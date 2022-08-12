ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Spider-Man circuit puzzle solution

By Sean Martin
The Spider-Man circuit puzzles might seem easy at first, but placing wires and matching the right voltage gets harder as the game goes on. Just like the spectrographs , there are some you have to complete as part of the remaster's main story, but there are also a whole bunch to ponder over in Octavius Labs.

The core concept is pretty simple: place down wires to direct the flow of power while inserting positive and negative sections to make sure that the voltage is correct by the time it reaches the end. They are one of the earliest ways to grab Research Tokens in the game, which are vital for getting yourself new suits, and crafting certain mods to empower you while fending off baddies. They'll also reward you with a hefty dose of XP.

In this guide, I'll walk you through how to solve every Spider-Man circuit puzzle, including those in the main story (plus a side-quest one) and the ten in Octavius Labs that unlock as you progress through the game. I've labelled each below for the quest or task they correspond to, but don't forget you can cycle through each of the galleries to see every puzzle .

My OTHER Other Job circuit puzzle Solutions

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MkJv_0hEzhbOX00

Circuit puzzle #1 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLtUP_0hEzhbOX00

Circuit puzzle #2 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DNN0_0hEzhbOX00

Circuit puzzle #3 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There are three circuit puzzles in the My OTHER Other Job quest.

A Fresh Start circuit puzzle solutions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsoRB_0hEzhbOX00

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There is one circuit puzzle in the A Fresh Start quest.

Strong Connections circuit puzzle solution

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIggz_0hEzhbOX00

Circuit puzzle #1 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a526r_0hEzhbOX00

Circuit puzzle #2 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZDV5_0hEzhbOX00

Circuit puzzle #3 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There are three circuit puzzles in the Strong Connections quest.

Tombstone: On the Move circuit puzzle solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9bO0_0hEzhbOX00

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There is one circuit puzzle in the Tombstone: On the Move sidequest.

Breakthrough circuit puzzle solution

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmURM_0hEzhbOX00

Circuit puzzle #1 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4yxu_0hEzhbOX00

Circuit puzzle #2 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHj3Q_0hEzhbOX00

Circuit puzzle #3 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There are three circuit puzzles in the Breakthrough quest.

Octavius Labs circuit puzzle solutions

Image 1 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sjD7_0hEzhbOX00

Actuator Precision #1 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 2 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MjVj_0hEzhbOX00

Minimal Grip Force #2 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 3 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpLH9_0hEzhbOX00

Spatial Mapping #3 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 4 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9wpB_0hEzhbOX00

Balance Compensation =4 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 5 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tnic7_0hEzhbOX00

Power Efficiency #5 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 6 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxysi_0hEzhbOX00

Microcable Callibration #6 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 7 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xTlV_0hEzhbOX00

Machine Learning Sub-System #7 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 8 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIi9x_0hEzhbOX00

Stage One: Intracranial Interface #8 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 9 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhD0F_0hEzhbOX00

Stage Two: Intracranial Interface #9 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 10 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqaHt_0hEzhbOX00

Precision Targeting #10 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There are ten circuit puzzles to solve in Octavius Labs and they'll gradually unlock throughout the main story each time you have to return. They reward XP and Research Tokens at specific milestones, as well as bonus tokens if you complete all ten.

