic Club to host fish fry this Friday
The Ulm Civic Club will host a fish fry this Friday, Aug. 19, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Ulm Community Center. Club president Brian Reynolds said funds from the event go toward local needs. “All the proceeds go towards our scholarship fund. Also, we are still working on...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart fans gather to meet the team at last week’s Ricebird Kickoff event
Stuttgart introduced their 2022 junior high and senior high football teams last Thursday night during the annual Ricebird Kickoff at Ned Moseley Stadium. Following the festivities, the Ricebirds held an open scrimmage for all fans in attendance. The Junior Birds hit the field first with a 24-play scrimmage that required...
Recent studies rank Arkansas poorly for children’s health, families
Arkansas ranks poorly in health care for its children.
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand
BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
LRPD: Deadly crash shuts down part of Scott Hamilton Drive
Police in Little Rock are advising drivers to avoid part of Scott Hamilton Drive after a deadly crash Tuesday morning.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jennifer Michelle Oates of Stuttgart
Jennifer Michelle Oates was born July 7, 1982, in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Birdie Hogan and Gregory Oates. Jennifer accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Des Arc, Arkansas, under the leadership of Reverend Russell Penn, Jr. Jennifer was a graduate of...
Living Well: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. The identity of the woman has not been released. Police responded around 10:30 last night. The woman was found critically injured in the roadway and was taken to the hospital but died a […]
86 years ago Arkansas set an all-time record
Summer 2022 has been a hot one, but we haven't seen temperatures nearly as hot as we did 86 years ago today.
Three killed in collision on I-430 bridge early Saturday
Two men and a woman are dead after being struck on the I-430 bridge early Saturday.
