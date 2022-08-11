ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

Amazing Staycation on the Lake With This Tool, Texas Rental

Life is expensive right now, whether it’s gas or groceries or anything unexpected popping up there is always a new expense. Which is causing families to rethink their traditional vacation plans, going to Disney is just way too expensive. But we all know that the state of Texas is huge and there is a lot to see and do, so if you’re thinking of a staycation you have lots of options. As I was looking at rentals not far from us in East Texas I found this amazing home rental in Tool, Texas and it has everything you could ever need.
TOOL, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After

A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Experience a Texas BBQ & music festival like you’ve never seen before

There’s nothing like Texas barbecue, and coming soon you’re going to have over 40 of the best barbecue restaurants in Texas and live music, such as county music star Gary Allan, joining together for one festival!. On Saturday, September 10th, the inaugural Troubadour Festival is coming to The...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Monster Truck Nitro Tour Coming to Kilgore, Texas

Get Ready East Texas! The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is coming to Lonestar Raceway in Kilgore, Texas!. There will be two nights of high flyin' freestyle motorcross and some of the biggest and baddest Monster Trucks you've ever seen!. Tickets are on sale now, click here to purchase tickets. You...
KILGORE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Don’t Miss the Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair in Tyler, Texas

Everyone knows that Tyler, Texas is the Rose Capital of America. We carry that title with pride as almost 20 percent of roses found in the country are grown here. We also have the stunning Municipal Rose Garden in Tyler, home to more than 400 varieties of roses and of course the tradition of the Texas Rose Festival which has been taking place since 1933.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Gilmer enters stage 3 mandatory water restrictions

GILMER, Texas — The City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation effective immediately. Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, house with odd number addresses can water. All watering can be done between the hours of 12...
GILMER, TX
KTBS

Hosea McCain got behind the wheel in World War II

ORE CITY, Texas -- Eighty years ago, when his country needed him, Hosea McCain was using a crosscut saw to manually clear trees in the woodsy areas of east Texas. “Work was work back then," Hosea laughed from his porch after recently celebrating his 103rd birthday. His draft notice during...
ORE CITY, TX
KLTV

Gilmer enters stage 3 of drought contingency plan

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gilmer has declared they are entering Stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. Stage 3 of Gilmer’s water conservation plan is being initiated after a city council meeting last Tuesday, which recognized Upshur County is classified as being in an “extreme drought” according to drought.gov.
GILMER, TX
KSLA

Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
EDGEWOOD, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas

We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

Crash on I-20 near Lindale leads to inside lane closure

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A crash along I-20 westbound in Smith County has led the inside lane to be closed to oncoming traffic. At around 2:40 p.m., the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler branch posted a tweet informing the public that a crash on I-20 westbound near mile marker 556, which is US 69 in Lindale, has led to the inside lane being closed to all oncoming traffic.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Car fire damages Longview business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘They’re outside with big guns’: Neighbors had arguments leading up to Longview shooting that killed teen, police says

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A deadly Longview shooting that claimed the life of a teenager was the result of several arguments between neighbors, according to a Longview Police Department affidavit. Police responded to the shooting on Aug. 8 at the Preserve Apartments, where Rahsaan Jefferson was killed. He was an incoming Longview High School freshman. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Museum exhibit featuring cap guns opens with a bang in Jacksonville

The latest exhibit at the Vanishing Texana Museum in Jacksonville displays toys connected to the history of East Texas, and it could have opened with a bang. The Nichols Cap Gun collection opened Aug. 1 featuring more than 200 pieces produced for nearly three decades by the Nichols family in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
