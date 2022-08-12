ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How to get every secret Spider-Man suit

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Spider-Man suits are one of the most fun parts of the remastered game, letting you change your outfit while also getting all nostalgic about the web-swinging superhero's classic looks. There are a range of suits you can unlock throughout the game from the original Tobey Maguire movies, to Andrew Garfield, to the more recent Tom Holland ones.

To unlock most of the suits you just have to level up, which will reveal them in the menu for purchase. By completing activities around New York, you can gather all sorts of Spider-Man tokens that will let you buy them, though there are also some that unlock through story progression as well.

That said, there are four suits that you can only get by completing specific challenges in the game. In this Spider-Man suits guide, I'll explain what the four challenges you have to do are, and what the suit is that you get for each of them.

Spider-Man homemade suit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJo9h_0hEzhkL400

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

How to unlock: Collect all 55 backpacks around New York

Suit power: No power

If you're a Spider-Man fan, you'll probably recognise the Homemade Suit from the Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming movies. This will become available after the Something Old, Something New quest where you find one of Peter's old backpacks. If you follow the icons and grab all 55 from around the city, you'll be able to wear this one. Each backpack also reveals a memento from Peter's past, so it's fun if you like your Spider-Man lore.

Spider-Man Undies suit

How to unlock: Complete the main and side missions, plus get 100% completion in every district

Suit power: Equaliser - Everyone goes down in one hit, including you

When playing the main story, you get to see this suit while fighting Scorpion, and it's pretty great. In order to get it, you'll have to achieve 100% completion of the game, finishing all of the main story and side missions, but also all of the district-based activities, like backpacks, landmarks, crimes, bases, challenges, pigeons, and research stations. It's a whole lot of stuff, but its Equaliser power is very strong if you're good at dodging, since it'll only take one hit to knock baddies down.

Spider-Man ESU Suit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Db7q4_0hEzhkL400

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

How to unlock: Photograph all 50 Secret Photo Ops in New York

Suit power: No power

This one is a little more chill than the others, and just requires you to swing around New York taking photographs of 50 important locations. These Secret Photo Ops are different to Landmarks, and a lot of them are fun little lore tidbits, such as the Nelson and Murdock law offices, or the murals of the Vulture and J.Jonah Jameson. Once you've taken them all, the suit will unlock in the menu, giving a stylish Empire State University t-shirt and some jeans.

Spider-Man Dark Suit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jl8ZO_0hEzhkL400

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

How to unlock: Complete all Black Cat Stakeouts and find Black Cat's hideout

Suit power: No power

Once you complete the Stakeout main mission, twelve Black Cat stakeouts will appear across New York. Head to each and use the camera to locate the hidden cat toy, usually propping open a door or a window. They are quite easy to find since they glint, and there is usually some kind of cat related mural or a picture of Black Cat nearby. When you have all twelve, you'll be able to head to Black Cat's hideout in the Upper West Side and claim the Dark Suit for yourself.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper West Side#Black Cat#Jeans#Pets#New York Suit#The Homemade Suit
People

Bryce Dallas Howard Says She'd 'Always Be Game' to Reprise Gwen Stacy in a 'Spider-Man' Movie

Bryce Dallas Howard is willing to go blonde again for a Marvel cameo. The Jurassic World Dominion actress tells PEOPLE that, now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing back past Spider-Man alums to reprise their roles in the current franchise, she's willing to be Gwen Stacy once again. Howard played the role of Peter Parker's potential romantic interest in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 back in 2007 opposite Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson.
MOVIES
BGR.com

We might already know how Chris Evans will return to the MCU

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Cats
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel’s Fast 10 pay cheque revealed

You can’t put a price on family… unless that price is millions of dollars, apparently. In a new report by Variety, it was revealed that Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, is being paid a whopping $20 million to star in the upcoming action movie sequel.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU

The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Here Are All the Marvel Movies You Should Watch Before the 'She-Hulk' Series

What's that? It's been less than a month without a new Marvel show on Disney Plus? Don't you worry. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is here to make sure that your steady stream of Marvel content is constant and endless with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who inadvertently gets Hulk-like abilities after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel has just revealed its biggest ‘crossover’ project since Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios seems to have revealed which forthcoming title will be its biggest since Avengers: Endgame.Interestingly, the identity of the project is a TV series. Since 2021, the film studio has released several shows that have tracked the journey of certain characters in between films, while also introducing brand new arrivals that aren’t likely to appear on the big screen.For example, WandaVision was a vital watch ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, while the forthcoming Captain America film, led by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, might not make...
MOVIES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy