ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

All Spider-Man spectrograph solutions

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

The Spider-Man spectrographs aren't quite as tough as their circuit puzzle cousins, but you'll still spend a fair bit of time in the remaster pondering them for the right solution. Some are definitely easier than others, but you can expect these line-based challenges to get harder as you work your way through the main story. Peter Parker wouldn't be much of a nerd if he couldn't match a few lines after all.

The puzzles themselves are straightforward: you place segments with lines on them in order to recreate a series of patterns. Where they get harder is when you have to start making lines disappear, double them up, and overlay ever-more segments to reproduce each pattern.

Lucky for you, I've been through every Spider-Man spectrograph. Below are the solutions for those you have to solve as part of various quests, and the ten that unlock throughout the game in Octavius Labs. These are a great way to get Research Tokens , so well worth completing if you get chance. Don't forget you can cycle through our Octavius Labs gallery in order to see all ten of those spectrographs or click the corner of any image to expand it.

My OTHER Other Job spectrograph solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2sXb_0hEzhaVo00

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There is one spectrograph to complete during the My OTHER Other Job quest.

Picking Up the Trail spectrograph solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLNXL_0hEzhaVo00

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There is one spectrograph to complete during the Picking Up the Trail quest.

Spider-Men spectrograph solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UEZa9_0hEzhaVo00

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There is one spectrograph to complete during the Spider-Men sidequest.

Tombstone: What's He Building in There spectrograph solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlADa_0hEzhaVo00

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There is one spectrograph to complete during the Tombstone: What's He Building in There sidequest.

Streets of Poison spectrograph solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054QrO_0hEzhaVo00

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There is one spectrograph to complete during the Streets of Poison quest.

Octavius Labs spectrograph solutions

Image 1 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07oX7k_0hEzhaVo00

Material Candidate Test: L37 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 2 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbZvJ_0hEzhaVo00

Material Candidate Test: X23 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 3 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exfnr_0hEzhaVo00

Material Candidate Test: B62 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 4 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCXeU_0hEzhaVo00

Material Candidate Test: V13 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 5 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ENX1_0hEzhaVo00

Material Candidate Test: C06 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 6 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejcwA_0hEzhaVo00

Material Candidate Test: V77 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 7 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3455fi_0hEzhaVo00

Material Candidate Test: S12 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 8 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdaIr_0hEzhaVo00

Material Candidate Test: R80 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 9 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhgN6_0hEzhaVo00

Material Candidate Test: X09 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)
Image 10 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aatn9_0hEzhaVo00

Material Candidate Test: P12 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There are ten Spider-Man spectrographs to complete in the Octavius Labs, and more will unlock every time you have to return there during the main story. They reward you with XP and Research Tokens, as well as a bonus if you finish all ten.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Mod Adds Black Symbiote Suit

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has only just been released and somehow, there are already mods for the game. Marvel's Spider-Man was one of the best games released during the PS4 era and it has only continued to grow in popularity by the fact that it is now available on PC. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered brings Insomniac's beloved Marvel adventure to the first non-PlayStation platform with all kinds of new bells and whistles to basically make it the definitive version. Not only is it playable on PC, but players can even play it on Steam Deck and it runs exceptionally well and helps elevate the hardware even further.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Every Spider-Man circuit puzzle solution

The Spider-Man circuit puzzles might seem easy at first, but placing wires and matching the right voltage gets harder as the game goes on. Just like the spectrographs (opens in new tab), there are some you have to complete as part of the remaster's main story, but there are also a whole bunch to ponder over in Octavius Labs.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomniac Games#Tombstone#Future Plc#Poison#Research Tokens
PC Gamer

Guild Wars 2 arrival on Steam next week means you can finally just buy the whole thing upfront

The new Complete Collection bundle is now the best way to get into the game. Guild Wars 2 is coming to Steam. We've known this for a while—originally ArenaNet had planned to launch on Steam back in late-2020, before putting the release on hold. Now, though, the Steam release date has been revealed. It's out next week on August 23, meaning it coincides with the MMO's tenth anniversary celebrations.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
Digital Trends

References to a PlayStation PC launcher discovered in Marvel’s Spider-Man

Sony may be stepping up its commitment to PC gaming. Eagle-eyed fans have discovered references to a PlayStation PC launcher in the recently ported Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Video Game Chronicle reported on Tuesday that it discovered references to a PlayStation PC launcher within the game’s files. This could hint...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How Larian broke out of the B-tier to master the RPG

When Larian boss Swen Vincke first heard that his debut RPG was going to be called Divine Divinity, he thought it was a joke. But his publisher in Germany, CDV, was all too serious. They'd had a hit with a game called Sudden Strike, and suspected that alliteration might be the key to long-term success. Reader, they were wrong.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: All Skins, Cosmetics, Items Revealed

Fortnite's highly anticipated collaboration with Dragon Ball has officially gone live. Here's everything coming to the game in this latest update. Arguably the most hyped crossover in Fortnite's history, Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island bringing new skins, challenges, cosmetics, and more to the Battle Royale. Four iconic Dragon Ball Super characters have been added: Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Alone in the Dark Remake Leaks Ahead of Reveal

A new Alone in the Dark remake has apparently leaked ahead of its planned reveal this week with assets appearing online alongside info about the game. This all follows a recent tease from The Snitch (who now has quite the record with these kinds of hints) which suggested this sort of thing would be revealed. It's presumably going to be announced during the upcoming THQ Nordic showcase planned for Friday, though that obviously hasn't been confirmed at this time.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Multiversus' new characters include DC's Black Adam and... Stripe from Gremlins

The unexpected platform fighter continues to be both utterly unsurprising and a baffling shock. The advent of Multiversus (opens in new tab) Season 1 has come alongside an in-game advertisement that shows off two more characters likely coming to the platform fighter this year: Black Adam, from DC Comics, and Stripe, from the 1984 movie Gremlins. That's right, kids, a duo of Antihero and malicious alien... thing are your next Multiversus competitors. Black Adam was on the previous list of leaked Multiversus characters (opens in new tab), but that list also noted protagonist Gizmo, rather than Stripe, from Gremlins as the character from that franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Legends Spider-Man Exclusive 5-Pack Is Up for Pre-Order

Hasbro's Marvel Legends livestream on August 10th packed in a bunch of fantastic new figures based on Disney+ shows Wandavision, Loki, and What If? with an opportunity to add Khonshu from Moon Knight with the Build-A-Figure pieces that are included in the wave. They also unveiled a Spider-Man 5-pack exclusive that was set to go live today, August 16th. They made good on their promise. A breakdown of these new figures can be found below followed by a gallery of images.
COMICS
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals New Addition for August 2022

A new leak tied to Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service has revealed a game that will be coming to the platform at some point in August 2022. Within the past week, PS Plus Essential users gained access to the new free offerings on the platform for August which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this slate might be keeping fans busy for the foreseeable future, it sounds like PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can expect another notable game to hit the platform soon.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy