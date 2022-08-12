Read full article on original website
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
cmac.tv
Fresno Housing Spotlight Ep 1
DescriptionFresno Housing Spotlight is a show that spotlights key issues in affordable housing, with input from Fresno’s leading voices.
thesungazette.com
Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia
VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia. Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
KTVU FOX 2
Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
Customers mourn after Fresno County produce stand shuts down for good
The Saeturn Fruit Stand had been in the field near the corner of Shaw and Locan in Clovis for more than a decade. But now, the stand is empty and so is the field.
primewomen.com
11 Awesome Places to Retire on the West Coast
The West Coast is a great place to retire. It offers a variety of warm climates, terrific scenery, and exciting things to do. However, this area of the country is also quite expansive and diverse, and this can make it difficult to pinpoint the best places to retire. This article will make some recommendations to help you narrow down your choices.
KMPH.com
Coroner's office looking for next of kin of man found in Fresno canal
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating the relatives of a 59-year-old man found dead in a Fresno canal. Antonio Aguilar was discovered by canal workers on Tuesday, July 19th while clearing a trash gate near Barstow and Westlawn Avenues.
GV Wire
Crazy as It Sounds, Golf Carts Might Be the Future of Transportation
What if the future of transportation in metro cities like Fresno, suburbs, and urban villages doesn’t involve Tesla or self-driving cars?. Instead, what if the future is an often-electric vehicle that has been around for decades — the golf cart?. Slate reports that the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree...
Do you know him? Fresno man found dead in canal, relatives wanted
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Relatives of a man found dead in a Fresno canal last month are being asked to come forward by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 59-year-old Antonio Aguilar was found on July 19 by workers clearing trash from a canal at Barstow and Westlawn avenues in Fresno. His body was […]
Megaflood coming to CA, may cause massive devastation and cost $1 trillion in damage, experts warn
Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think. It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite -- a megaflood.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
FBI arrests ex Fresno-area congressman TJ Cox, accuses him of multiple fraud allegations
Former Congressman TJ Cox of Fresno surrendered to the FBI and was arrested Tuesday on federal charges of “multiple fraud schemes” in his financial dealings. The allegations against Cox, 59, are outlined in a 28-count indictment unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Fresno. Cox, a Democrat, served a...
thesungazette.com
Diocese, city sound alarm over leaning bell tower at St. Mary’s in Visalia
VISALIA – The knell of the bell from the St. Mary’s Catholic Church will no longer toll with the recent demolition of the top two levels of the church’s bell tower. The bell tower of St. Mary’s Church in Visalia is undergoing demolition as of Aug. 5 due to an issue with the shoring, or structure support, of the top two levels of the five-leveled tower, making them weak and unstable. The entirety of the tower itself will not be demolished, according to Chandler Marquez, director of communications for Diocese of Fresno.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, high temperatures ranging from 104-108 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and 99-104 degrees in the Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures of 101-106 degrees are forecast across the San Joaquin Valley, with highs of 97-102 in the Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 PM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm overnight lows will make those susceptible to heat related illnesses at higher risk. Overnight lows in the 74-79 degree range in urban areas possible, with lows in the 68-73 range in rural areas.
Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County wildfire
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning has been issued in response to a wildfire northeast of Porterville by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, the Wishon Fire is estimated to have burned 290 acres and no containment has been reported. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, all points along […]
Clovis hosting annual 'Park in the Park' event this weekend
If you're looking for something to do with the family this weekend, Clovis is hosting its annual "Park in the Park" event.
kymkemp.com
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno
Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
Fire in wall damages apartment complex in Visalia
VISALIA Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire inside a wall damaged an apartment complex on Monday afternoon, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of East Houston Ave. at 5:09 p.m. for a residential structure fire. When the first fire unit arrived, they reported smoke coming from an […]
