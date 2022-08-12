ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Always Darkest Before The Dawn

I’ve always been very clear that I’m in a privileged position. Being on the board of both STAR and latterly, Proud Royals, is something that I never take for granted. I’m also very fortunate that the team at TTE gave me an opportunity to write regularly and share my views (which people sometimes read) which, from a selfish point of view, helps me order my thoughts. Which, I guess, is the main theme of this piece really.
Pep Guardiola and the importance of a strong start

Pep Guardiola knows the importance of a strong start. After last seasons less than stellar start, this years two for two wins has the team feeling much better. City and Pep Guardiola have the team playing well and that’s with the players saying they can still go up a level.
Virgil van Dijk on Darwin Nuñez’ Premier League “Learning Curve”

Liverpool walked away from their second match of the Premier League season and first at Anfield disappointed by a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, but the biggest talking point and probably biggest disappointment for many wasn’t the final scoreline. Instead, it was Darwin Nuñez loss of control as he...
Manchester City Have a Left-Back!!!

Manchester City look to have finally solved their left-back issue after confirming the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The blues full-back position has been vacant since Benjamin Mendy was suspended by the club pending allegations of rape, and faced almost all of last season without a recognised left-sided defender. Joao Cancelo deputised in the role, along with Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake also made the occasional appearance in that position.
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 305: Calamity Joe

Before Manchester United made the headlines a few hours later, Reading were the ones conceding four shambolic goals in the first half on Saturday afternoon as they were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Rotherham United. Olly Allen and Ben Thomas lead the therapy session on episode 305 of The Tilehurst End...
Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1 - Match Recap: It’s The Draws That Kill Ya

There’s a surprise in the starting lineup and it isn’t Darwin Núñez (although he is starting)! Nathaniel Phillips gets the nod alongside Virgil van Dijk, which is doubly surprising considering Joe Gomez is on the bench. Elsewhere Fabinho starts with James Milner and Harvey Elliott, and the rest is as expected.
Tuesday Cannon Fodder: wind ya neck in

Some days I literally cannot with the internet. Yesterday, Darwin Nunez “headbutted” Joachim Andersen and got himself sent off. “Headbutt” is in quotes because it was fairly tame as far as headbutts go, but still fully deserved the straight red card. Liverpool drew against Crystal Palace as a result (but scored down a man to even the score).
Klopp: “Diaz Has the Quality and the Potential”

Luis Diaz is one game into the new season and hasn’t yet scored a goal, so obviously we’ve got to talk about what exactly might be wrong. “We don’t take him out, ‘Because the other two scored and you didn’t, come on here, I show you how,’” Jurgen Klopp said in the press conference before today’s match against Crystal Palace. “It’s unnecessary. It’s not even a problem, it’s just the moment. But, of course, we do finishing and that helps him, like it helps the others.”
‘No good news’ on N’Golo Kanté’s hamstring

Lost a bit in the refereeing and hand-shaking drama of yesterday’s 2-2 draw against Spurs at Stamford Bridge was the injury picked up by N’Golo Kanté in the second half, which resulted in Chelsea finishing the game with a midfield pairing of Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (Loftus-Cheek switched into that role after Jorginho was removed following his error on Spurs’ first goal.)
Everton have a buyer for Dele Alli, but should they sell?

Everton had used some very creative accounting and flexible payment package to bring in Dele Alli from Tottenham a day after Frank Lampard was announced as the new Toffees manager during the January transfer window, but the former England international has flattered to deceive and now the Blues might have a buyer to take him off their hands too.
Analyzing Conte’s tactical shift in Tottenham’s draw at Chelsea

Sunday’s primetime derby match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea was expected to be the first eye-opening contest of the new Premier League season. Many expect Spurs and Chelsea to compete with each other and are perceived as evenly matched. Even so, due to Spurs’ robust additions in the summer, in contrast toChelsea’s retooling of its roster and club ownership instability, this was a match where many Spurs supporters felt cautiously optimistic. Despite Stamford Bridge being a venue that has haunted Tottenham for the past thirty years, perhaps it was the blind faith in Antonio Conte that gave Spurs fans hope that the club could finally get one over against Thomas Tuchel’s side.
