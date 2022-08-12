Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Reveals His Dream Opponent For WrestleMania
Seth Rollins first competed on the Grandest Stage of Them All when he teamed up with The Shield to defeat Big Show, Randy Orton and Sheamus at WrestleMania 29. Since then Seth has gone on to find major success at WrestleMania as he’s gone to facce some big names such as Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Randy Orton and more.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/15/22)
Tonight’s RAW will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show and is now being advertised on both the arena and WWE Events websites.
PWMania
Matt Riddle to Address His WWE Future on RAW
Matt Riddle will make an appearance on WWE RAW this coming Monday night and participate in an interview segment where he will talk about his future. Riddle has recently experienced a run of misfortune. Randy Orton, a member of the RK-Bro tag team, is currently sidelined due to a back injury, and it was revealed in the storyline that The Bloodline was responsible for his absence.
PWMania
Latest News on Bray Wyatt Returning to WWE
There’s a lot of smoke surrounding Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE. As was mentioned earlier this week, Wyatt’s name has lately come up, according to Fightful Select. “I can’t speak for him, but I know I’ve heard his name brought up, and I don’t know how you couldn’t feel better about coming in now if you were him?”, ” a WWE employee was quoted as saying regarding Wyatt.
PWMania
Latest News on Plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return
The return of Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE TV is still expected for the near future, but it appears that the company will hold off until the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament is completed. Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return, now with Triple H is running creative.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
wrestlinginc.com
Glenn Jacobs Gives Big Update On His WWE In-Ring Future
After over 25 years in the business, Glenn Jacobs, known as Kane on WWE TV, has seemingly transitioned out of professional wrestling for the most part, focusing on his job as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. "I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point," former WWE Champion Jacobs said while appearing on "The Right View with Lara Trump." "I announced the attendance for [SummerSlam 2022] and it's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it."
ComicBook
Will Eric Bischoff Come Back to WWE to Work Under Triple H?
Eric Bischoff has been brought in to work with WWE multiple times since WCW folded back in 2001. The latest example came in June 2019 when he was hired as the new Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown. The arrangement was short-lived and by mid-October, he was booted from his position (and the company) while Bruce Prichard stepped in. The WWE Creative team has seen a seismic change over the past month with Vince McMahon departing from the company amid a multi-million-dollar scandal and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as both Head of Creative and Talent Relations.
Roman Reigns Returns, Viking Funeral, More Set For 8/19 WWE SmackDown
Two segments and a match have been added to next Friday's WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that Roman Reigns will have a face-to-face with Drew McIntyre on the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. The two are set to meet for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle.
PWMania
Matt Hardy Says Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative is a “Game-Changer”
AEW star Matt Hardy discussed the WWE management changes, including Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H’s appointment as creative director, on his podcast, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Hardy said:. “This deal with Triple H taking over WWE is a game-changer. On top of that, it also opens...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE
Matt Hardy sees Triple H taking over WWE as a positive for pro wrestling. The older Hardy brother is in agreement with AEW President Tony Khan, who told SportsGrid that he is all for positive free agency in pro wrestling and welcomes the opportunity for better competition. "The challenge would...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Ari Daivari's AEW Status
All Elite Wrestling has signed Ari Daivari to a full-time deal, Fightful Select has confirmed. Daivari made his AEW in-ring debut on the November 12, 2021 edition of "AEW Rampage, where he lost to AEW star Dante Martin. He's currently the leader of the TrustBusters stable, which consists of Slim J, Parker Boudreaux, and Sonny Kiss, who joined the group last Friday on "Rampage."
411mania.com
AJ Styles Hopes AEW and Impact Wrestling Both Do Well
In an interview with Inside the Ropes, AJ Styles said he hopes his former home Impact Wrestling, as well as AEW, both continue to do well. He noted that competition is good for everyone in wrestling. Here are highlights:. On Impact Wrestling and AEW: “I’m glad I got the opportunity....
411mania.com
WWE News: Several Notes On Recently Returned WWE Stars, Details on WWE on A&E Content In Two Weeks, Bobby Lashley Hypes Match With AJ Styles
– PWInsider reports that Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, Ashante Thee Adonis) are listed as babyfaces on the internal roster after their return on Friday. Even though she has been acting more like a heel, Ronda Rousey is also listed as a babyface. Dexter Lumis, who returned on Monday, is...
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Balor Addresses His 'Unfinished Business' With Roman Reigns
The Judgment Day's Finn Balor was a guest on WWE's El Brunch, where Balor spoke out on his "unfinished business" with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The two faced each other at Extreme Rules 2021, where Balor was his alter-ego, "The Demon." Reigns defeated him after the top rope completely broke.
411mania.com
WWE News: AJ Styles and Doudrop Have a Busy Monday Set, Locally Advertised RAW Main Event, Miz Set For Meet and Greet
– PWInsider reports that AJ Styles is set to have a busy Monday. He is set to wrestle Bobby Lashley on RAW, but before that, he will be flying back from Saudi Arabia along with Rey Mysterio and Doudrop. The three are there doing promotional work for the company. Doudrop is also set to wrestle on RAW, teaming with Nikki ASH against Asuka and Alexa Bliss.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Plans For Bryan Danielson At AEW All Out
The AEW All Out pay-per-view is always an eventful show, and last year the pay-per-view featured the debut of Adam Cole and former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson. So far Bryan Danielson does not have a match confirmed for All Out just yet, but Dave Meltzer recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that originally AEW wanted to book Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho for the event. It’s not clear if that’s still the plan at this point in time.
wrestlinginc.com
AJ Styles Discusses Transitioning From Vince McMahon's WWE Creative Direction To Triple H's
After 40 years of being in charge at WWE, Vince McMahon has stepped down and retired from being Head of Creative, CEO, Chairman of the Board, and all other positions he held within the company. The landscape of the company is already beginning to change, with the biggest immediate alteration being the shift of powers.
