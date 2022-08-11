Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
Why New Orleans iconic streetcars are the best way to traverse the city
The streetcars, like their city, are famously elegant and unhurried. But what they lack in velocity they more than make up for in style.
myneworleans.com
Jazz at Congo Square Festival Returns this Weekend
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On August 19-21, 2022, Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra will host the 2nd Annual Jazz at Congo Square Festival, a FREE celebration of New Orleans music, food, culture, and traditions. Activities begin on Friday, August 19th with a patron party at Gallier Hall from 7-10 pm. This event will honor three New Orleans icons: educator Edward “Kidd” Jordan, vocalist Germaine Bazzle, and cultural leader Big Chief Monk Boudreaux. Music will be provided by Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra.
Skip the Hurricane — frozen Irish Coffee is a New Orleans staple worth sipping
If you ever find yourself in New Orleans' French Quarter, perched on a stool inside Molly's at the Market, a frozen Irish Coffee sloshing in your gut and feeling that kind of inner glow that translates to "Man, I wish I could stay here forever," you would not be the first.
Picture Man: Portraits by Polo Silk
"I've always kept my camera with me. I'm always snapping."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
The story of how a distance of 220 feet saved the 1799 Pitot House in New Orleans from destruction
When thinking of New Orleans’ wealth of historic architecture, one’s mind usually goes to the postcard-ready vistas around Jackson Square: the Cabildo, the Presbytere, St. Louis Cathedral, the Pontalba Apartments. That’s for good reason. Each is remarkable in its own way, and each can boast of having played...
tigerdroppings.com
New Orleans is uninhabitable
I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
myneworleans.com
New Orleans Roast Gives Back to its Home City with Son Of A Saint Partnership
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Roast is proud to join Son of a Saint’s mission to support and transform the lives of fatherless boys through what it knows best – coffee. Known for its assortment of coffee, tea and chicory, as well as its deep...
NOLA.com
At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch
“You think you look pretty?” Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. “Yes,” replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
RELATED PEOPLE
myneworleans.com
Carols Ramirez Tapped to Lead Parish Line Bistro in Old Metairie
METAIRIE, La (press release) – Carlos Ramírez has been named general manager of Parish Line Bistro, the soon-to-open rooftop dining hot spot in Old Metairie. Ramírez has a wealth of experience in the food service arena, including stops at Emeril’s NOLA (Asst. GM & sommelier), Restaurant R’Evolution (General Manager), NOPSI Hotel (Asst. Food & Beverage Director) and Tchefuncte’s Restaurant (Manager).
thelouisianaweekend.com
Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
clearpublicist.com
Coolinary Month sparks business as dining places continue on to wrestle from impacts of pandemic, inflation and labor lack
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – New Orleans restaurant entrepreneurs say they’re however recovering from impacts of the pandemic, but occasions like Coolinary Month will enable firms by encouraging locals to dine out through the slow summer time months. Atchafalaya Cafe uptown is fired up to welcome in diners glance...
NOLA.com
Plant Bass Vegan Deli brings meat-free comfort food to Algiers
Growing up in New Orleans, Akiem Jones always had a knack for cooking meat-free dishes without skimping on spices and flavor, thanks to lessons from her vegetarian mom. A few years ago, she left a job working in the corporate medical field and decided to reignite her passion for cooking and turn it into a new career. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a few wrenches in her plans to open a neighborhood restaurant back in 2020, but she used the shutdown time to hone old family recipes at home and develop new ones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In Louisiana
Is there anything better than crisp fluffy fries fresh out of the fryer? The only way to top this favorite snack is to literally pile on the toppings, from extra cheese and garlic to gravy and cheese curds. LoveFood searched the country to find the best loaded fries in each...
Moving New Orleans Forward: NOLA In Crisis
Stream the WGNO Special - Moving New Orleans Forward: NOLA In Crisis.
NOLA.com
Cast of 'Five Days at Memorial' Katrina miniseries share their New Orleans experiences
The truth is, most of the Hurricane Katrina miniseries "Five Days at Memorial" wasn’t shot in New Orleans. It was shot in Toronto, where a facsimile of the old Memorial Medical center and its helipad were constructed. But that doesn’t mean the cast, which spent about a month filming...
NOLA.com
LSU Health chancellor held special account, charged for liquor, limos, first-class flights
While chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier used a special account to buy wedding gifts, liquor, lavish dinners and travel for himself and his wife that included luxury hotel stays, limousines and first-class flights, records show. Though his annual pay was above $1 million — more than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
On Bourbon Street, look who ‘massages the chicken’
In the topsy-turvy, crazy chaos of a New Orleans Bourbon Street kitchen, nobody seems more steady than the captain of the ship, Executive Chef Glen Clarke.
tmpresale.com
Eagles: Hotel California 2022 Tour in New Orleans, LA Nov 19, 2022 – presale password
The Eagles: Hotel California 2022 Tour presale code has just been posted. This is a great chance for you to order tickets for Eagles: Hotel California 2022 Tour before the general public. You don’t want to miss Eagles: Hotel California 2022 Tour’s show in New Orleans do you? Tickets could...
NOLA.com
Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerrilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.
Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
Louisiana’s sweetheart Amanda Shaw and New Orleans rapper Choppa team up for new song
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Louisiana’s sweetheart, Amanda Shaw teamed up with New Orleans rapper, Choppa to make music magic with their new song, “Louisiana Saturday Night.” “Louisiana Saturday Night” is a remake on the country classic. The diverse styles of both Amanda Shaw and Choppa blend in a way that will remind listeners of the cultural […]
Comments / 0