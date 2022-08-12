ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Awarded Grant for South Main Street Project

The next phase of Jacksonville’s Downtown Turnaround project just took another step toward reality. The City has been awarded a nearly $3 million grant for the planned reconstruction of South Main Street. The funding is part of the $106 million in grants through the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Demi Lovato
Willie Nelson
Trevor Noah
1440 WROK

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

2022 could be a record soybean year for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – Corn: Planted area is estimated at 10.7 million acres, down 3 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.45 million acres, is down 4 percent from 2021. Based on August 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at 203 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from 2021. Production is forecast at 2.12 billion bushels, down 3 percent from last year’s production.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

What’s the most popular food at the State Fair?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The State Fair is a great opportunity for Illinoisans to get together and share their accomplishments, learn about one another, and enjoy all that Illinois has to offer. But, more importantly, it gives us a chance to eat fair food. WMBD Digital Producer Maggie Strahan...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois Launching Program Expanding Choices In Care For Seniors

Illinois is launching a program that provides more choices in care for the elderly. PACE brings another option for older adults in Illinois who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare in choosing their care. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
ILLINOIS STATE
#Brooks Dunn#Construction Project#Renovate#The Illinois State Fair#Coliseum
WAND TV

Decatur, Macon County announce new ambulance service

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur and Macon County have selected a new ambulance service. On Monday, the City of Decatur announced it has chosen to issue Abbott EMS/GMR with a license to operate ambulance services. The company has been notified of the decision and will begin the transition as soon as possible.
DECATUR, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages

The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson Transport, a busing company which...
CHICAGO, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville City Council Votes To Increase Lake Lot Fees; Recognizes Jenny Moats

Taylorville City Council met Monday evening at the Municipal Building for their bimonthly meeting. Everyone was present except for Alderman Chris Skultety. The board recognized Jenny Moats for her volunteerism for the many Taylorville athletics sports activities. The board approved the street design pavement updates and approved promoting Captain Cody Rogers to Assistant Fire Chief.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
nowdecatur.com

Train Fair Rolls into Decatur August 20 and 21

August 16, 2022 – Join other community members at the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 for the Decatur Train Fair. This year’s Decatur Train Fair will include massive model layouts, swap meets, and boxcar loads of rare model train collectibles. The event is fun for all ages and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days. Admission to the Civic Center’s Arena is $5 per person.
DECATUR, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

‘Grow with Us’ State Fair, butter cow theme a nod to agriculture, infrastructure

Fairgrounds seeing $58.1 million of state investment from Rebuild Illinois plan. The sculpture – by Iowan Sarah Pratt – consists of more than 800 pounds of recycled butter in the shape of a cow munching on a sunflower. It also pictures a farmer tending the land and growing sunflowers, one of which was eaten by the cow. “Recycled” means that the same butter is used for the fair cow for 10 years before being rotated out.
ILLINOIS STATE
