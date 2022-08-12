Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
Try these 7 Charleston area chicken wings
You’re seeing The Post and Courier’s weekly premium food newsletter, Charleston's Menu. Follow Food Editor Parker Milner to a new hidden gem Charleston area restaurant each Tuesday by subscribing here. Apparently it was National Chicken Wing Day on July 29. While I didn’t spend the last Friday of...
Eater
Charleston’s Bar 167 Feels Like a Boozy Vacation on the Mediterranean Coast
Mediterranean cocktail bar Bar 167 (5 Fulton Street, Charleston) is set to open on Tuesday, August 16, at 5 p.m., but plenty of onlookers were already trying to get in over the past weekend. Groups of fashionable bachelorettes and tourists wandering off King Street approached the gate at the side entrance asking if they could grab a drink. They were most likely drawn to the large sign reading “Bar 167,” with the numbers 167 pulling in fans familiar with the nearby seafood restaurant 167 Raw and 167 Sushi Bar (the number comes from the address of the original 167 Raw in Nantucket).
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this South Carolina restaurant.
The Post and Courier
At Turbo Cone, Charleston's only soft-serve ice cream shop, it's all about the vanilla
Growing up in Southern Pennsylvania, J.D. Pfile has sweet memories of going to Dairy Queen along with mom-and-pop walk-up soft-serve ice cream stands after a ballgame or on a Friday night. "That's what I grew up doing," he said. "There's a strong nostalgia element to me." When he moved to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in each state, including this unique take on the classic in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
South of Broad neighbors upset by Darius Rucker's pool house plans
An iconic Broad Street house is seeing new life after country star and Charleston native Darius Rucker completed extensive interior renovations. But the site's yet-to-be completed exterior upgrades have some of his new neighbors upset. Some nearby residents are worried the size of a proposed pool and two-story pool house...
The Post and Courier
Puerto Rican flavors playing more prominent roles at Charleston restaurants
Just outside of San Juan, Puerto Rico, a restaurant named La Casita Blanca was buzzing on a Saturday night in late May. After seating diners at indoor and outdoor tables overlooking a quiet neighborhood street, a server would haul over a large chalkboard with the day’s offering. Conversations in...
Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Cooking oil & grease found in West Ashley pond
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Clean-up efforts are underway after Charleston officials said cooking oil and grease from a West Ashley restaurant ended up in a nearby pond. According to city officials, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive was issued a Notice of Violation on Friday for discharging cooking oil and grease into their […]
Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday. Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies. According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies. “Today was […]
iheart.com
TO DO: Free jazz concert in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The Berkeley County Library System is hosting a free jazz concert for people of all ages. Alterea and Friends will perform a free show Aug. 27 at the Berkeley County Administration Building from 4 - 5 p.m. The trio, consisting of Alterea Baxter, Sherlyn...
live5news.com
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022
DAVEY, David Alan, 77, of Ravenel died Wednesday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. DeCOSTA-SMITH, Margaret Craft, 70, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements of Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston. ELLIS, Julie A., 74, of Ladson died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. EVANS, Agnes D.,...
The Post and Courier
Birds of a feather: Old Santee Canal Park the hot spot for warblers, fowl and more
Expert bird watchers from near and far have come to learn there's virtually no offseason when it comes to witnessing some of the world's most unique flying species at Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner. The vast assortment of birds is one of the site's features that has kept...
The Post and Courier
East Cooper medical expands in Goose Creek
Giving more patients more access to healthcare is the plan for East Cooper Medical Group and Palmetto Primary Care owned by Tenet Healthcare Corporation. On Aug. 10, its expansion in Goose Creek officially got started at its 7 South Alliance Drive facility. “There is a lot of talent and physicians...
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - THE PICKLE BAR, LLC
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that THE PICKLE BAR, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue or a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer, wine and liquor by the glass at 162 Cherry Street, Summerville, SC 29486. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than August 31, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2017718.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
idesignarch.com
Kiawah Island Oceanfront Single Style Beach House
A shingle style ocean view home in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, southwest of Charleston, features incredible architectural details and meticulous craftsmanship. Island Architects and builder Solaris Inc. created a beach house reminiscent of the late 19th century estates in the Hamptons. Natural materials of old brick, cedar shingles, slate and lead coated copper roofing provide a warmth to the overall aesthetic.
charlestondaily.net
Local Lowcountry Coffee Truck, Hurricane Coffee Company is selflessly giving back to the community in a quiet but profound way
They are convenient, offer diverse selections, complement every festival and event, and are a vital part of our Lowcountry culture. Sometimes, without us knowing, they are doing a little bit more to give back to the community and show us how much they care. Local Coffee Truck, Hurricane Coffee Company,...
abcnews4.com
Community Resource Center hosting Back 2 School Extravaganza Sunday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center is hosting its 7th annual Back to School Extravaganza, which will give school supplies to kids in need. That event is happening at 1 p.m. on August 14, at 3947 Whipper Barony Ln. in North Charleston. Organizers will be distributing...
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: Summerville Officer of the Year goes above and beyond to serve town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Today we are taking you to Summerville to meet Officer Jasmine Deese. She goes above and beyond to hep her community, but you won’t hear her bragging about it. For her, it's all about making Flowertown the best place to live. “I just woke...
Comments / 0