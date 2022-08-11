Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler Texas
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Amazing Staycation on the Lake With This Tool, Texas Rental
Life is expensive right now, whether it’s gas or groceries or anything unexpected popping up there is always a new expense. Which is causing families to rethink their traditional vacation plans, going to Disney is just way too expensive. But we all know that the state of Texas is huge and there is a lot to see and do, so if you’re thinking of a staycation you have lots of options. As I was looking at rentals not far from us in East Texas I found this amazing home rental in Tool, Texas and it has everything you could ever need.
Historic 88-Year-Old Stonehurst Home For Sale In Longview, TX
Our analytics show that you LOVE to be nosy and look inside homes even if you can't really afford them, so let's take you inside a beautiful and historic home that's for sale in Longview. The thing about older homes is they don't make them like they used to anymore....
Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After
A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Experience a Texas BBQ & music festival like you’ve never seen before
There’s nothing like Texas barbecue, and coming soon you’re going to have over 40 of the best barbecue restaurants in Texas and live music, such as county music star Gary Allan, joining together for one festival!. On Saturday, September 10th, the inaugural Troubadour Festival is coming to The...
Monster Truck Nitro Tour Coming to Kilgore, Texas
Get Ready East Texas! The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is coming to Lonestar Raceway in Kilgore, Texas!. There will be two nights of high flyin' freestyle motorcross and some of the biggest and baddest Monster Trucks you've ever seen!. Tickets are on sale now, click here to purchase tickets. You...
Don’t Miss the Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair in Tyler, Texas
Everyone knows that Tyler, Texas is the Rose Capital of America. We carry that title with pride as almost 20 percent of roses found in the country are grown here. We also have the stunning Municipal Rose Garden in Tyler, home to more than 400 varieties of roses and of course the tradition of the Texas Rose Festival which has been taking place since 1933.
Gilmer enters stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
GILMER, Texas — The City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation effective immediately. Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, house with odd number addresses can water. All watering can be done between the hours of 12...
Police Seek This Duo Who Allegedly Stole from a Tyler, TX Walmart SIX Times
Police are currently looking for two people who are suspected of having committed a theft at a business in Tyler, Texas. But it didn't happen just once, but allegedly SIX times. Do you recognize either of these two people?. Back in June of this year, this duo is suspected of...
KSLA
25th Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists
HCSO looking for three suspects that broke into school, stole items. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke into the old Carver Elementary school and stole multiple items. Chimp Haven finishes $20M project for new habitats. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at...
DFW Airline Agent Suspended After This Scary Airport Fight Video Goes Viral
Airports aren't for the faint of heart these days. We may not be in the thick of it like we were during mask season, but folks get crazy when they travel. If you missed it, Spirit Airlines has responded to this wild viral DFW fight video out of Dallas, TX, last week.
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
KTBS
Hosea McCain got behind the wheel in World War II
ORE CITY, Texas -- Eighty years ago, when his country needed him, Hosea McCain was using a crosscut saw to manually clear trees in the woodsy areas of east Texas. “Work was work back then," Hosea laughed from his porch after recently celebrating his 103rd birthday. His draft notice during...
KLTV
Gilmer enters stage 3 of drought contingency plan
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gilmer has declared they are entering Stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. Stage 3 of Gilmer’s water conservation plan is being initiated after a city council meeting last Tuesday, which recognized Upshur County is classified as being in an “extreme drought” according to drought.gov.
KSLA
Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
KLTV
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas
We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
Crash on I-20 near Lindale leads to inside lane closure
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A crash along I-20 westbound in Smith County has led the inside lane to be closed to oncoming traffic. At around 2:40 p.m., the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler branch posted a tweet informing the public that a crash on I-20 westbound near mile marker 556, which is US 69 in Lindale, has led to the inside lane being closed to all oncoming traffic.
KLTV
Car fire damages Longview business
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
‘They’re outside with big guns’: Neighbors had arguments leading up to Longview shooting that killed teen, police says
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A deadly Longview shooting that claimed the life of a teenager was the result of several arguments between neighbors, according to a Longview Police Department affidavit. Police responded to the shooting on Aug. 8 at the Preserve Apartments, where Rahsaan Jefferson was killed. He was an incoming Longview High School freshman. […]
inforney.com
Museum exhibit featuring cap guns opens with a bang in Jacksonville
The latest exhibit at the Vanishing Texana Museum in Jacksonville displays toys connected to the history of East Texas, and it could have opened with a bang. The Nichols Cap Gun collection opened Aug. 1 featuring more than 200 pieces produced for nearly three decades by the Nichols family in Jacksonville.
