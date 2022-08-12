Read full article on original website
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
petpress.net
Why Do Cats Bite and How to Stop It
Cats are notorious for their love of biting. In fact, one study found that nearly 50% of cats bite their owners at least once a year. You might find your cats biting you for no reason at all that might make you wonder why do cats bite. When you are...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Annoyed Reaction to Mom Adopting New Kitten Is Totally Classic
It's honestly pretty comforting to know that animals aren't so different from us after all. Whether it's being picky about a specific food or gravitating to a favorite human, there's instance after instance that shows us we're actually very similar. And all of you who have younger siblings might be able to relate to this video from TikToker @kestleypierce.
25 Beagle Mixes Rescued From “Horrible Living Conditions” in Ohio Town
Rescuers saved 25 Beagle mixes from “horrible living conditions” in a home in Ashland, Ohio on Monday. Unfortunately, rescuers found three already deceased at the time of the rescue. The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release detailing the incident. Good Samaritan Calls in Tip A Good Samaritan called in a suspicion of animal […] The post 25 Beagle Mixes Rescued From “Horrible Living Conditions” in Ohio Town appeared first on DogTime.
dailyphew.com
This Rescue Pup Sleeps With His New Food Bowl Every Night
Susanne was heartbroken when she saw a picture of a little Jack Russell terrier mix online two years ago. Susanne thought about what it would be like to help another dog in need even though she already had a rescue dog at home. She stated to The Dodo:. “When I...
Do cats and dogs remember their past?
WHEN I MET my cat Pearlita, she lived in an alley between my apartment building and a gas station. She drank from puddles polluted by engine leaks and ate whatever she could find. Ten years later, with Pearlita curled up on my lap, making it hard to type, I can still remember how she wolfed down the food I put in the alley and how easy it was to lure her inside with more.
dailyphew.com
Boy Writes Emotional Letters To His Dog He Left At A Shelter Asking To Be Taken Care Of
Nobody is surprised to learn that dogs are man’s greatest friend since they have a propensity to have a very unique relationship with people due to their devotion and unconditional affection. Like the heartbreaking tale of the young boy who leaves letters for his dog in a shelter after moving out due to troubles at home.
One Green Planet
Dog Was Discovered in a Bin Bleeding After His Ears Were Chopped Off. Now He Has Found His Forever Family!
Meet Piglet. He was found in a trash bin with his ears freshly chopped off and bleeding. He was likely a victim of a backyard crop job. It’s heartbreaking to imagine the pain he experienced. @fosterpetsofsac Meet Piglet ❤️ #dogs #rescuedog #adoptdontshop #animalshelterworker #dog #fosteringsaveslives #rescue #adoptthecropped ♬ Emotional...
The truth about how pets are loaded onto planes
This is the moment a good-natured baggage handler demonstrates how pet dogs are strapped into plane cargo holds before flights. The airport worker – known as Dj Sugue on TikTok (@djsugue) – creates fascinating videos about the behind-the-scenes secrets of airports. In one of his latest clips -‘You...
dogster.com
How to Get Dog Pee Out of Your Carpet
Even the most well-trained dog pees on the carpet sometimes. Dogs pee in the house for a variety of reasons — an infection, old age, boredom, marking or anxiety — so odds are high that you’ll have to deal with it at some point. Carpet cleaning solutions and tools are effective to combat dog pee stains and odors. For a quick fix, at-home remedies, such as hydrogen peroxide, Dawn dish soap or baking soda can be a dog parent’s best friends (other than your dog, of course).
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Enjoying Her Very Last Pup Cup Is So Heartbreaking Yet So Sweet
Saying goodbye to your pet is heartbreaking. It's never easy, but sometimes the best way to deal with the loss is to treat your pet right before they go. That's probably why video of a Chihuahua getting an extra-special treat at Starbucks recently has captured the hearts of thousands on the internet. It was a bittersweet moment, but one that we're sure his owners are going to remember forever.
dailyphew.com
Woman Visited A Dog For A Year Until She Was Able To Rescue Her And Bring Her Home
Throughout the entire process of rescuing the dog named Takia, Laura Seymour had to overcome many challenges, but she never gave up and provided the dog the life she had always deserved. It all began when Laura came upon a puppy tied to a tree in a callous person’s home...
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
dailyphew.com
Meet Three Best Friends – Two Dogs And A Cat Who Love Doing Everything Together
What if I told you that this post is about three best friends, but not ordinary ones? Meet Watson and Kiko – two golden retriever boys, and Harry – one adorably silly cat who can’t imagine his life without his best dog buddies. Unlike some people might think, three of them live in perfect harmony and share a very strong passion for napping.
catingtonpost.com
How To Check Your Cat’s Vital Signs
The time to learn how to take your cat’s vital signs is now — before you’re faced with an emergency! It’s very helpful for a pet parent to be familiar with your cat’s heart rate, respiratory rate, and temperature in case of an emergency. Learning how and periodically checking your fur friend’s vital signs is useful, not only for the practice, but you’ll also have a baseline of what is “normal” for your cat.
akc.org
Can Dogs Drink Milk?
Many canine companions love dairy products. But can dogs drink milk? In short, maybe. Like many human foods, it should only be given to your dog in moderation. Also, a lot of pups are lactose intolerant, and drinking milk can cause intestinal upset. How Much Milk Can Dogs Drink?. Milk...
The Ten Commandments of Dog Ownersip
1. My life is likely to last 10-15 years. Any separation from you will be very hard and painful for me. Remember that before you adopt me. 2. Give me time to understand what you want from me. Please be patient with me.
Why does my cat kick litter all over the place? 4 tips from cat experts
Does your cat kick litter all over the floor? What does this mean and how can you stop it? Despite being skilled predators, cats are also mesopredators, meaning they are both predators and prey. Unlike apex predators at the top of the food chain with no natural predators, cats are in the middle, preying on smaller animals and being preyed upon by larger animals. Because they are also a prey animal, cats developed instinctive behaviours to protect them from nearby predators. One of these behaviours is digging in the litter tray. Cats likely dig and cover their waste to hide...
dailyphew.com
Woman Sees A Very Sad Goldfish In The Pet Store And Changes Her Life
Lacey Scott was shopping for supplies at a neighborhood pet store in Kansas City, Missouri, more than a year ago. She was there when a little animal’s bored expression fully attracted her interest, and she didn’t stop staring at it the entire time. A melancholy goldfish that didn’t...
dailyphew.com
Rescued Dog Who Lost Her Puppies Adopts Three Orphaned Kittens
In Rocky Point, a dog they named “Georgia” was discovered residing at a petrol station. She was discovered and sent to the shelter by the Sunshine Dog Rescue crew from Phoenix. They discovered Georgia was expecting, but regrettably, none of the puppies made it. They were all born...
