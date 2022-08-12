Luis Diaz is one game into the new season and hasn’t yet scored a goal, so obviously we’ve got to talk about what exactly might be wrong. “We don’t take him out, ‘Because the other two scored and you didn’t, come on here, I show you how,’” Jurgen Klopp said in the press conference before today’s match against Crystal Palace. “It’s unnecessary. It’s not even a problem, it’s just the moment. But, of course, we do finishing and that helps him, like it helps the others.”

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO