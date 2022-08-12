Bicyclist struck, killed in East Side hit-and-run crash ID'd, Chicago police say
A bicyclist struck and killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run incident in the city's East Side neighborhood has been identified. Pablo Rodriguez, 55, was hit by a black SUV under a viaduct in the 9900-block of South Avenue L about 6:15 a.m., Chicago police said. The driver did not stop. The bicyclist was killed. Chicago police said they do not know if the vehicle was damaged in the crash. RELATED: Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say Police are asking anyone who may have any information about this crash to contact the Major Accident Investigative Unit at 312-745-4521. No further details have been released. The video in the player above is from an earlier report. Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
