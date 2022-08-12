Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard beaches close to swimming after shark sightings: Great white spotted 25 yards from shore
Shark spotters have sure been busy these last few weeks along the Cape and Islands, including over the weekend as several shark alerts lit up the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. Multiple great white shark sightings continued to trigger beach closures on Sunday. Two beaches on Martha’s Vineyard...
capecoddaily.com
One Year Ago: Cape Cod Shining Sea Bikeway
It has been almost a year since traveling to Cape Cod. The ocean there is a whole different experience. Much of the coastline is rocky and inaccessible — definitely not a place to roll out the beach towel and bask in the sun. Yet, it is beautiful and one way to enjoy it is on a bike! Feel the breeze, stop and go when you like, and in this case, on the Shining Sea Bikeway, end up in Falmouth at Woods Hole.
capecoddaily.com
Falmouth Opposes Potential Addition of Early Morning Ferry Trip
FALMOUTH – An addition of a potential early morning freight trip by the Steamship Authority from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard has received negative response from Falmouth town officials, who say the area is already congested and overburdened. Peter Jeffery, Falmouth member of the Authority’s board of governors, said that they recently issued a request […] The post Falmouth Opposes Potential Addition of Early Morning Ferry Trip appeared first on CapeCod.com.
travelawaits.com
16 Scenic Stops Along The Beautiful Cape Cod Rail Trail
Walk, bike, or run — the Cape Cod Rail Trail (CCRT) is a beautiful way to see the real Cape Cod. It traverses through six towns (Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet). The week of July 4th is a time when Cape Cod, lovingly referred to as...
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable County to Hold Meetings on Substance Use Data
BARNSTABLE – Two “kick-off” meetings are being held by Barnstable County in September to collect data that will be used for an updated baseline assessment of substance use on Cape Cod. The assessment will update the region’s data on substance use. It will cover harm reduction, youth prevention, recovery, and treatment. “These kick-off meetings aim […] The post Barnstable County to Hold Meetings on Substance Use Data appeared first on CapeCod.com.
iheart.com
Swimming At Edgartown's South Beach Closes From Multiple Shark Sightings
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Sunday, officials closed South Beach and Norton Point in Edgartown after multiple shark sightings were reported. The southern beach on Martha's Vineyard had a few unconfirmed sightings earlier in the day, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app. "The water at...
capecoddaily.com
Chatham to Hold Meeting on Wetland Protection Changes
CHATHAM – Chatham’s Conservation Commission is hosting a public hearing as the group prepares possible revisions to the town’s Wetland Protection Regulations. The commission’s proposed revisions include changes to regulations on adjacent upland resource areas. The group may also add new sections on landscape standards, mitigation standards, Pleasant Bay area of critical environmental concern, and […] The post Chatham to Hold Meeting on Wetland Protection Changes appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Stormwater Project to Boost Water Quality
YARMOUTH – A local environmental official highlighted a stormwater assessment that will boost water quality in Yarmouth and help reduce beach closures. Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb said his groupwill work with Yarmouth to identify sites that are contributing stormwater to waterways and select locations for “green infrastructure.” “What we’re doing […] The post Yarmouth Stormwater Project to Boost Water Quality appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod News 08/15/2022
WAREHAM – On Monday morning at 3:13 AM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were…. Full...
capecoddaily.com
Installation of a new traffic light to cause delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth Tuesday and Wednesday
YARMOUTH – The Dennis- Yarmouth School District with their contractors, Robert B. Our and Bell Traffic, is installing a new traffic signal on Station Avenue. This traffic signal will be installed between Captain Nickerson Road and Captain Small Road at the proposed exit of the Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate Middle School. Traffic will be alternating travel lanes […] The post Installation of a new traffic light to cause delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth Tuesday and Wednesday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban
FALMOUTH – A mandatory water ban has been put in effect by the Falmouth select board as the region continues to struggle with drought conditions. The ban states that as of Monday, August 15 all irrigation of outdoor areas is prohibited. Watering by hand is permitted. Falmouth’s Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien stated at the August […] The post Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capeandislands.org
Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry
Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
WCVB
1 swimmer found dead, 1 missing after jump off 'Jaws' bridge on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — One of two missing swimmers who who jumped off the "Jaws" bridge on Martha's Vineyard late Sunday night was found dead. Officials said four people jumped off the bridge in Edgartown at 11 p.m. Two were rescued, but two men remained missing. A search team...
One brother dead, another missing in Martha’s Vineyard after Jaws Bridge jump
One man was dead Monday afternoon, while his younger brother remained missing, as rescuers combed the waters near a bridge in Martha’s Vineyard where a group had lept into the ocean Sunday night, officials said. The two men, both in their twenties, did not surface after jumping from the...
Brothers who jumped off Martha's Vineyard Jaws bridge identified
EDGARTOWN - Search teams returned to the water Tuesday around the Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard, where 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin is still missing after jumping off the bridge.Four people jumped off the bridge Sunday night. The man's 26-year-old brother, Tavaris Bulgin, was found dead Monday morning; two others were unhurt. The search was suspended before 3 p.m. Tuesday due to "poor weather that caused dangerous conditions." Authorities say they have cleared the inlet/pond side of the bridge without finding anything, but the weather prevented them from continuing to search the ocean side. Weather conditions will determine when the search can resume -...
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother
Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
capecoddaily.com
Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Nine people were rescued after getting carried out in the current off Town Neck Beach in Sandwich shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The victims were on floats and were able to tie themselves together. Sandwich Fire was able retrieve all of the people and return them to shore uninjured. The post Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
iheart.com
Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans
ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
capecoddaily.com
Crash snarls traffic on Route 6 at Wellfleet/Eastham town line
WELLFLEET/EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 at the Wellfleet/Eastham line by the Wellfleet Drive-In Theater. The crash happened shortly before 10 AM Sunday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed up-Cape was diverted onto West Road while the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating […] The post Crash snarls traffic on Route 6 at Wellfleet/Eastham town line appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
