The Post and Courier

Try these 7 Charleston area chicken wings

You’re seeing The Post and Courier’s weekly premium food newsletter, Charleston's Menu. Follow Food Editor Parker Milner to a new hidden gem Charleston area restaurant each Tuesday by subscribing here. Apparently it was National Chicken Wing Day on July 29. While I didn’t spend the last Friday of...
CHARLESTON, SC
Eater

Charleston’s Bar 167 Feels Like a Boozy Vacation on the Mediterranean Coast

Mediterranean cocktail bar Bar 167 (5 Fulton Street, Charleston) is set to open on Tuesday, August 16, at 5 p.m., but plenty of onlookers were already trying to get in over the past weekend. Groups of fashionable bachelorettes and tourists wandering off King Street approached the gate at the side entrance asking if they could grab a drink. They were most likely drawn to the large sign reading “Bar 167,” with the numbers 167 pulling in fans familiar with the nearby seafood restaurant 167 Raw and 167 Sushi Bar (the number comes from the address of the original 167 Raw in Nantucket).
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

South of Broad neighbors upset by Darius Rucker's pool house plans

An iconic Broad Street house is seeing new life after country star and Charleston native Darius Rucker completed extensive interior renovations. But the site's yet-to-be completed exterior upgrades have some of his new neighbors upset. Some nearby residents are worried the size of a proposed pool and two-story pool house...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cooking oil & grease found in West Ashley pond

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Clean-up efforts are underway after Charleston officials said cooking oil and grease from a West Ashley restaurant ended up in a nearby pond. According to city officials, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive was issued a Notice of Violation on Friday for discharging cooking oil and grease into their […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday.  Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies.   According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies.  “Today was […]
iheart.com

TO DO: Free jazz concert in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The Berkeley County Library System is hosting a free jazz concert for people of all ages. Alterea and Friends will perform a free show Aug. 27 at the Berkeley County Administration Building from 4 - 5 p.m. The trio, consisting of Alterea Baxter, Sherlyn...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

DAVEY, David Alan, 77, of Ravenel died Wednesday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. DeCOSTA-SMITH, Margaret Craft, 70, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements of Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston. ELLIS, Julie A., 74, of Ladson died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. EVANS, Agnes D.,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

East Cooper medical expands in Goose Creek

Giving more patients more access to healthcare is the plan for East Cooper Medical Group and Palmetto Primary Care owned by Tenet Healthcare Corporation. On Aug. 10, its expansion in Goose Creek officially got started at its 7 South Alliance Drive facility. “There is a lot of talent and physicians...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - THE PICKLE BAR, LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that THE PICKLE BAR, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue or a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer, wine and liquor by the glass at 162 Cherry Street, Summerville, SC 29486. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than August 31, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2017718.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
idesignarch.com

Kiawah Island Oceanfront Single Style Beach House

A shingle style ocean view home in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, southwest of Charleston, features incredible architectural details and meticulous craftsmanship. Island Architects and builder Solaris Inc. created a beach house reminiscent of the late 19th century estates in the Hamptons. Natural materials of old brick, cedar shingles, slate and lead coated copper roofing provide a warmth to the overall aesthetic.

