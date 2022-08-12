Read full article on original website
'He loved life': Friends remember Wake County Deputy; reward offered in case
The investigation continued on Sunday into who shot and killed a Wake County Deputy late Thursday night. There’s no new information available about a possible suspect or motive, but friends and loved ones are waiting for justice.
$100K reward offered in slaying of North Carolina deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old K-9 officer had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd joined the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in 2009 and was sworn in as a deputy in 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.
'We're being vigilant': Search continues for gunman responsible for death of Wake County deputy
Searching nonstop, the Wake County Sheriff's Office has more help than before in finding who's responsible for shooting and killing Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.
Tortoise theft: FedEx driver arrested after pet stolen in Lee County
Lee County, N.C. — A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday after a tortoise named Holly was taken from a family's porch. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Holly, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise, was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child.
21-year-old arrested in Raleigh deadly hit-and-run
Raleigh police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that took place on Sunday.
Delivery driver arrested for tortoise theft in Lee County
A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday in connection with a stolen pet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child. Jiniece Constance Grant, the...
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
Brothers killed after driver, 78, crashes SUV into N.C. restaurant, police say
WILSON, N.C. — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s restaurant in the city of Wilson, around 40 miles east of the state capital, Raleigh.
Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
Police investigate Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — There was a heavy police presence on Saturday night in Durham after a reported shooting. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area.
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
Sheriff Baker identifies deputy shot and killed as Ned Byrd, 13-year veteran with the department
"Even in the midst of the hurt and the pain, we ask for prayers, we ask for patience as we go about finding out what happened and who's responsible," Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
Burlington man gets in high-speed chase with deputies, police while an infant was in the car
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is facing numerous charges after leading police and deputies in a high-speed chase with an infant in his vehicle on Friday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:10 p.m. on Friday night, Elon police requested assistance from Alamance County deputies as they were engaged in a […]
'Never seen anything like this': Wake sheriff candidates talk grief, solutions after deputy killed
Wake County sheriff candidates talk about grief and solutions after sheriff's deputy Ned Bryd was killed Thursday.
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
Report: Durham police responses times are worsening from previous year
Durham, N.C. — A quarterly report released Monday by the city of Durham shows that the police force's response time continues to worsen. Police have failed to meet the city's goal of responding to the public's 911 calls promptly in a majority of cases, according to the report. The...
1 in custody following Halifax County shooting
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
Suspect arrested who fatally struck NCDOT employee
Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged
SIMS, N.C. — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning by...
