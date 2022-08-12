ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Weed scientists explore new modes of action on barnyardgrass in rice

STUTTGART, Ark. — Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station scientists are exploring new modes of action to combat barnyardgrass, the most problematic weed in Arkansas rice fields. Research results from herbicide resistance screening over the past year were highlighted Aug. 5 during the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s 2022...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: August 15, 2022

2022 EDUCATION APPRECIATION LUNCHEON | G.R.E.A.T. GRANTS AWARDED | RIBBON CUTTING HELD FOR SUGARTOWN MERCANTILE | JULY YARD OF THE MONTH WINNERS | SIGN UP FOR SMS ALERTS | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES. 2022 Education Appreciation Luncheon. The 36th Annual Education Appreciation Luncheon sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Stuttgart...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

PCCUA in Stuttgart to hold beginner photography class

Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas in Stuttgart will host a beginner’s photography class on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 6 p.m. Director of Community Outreach for PCCUA Lee Ann Hoskyn said anyone can attend the workshop. “We are so excited to be able to begin...
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Traffic cleared on I-40 after waste management truck overturns

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic near the I-40 interchange has been cleared after an accident involving a waste management truck. The accident was caused after the truck overturned and began leaking diesel, forcing traffic to come to a standstill. The accident caused stoppage throughout the interstate near Frontage...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

Arkansas closes out European tour with 70-59 win

COMO, Italy — Arkansas did not allow a field goal until 10 seconds left in the first quarter – to lead 20-5 – and Travon Brazile scored 28 points with nine rebounds to lead the Razorbacks to a 70-59 victory over the Bakken Bears in the fourth and final game in Arkansas’ foreign tour.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Ulm Civic Club to host fish fry this Friday

The Ulm Civic Club will host a fish fry this Friday, Aug. 19, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Ulm Community Center. Club president Brian Reynolds said funds from the event go toward local needs. “All the proceeds go towards our scholarship fund. Also, we are still working on...
ULM, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart fans gather to meet the team at last week’s Ricebird Kickoff event

Stuttgart introduced their 2022 junior high and senior high football teams last Thursday night during the annual Ricebird Kickoff at Ned Moseley Stadium. Following the festivities, the Ricebirds held an open scrimmage for all fans in attendance. The Junior Birds hit the field first with a 24-play scrimmage that required...
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand

BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
BENTON, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Jennifer Michelle Oates of Stuttgart

Jennifer Michelle Oates was born July 7, 1982, in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Birdie Hogan and Gregory Oates. Jennifer accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Des Arc, Arkansas, under the leadership of Reverend Russell Penn, Jr. Jennifer was a graduate of...
STUTTGART, AR

