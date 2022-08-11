ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myneworleans.com

Jazz at Congo Square Festival Returns this Weekend

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On August 19-21, 2022, Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra will host the 2nd Annual Jazz at Congo Square Festival, a FREE celebration of New Orleans music, food, culture, and traditions. Activities begin on Friday, August 19th with a patron party at Gallier Hall from 7-10 pm. This event will honor three New Orleans icons: educator Edward “Kidd” Jordan, vocalist Germaine Bazzle, and cultural leader Big Chief Monk Boudreaux. Music will be provided by Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
tigerdroppings.com

New Orleans is uninhabitable

I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch

“You think you look pretty?” Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. “Yes,” replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Degas
myneworleans.com

Carols Ramirez Tapped to Lead Parish Line Bistro in Old Metairie

METAIRIE, La (press release) – Carlos Ramírez has been named general manager of Parish Line Bistro, the soon-to-open rooftop dining hot spot in Old Metairie. Ramírez has a wealth of experience in the food service arena, including stops at Emeril’s NOLA (Asst. GM & sommelier), Restaurant R’Evolution (General Manager), NOPSI Hotel (Asst. Food & Beverage Director) and Tchefuncte’s Restaurant (Manager).
METAIRIE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Plant Bass Vegan Deli brings meat-free comfort food to Algiers

Growing up in New Orleans, Akiem Jones always had a knack for cooking meat-free dishes without skimping on spices and flavor, thanks to lessons from her vegetarian mom. A few years ago, she left a job working in the corporate medical field and decided to reignite her passion for cooking and turn it into a new career. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a few wrenches in her plans to open a neighborhood restaurant back in 2020, but she used the shutdown time to hone old family recipes at home and develop new ones.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Dessert#Ice Box#Bananas Foster#Food Drink#Byblos#Custom Publishing Sign
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In Louisiana

Is there anything better than crisp fluffy fries fresh out of the fryer? The only way to top this favorite snack is to literally pile on the toppings, from extra cheese and garlic to gravy and cheese curds. LoveFood searched the country to find the best loaded fries in each...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy