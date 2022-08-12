ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Longboat Observer

Interstate 75 lanes reopen after deadly crash in Sarasota County

All lanes of Interstate 75 near Fruitville Road have reopened after a fiery traffic crash this morning that killed two and prompted authorities to close the southbound lanes of the highway for hours. The Florida Highway Patrol did not identify the occupants of the pickup truck that rolled over and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 people killed in fiery I-75 crash near Fruitville Road

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people heading south on Interstate 75 were killed when the food truck they were traveling in overturned and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes near Fruitville Road, according to a crash report. Troopers...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge Is Closing For 6 Hours, Find Out When

The Howard Frankland Bridge is closing next week for 6 hours. The closure is going to start this Monday, August 15 starting at 11 p.m. It will open back up on Tuesday, August 16th at 5 a.m. It will only affect the southbound lanes on the bridge. The road closure...
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough mosquito management spraying starts Aug. 15

Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services crews are scheduled to begin aerial spraying of the insecticide Dibrom to control adult mosquitoes between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., Monday, Aug. 15. The spraying mission will be flown by a twin-engine airplane at an altitude of 300 feet, according to a county press...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fatal crash shuts down South Lockwood Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - South Lockwood Ridge Road was closed for several hours Sunday after a fatal crash, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident around 7 p.m. in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Traffic
tampabeacon.com

Reward up to $10K to identify suspects in fatal hit-and-run

TEMPLE TERRACE—An anonymous donor doubled the reward available to anyone providing information that leads to the arrest related to a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed an elderly man in late June. According to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, the potential total reward increased to $10,000....
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The report examines...
FLORIDA STATE
tampabeacon.com

Tampa PD investigating homicide

TAMPA—Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after discovering a dead body inside a car during the early morning hours of Aug. 14. Reports state that TPD officers were dispatched at approximately 4:46 a.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Lazy River...
TAMPA, FL

